JPMorgan Is Setting Up For Another Move Higher

As long as the fundamentals are strong, the move higher might occur leading up to earnings season or leading up to the December Fed meeting.

As a result, any pullback will likely lead to another move higher.

JPMorgan has broken the key level of $94.80 during its recent run-up.

In August, we looked at the charts of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and the probability of another move higher.

Since August the fundamentals for bank stocks have improved

Q2 GDP or economic growth was revised higher to 3% signaling the U.S. economy is growing faster than most had expected.

The Fed indicated during their last meeting that a December rate hike is quite possible and the long-awaited balance sheet tapering has arrived.

Treasury yield volatility has improved in September where we're currently experiencing an 18+ basis point move higher in the 2-year yield. Short-term yield volatility is important to JPMorgan since 55% of their balance sheet is invested in securities. The 2-year is a great proxy for short-term fixed income instruments.

To see why there's so much momentum behind the current move, we must first look at where we've come from.

Chart from my article in August:

MACD at the bottom of the chart showed momentum hadn't turned higher yet (blue circle). As a result, I thought that the next move higher would be limited since it typically takes a lot of momentum to get the MACD red line (short-term moving average) to cross back above the blue line (long-term moving average).

In my opinion, I didn't think the Fed would hike in December and as a result, I thought we might move lower before resuming the uptrend. In the long-term, I have been bullish banks on the back of a stronger economy and rising yields. However, if the Fed had disappointed, it would be hard for banks to rally going into December with a dovish Fed.

However, I also highlighted that the fundamentals drive price action and the charts, not the other way around. Upon a break of $94.80, $98 to $100 is doable. And the fundamentals won out in September.

Current JPMorgan chart with momentum analysis:

We see that JPM just completed a 7% move higher (blue arrow).

(blue arrow). Also, MACD has turned higher since August and is back above the zero-line (bullish). For those new to MACD, it's simply two moving averages that help to smooth out the choppiness of price action so we can see the trend more clearly. As a result, it's a great way to measure momentum in a trend. Ideally, we want to see the spread between the red and blue lines as wide as possible since it signals a strong move.

back above the zero-line (bullish). For those new to MACD, it's simply two moving averages that help to smooth out the choppiness of price action so we can see the trend more clearly. As a result, it's a great way to measure momentum in a trend. Ideally, we want to see the spread between the red and blue lines as wide as possible since it signals a strong move. On MACD, the July high was a higher high compared with March (yellow line). This is a signal from the market, that there's a lot of bullish momentum behind the up moves in the stock.

This is a signal from the market, that there's a lot of bullish momentum behind the up moves in the stock. Currently, we can see from the pink arrows on MACD that we have yet to complete another higher high. As a result, JPM is experiencing a pullback in price.

we can see from the pink arrows on MACD that we have yet to complete another higher high. As a result, JPM is experiencing a pullback in price. If you ever want to see if a current rally has enough sustaining power, always look to the left on MACD. We can see that the current MACD move (pink arrow) is engulfed by the descending wave to the left. This typically means that the 1st attempt higher will likely be met by a pullback.

However, if MACD stays bullish (it's currently above zero) during the pullback, it's likely the market will send the stock for another move higher. In other words, it might take a couple of tries for JPM to get up above $95 and remain there. Simultaneously, it might take MACD a couple of tries to get back above the yellow line. Of course, this merely an estimate on my part.

One way to look at MACD is that the indicator shows whether the big money from the hedge funds is behind a move. If the big money isn't behind the move it's likely to be a false move, and your chances of getting stopped increase dramatically.

Key levels to watch and takeaways:

JPMorgan, broke $94.80 earlier this month (yellow line) and is bullish for the stock. JPM has since pulled back, a normal reaction following a break of a key level as traders take profits.

JPM has since pulled back, a normal reaction following a break of a key level as traders take profits. JPM might see a pullback to $92.50 to $92 area before resuming its path higher. The 38% and 50% levels on the chart are very popular areas for traders to place buy orders and go long.

area before resuming its path higher. The 38% and 50% levels on the chart are very popular areas for traders to place buy orders and go long. Of course, that path higher will have to be on the back of solid fundamentals.

Traders place buy and sell orders around the key levels outlined in this article to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

For example, a break of $95.25 higher would be from investors going long who have a bullish view for JPM above that level. Or the buy orders above 95.25 could be stop-loss orders for investors whom were short JPM on the current pullback and want to unwind their short position above $95.25.

would be from investors going long who have a bullish view for JPM above that level. Or the buy orders above 95.25 could be stop-loss orders for investors whom were short JPM on the current pullback and want to unwind their short position above $95.25. As a result, the break of $95.25 can trigger both long and short investors into buying, thus exacerbating the move higher.

For long-term investors, the current pullback lower, although painful might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

Does JPM move higher leading up to Q3 earnings in October or in December heading into the Fed meeting?

When the next move higher is difficult to predict. Since JPM investors might wait until Q3 earnings have been released in a few weeks before initiating any more positions. If earnings are lackluster, Dimon has already warned of lower fixed income trading revenues, we might see the stock take a breather before the next move.

in a few weeks before initiating any more positions. If earnings are lackluster, Dimon has already warned of lower fixed income trading revenues, we might see the stock take a breather before the next move. If a move to $98 doesn't happen in October, watch for stock price moves going into the Fed meeting in December as investors trade the possibility of the Fed hiking for the last time this year.

as investors trade the possibility of the Fed hiking for the last time this year. Of course, the strength of the move higher will largely depend on fundamental developments in the stock or in the economy.

The upcoming fundamental events include Q3 GDP release. Also, Q3 earnings or any warnings from CEOs leading up to the earnings reports. And lastly, any Fed-speak surrounding the taper in October and beyond as this will move the long-end of the yield curve higher and lead to higher momentum for bank stocks.

Good luck out there.

