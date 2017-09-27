Bank Of America: Why You Can Bank On $29

By analyzing the long-term charts, we can get a better sense of the trend and whether there's sustaining momentum in the current move higher.

The long-term charts show that BofA might be following a similar trading pattern that played out in Q4 of last year.

Bank of America has rallied in September, and bullish momentum is building in the stock.

Despite the move higher this month, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is trapped in a consolidation pattern on the long-term charts as it awaits for bullish fundamentals to push the stock higher. There are many opinions about the stock's next direction being played out in the news, with some expecting a move to $22 while others expecting a move to $30.

As a result, this is a great time to take a look at where the stock is trading currently relative to the long-term trend. In other words, by comparing the daily price movements with the price action on the weekly chart, we can get a clearer view of where the stock stands in relationship to the long-term trend. From there, we can get a better sense of the probabilities of a move higher or lower.

In this article, we'll analyze Bank of America's rally in the 2nd half of 2016, and how during the stock's the consolidation, momentum indicators corrected lower. The result was another explosive move higher.

This bullish trading pattern whereby an indicator corrects lower while the stock price doesn't follow is playing out again. As a result, I believe we could see another move higher for BofA.

Multiple time frames

Long-term charts can help us determine the trend while short-term charts can help us drill down to determine trade entries, perhaps on a pullback. However, when the short-term and the long-term charts line up in the same direction, the moves can be quite powerful. By monitoring both the daily and the weekly charts, investors can increase the probabilities of trading with the trend.

Rally, Consolidation and Rally (from Nov. 2016)

In the daily chart , we can see the rally of the second half last year, followed by a consolidation (green zone), and another rally going into Q1 of this year.

, we can see the of the second half last year, followed by a (green zone), and another going into Q1 of this year. On the MACD momentum indicator, we can see that momentum drifted lower in late 2016 and early 2017, as BofA consolidated in price. The turn lower on the MACD is shown by the MACD red line (short-term moving average) crossing below the blue line (long-term moving average).

For review, the MACD is simply two moving average lines with the red line being the short-term moving average and the blue line is the long-term moving average. When the red line dipped below the blue line, it signals that momentum is turning lower.

Why this is a bullish signal:

As MACD corrected lower, BAC did not. Instead, the stock traded sideways. This bullish signal shows that the bulls remained in control of the market, despite falling momentum. In short, there was enough buying interest in the stock to keep it elevated.

Instead, the stock traded sideways. This bullish signal shows that the bulls remained in control of the market, despite falling momentum. In short, there was enough buying interest in the stock to keep it elevated. In February of this year, BofA broke higher out of its consolidation pattern (green zone). We can also see that MACD bounced higher (signaling a surge in momentum).

out of its consolidation pattern (green zone). We can also see that MACD bounced higher (signaling a surge in momentum). Since then, BofA has been more or less in a multi-month consolidation pattern for most of 2017. However, where does BofA's trend stand on the long-term chart?

Bullish Deja-Vu on the Weekly chart?

Since the weekly chart is a longer-term chart than the daily, price action can take much longer to play out. Sometimes the trading patterns on the daily chart eventually play out on the weekly as long as the trend remains in place long enough to play out on the longer-term charts.

Rally and consolidation

We can see the green zone (top left section of price action) represents the consolidation area for BAC following the July 2016 break higher.

The purple area represents the current consolidation on the weekly chart that BAC has been trapped in for most of this year.

on the weekly chart that BAC has been trapped in for most of this year. At the bottom of the chart, we see MACD currently correcting lower (getting close to the zero line). However, the stock price is divergent (or not following the indicator) as it trades sideways. If it looks familiar, you'd be right.

If it looks familiar, you'd be right. I believe we're seeing a repeating trading pattern play out on the weekly chart that played out on the daily chart in Q4 of last year. This bullish signal whereby BofA's stock price trades sideways while MACD corrects lower is likely to lead to another move higher in the weeks ahead.

Why? Because the bulls remain in control while the indicator corrects lower, showing strong buying interest. In short, BofA has yet to give up a lot of ground despite indicators correcting lower.

Current weekly chart price levels

Following periods of consolidation, if a stock breaks out of that range, it can sometimes travel the length of that range in the direction of the break.

Remember the Q4 rally last year? We can see BofA consolidated in September (the green areas). Once the stock broke out of the $1.95 range, BofA jumped higher by $1.95 before consolidating again.

Currently, BAC is trapped in a $3.43 range on the weekly chart (purple areas). A break higher out of the purple zone could push BAC $3.43 to a possible target of $29.

Chart above courtesy of tradingview.com and analysis by Chris B Murphy.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trendlines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

Levels to watch

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for BofA.

On a bullish break of $25.55, there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $27.50 and eventually $29.

there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to On a bearish break of $22.75, there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower.

there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower. As long as Bank of America stays above $22.75, the market is likely to favor longs.

For long-term investors, any pullback, although painful, might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

When will the next move higher play out?

I believe Q4 can be divided into two halves.

The 1st half of Q4 is leading into Q3 earnings season and the releases. BAC might rally going into earnings season and on the back of expectations of a Fed taper and a rate hike. In this case, we might see BAC rally to $29 and possibly sell off or consolidate following earnings season.

and the releases. BAC might rally going into earnings season and on the back of expectations of a Fed taper and a rate hike. In this case, we might see BAC rally to $29 and possibly sell off or consolidate following earnings season. The 2nd half of Q4 is after earnings season for banks and the run-up to the December Fed meeting when Yellen and company are expected to hike rates. If a move to $29 doesn't happen in October, it might be the result of BAC investors waiting until Q3 earnings have been released before initiating any more positions. If earnings are lackluster, and banks have already warned of lower fixed income trading revenues, we might see the stock take a breather before the next move higher.

for banks and the run-up to the December Fed meeting when Yellen and company are expected to hike rates. If a move to $29 doesn't happen in October, it might be the result of before initiating any more positions. If earnings are lackluster, and banks have already warned of lower fixed income trading revenues, we might see the stock take a breather before the next move higher. As a result, watch the 2nd half of Q4 for stock price moves going into the Fed meeting in December as investors trade the possibility of the Fed hiking for the last time this year and further developments on the taper.

for stock price moves going into the Fed meeting in December as investors trade the possibility of the Fed hiking for the last time this year and further developments on the taper. Of course, the strength of the move higher will largely depend on fundamental developments in the stock and in the economy. However, unless there's a material change in the economic fundamentals, the market is poised to move BAC to $29. It's more a matter of when not if, at this point.

The upcoming fundamental events include Q3 GDP release. Also, Q3 earnings or any warnings from CEOs leading up to the earnings reports. And lastly, any Fed-speak surrounding the taper in October and beyond as this will move the long-end of the yield curve higher and lead to higher momentum for bank stocks.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.