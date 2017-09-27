Meritage Hospitality Group - Mixed Signals

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCQX:MHGU) is a simple business to understand. The company purchases rundown Wendy's units and renovates them back to more appealing quick-service restaurants (QSRs). This strategy has been very beneficial to shareholders over the past five years. I would argue, however, that the company is taking on too much leverage for growth. Furthermore, I rate the company as having no moat or a narrow moat while operating in the quick-service restaurant industry. The risks associated with these dynamics are clear and any headwinds could negatively impact value.

Exhibit 1: Example of What They Do

Source: Investor Presentation

Company Description

The company currently operates roughly 250 restaurants, of which 57 of the units were just recently acquired in 2017. Acceleration in revenue and earnings has been seen over the past two quarters. Management's five-year plan shows 400 units under management by 2021.

Exhibit 2: Management's Vision

Source: Investor Presentation

Moat

With nonexistent switching costs, no barriers to entry, and fierce industry competition, it's difficult for the quick-service restaurant business to have any sort of economic moat. Meritage does show signs of establishing a narrow moat by operating a notable brand effectively and using a well-formulated strategy for growth. Customers in the QSR industry are normally focused on two factors: price and quality. I would rate Wendy's food as lower on the quality scale due to perception, but it's offered at more attractive price points when compared to fast-casual restaurants.

Looking at the franchiser, The Wendy's Company (WEN), it made a big shift in business strategy in 2012 to significantly reduce its number of operated restaurants. The company operated 1,417 units then and now that number sits at 330, implying it's better to be the franchiser and not the franchisee. I do see this happening a lot today in a highly competitive business environment. An example would be the hotel industry, such Hilton Worldwide (HLT).

With the weighted average cost of capital sitting at roughly 5.2%, the company has been making returns above its cost of capital (see Exhibit 3), proving that management's strategy has been capturing economic value. The weight average cost of capital metric does assume a 9% return on equity invested capital.

Exhibit 3: Select Financial Data

Source: Morningstar, Author's Work

Total invested capital and NOPAT have grown at CAGR rates of 41% and 24%, respectively. One fairly concerning metric above is the company being highly leveraged, with a debt/EBITDA ratio of over 4. Being a highly leveraged company with no competitive advantages doesn't provide a margin of safety from a qualitative perspective.

Valuation

There are no good direct competitors for a peer valuation analysis. The competition either is much larger in comparison, or the business models are quite different. Many public competitors now focus on being the franchiser rather than actually owning restaurants. From just a general valuation perspective, the company sells for a 2017 estimated EV/EBITDA ratio of 7x and a P/E of 9x. These valuation metrics do look attractive, but the company operates in a capital-intensive environment that has high leverage with very little scale. I believe the company is fairly valued currently because of these attributes.

Final Thoughts

Meritage management does own a significant amount of stock: As per their last annual filing, total executive and director ownership was at 66%. That is a lot, and an attribute I look for. With management owning that much stock they are significantly motivated to make the company thrive.

The valuation does look like a fair price, but it is a forward estimated metric that has execution risks tied to it. The company is highly leveraged with no economic moat. I would argue management has been very effective at providing adequate returns over the past five years, but I don't see the durable competitive advantages. What are they doing differently than other competitors? They renovate Wendy's restaurants to look more appealing and have streamlined business processes. These are all activities that can be replicated and are being replicated. I see no distinct difference and large execution risks, and for these reasons I believe the valuation must be lower in order for an investment to be justified.

