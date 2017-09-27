Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Benefiting From Improving Energy Markets And Growing Asset Deployment

FTAI won't be generating meaningful FCF for a while, but the outlook is improving and the yield is above 7% (though not supported by FCF yet).

Hindsight being what it is, Fortress Investment Group may wish they had waited a little bit to take Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure (FTAI) public. Energy infrastructure was supposed to be a significant part of this infrastructure fund’s focus, but the company hit the market just in time to see other energy companies dive into their bunkers during the sharp downturn in the energy market. That has complicated the company’s asset deployment/investment plans, but investment is starting to return to the energy markets and FTAI has managed to build up its aviation leasing business in the meantime.

These shares are up about 50% from when I last wrote about them, as investors have turned more bullish on the prospects for deploying capital into markets like energy and as FTAI has put capital to play into assets that are starting to help support the dividend. With that move, the shares are no longer significantly undervalued, but they do offer some modest upside and a dividend yield above 7% that should be supported by funds available for distribution by year-end.

Aviation Carrying The Load

There are valid reasons for FTAI to continue building its aviation leasing business, but the strongest near-term reason may be that it is the business with the most/best near-term investment opportunities. The book equity value of this business has increased more than 50% since last year, with the company now owning 39 aircraft and over 100 commercial jet engines. Through the second quarter of 2017 management had put $230 million of new capital to work in this business, with another $160 million in letters of intent outstanding and a stated goal of investing $400 million for the full year.

Growing this business is fine, but there is still room to improve execution. The company’s reported ROE (excluding asset sales) has stayed above 10% (12.6% in the last quarter, 11.7% in the first quarter and 10.7% in last year’s second quarter). While that’s certainly below recent results at AerCap (AER) (14.7%) and Air Lease (AL) (19%), it’s not bad considering the differences in scale and business mix. FTAI’s utilization rates are still low, with about 73% of aircraft and 65% of engines on lease, while the better leasing companies are seeing utilization in the high 90%’s. While engine leasing is different than aircraft leasing and won’t have the same utilization rates, FTAI should (and needs) to be able to do better than this.

Expanding this business is likely to be a mixed blessing. Although there’s room for this business to absorb a lot of capital and generate decent (if not good) cash flows, there are caveats. First, the more that aviation leasing dominates the story, the more I’d expect these shares to trade like the aircraft lessors, and that’s not a good thing as the aircraft companies trade around 1x book and infrastructure funds can trade at over 2x book. Second, engine leasing could get more challenging in the years to come. Engine companies like General Electric (GE) and Rolls Royce are increasingly trying to reposition their businesses as “sellers of thrust” with fewer actual outright sales/ownership transfers and a model that is a great deal more like leasing. There will still be plenty of legacy engine business for FTAI, but it could crimp the future. On the plus side, though, demand for leasable aircraft and engines is such that if management eventually wants to scale out of this business, selling assets should be relatively straightforward.

Other Projects Coming On Slowly

As FTAI is looking to build (literally) a lot of its future cash-generating assets, the dynamics of revenue and EBITDA generation aren’t going to change quickly. With that, I’d note that the aviation business generates more than 70% of revenue today, 130% of EBITDA, and over 160% of funds available for distribution (and an even larger percentage when excluding asset sales). That doesn’t mean that projects like Jefferson or Repauno are worthless, but it means investors must still have some patience.

Jefferson saw good volume in the first quarter of 2017, but that evaporated in the second quarter due largely to construction activities. The company does have crude-by-rail trains scheduled for the fourth quarter, though, and ethanol storage/transfer, Canadian heavy crude offloading, and shipping refined products to Mexico should all contribute meaningful EBITDA in the future, with management targeting over $15 million in annualized EBTIDA by year-end. Management is also apparently talking to pipeline operators about potential connections to the Jefferson facility and utilization of some storage assets there, but any such agreements would be unlikely to contribute much before 2019 due to the need to build the connections and additional storage.

The company has also been making progress at Repauno, its port facility on the Delaware River near Philadelphia. FTAI has completed the butane storage facility and continues to have discussions concerning auto import usage and other storage/warehousing possibilities. Management is also working on the permitting process for a 485MW power plant (gas-fired) at its Hannibal, Ohio terminal, and the company acquired Hannibal Development Partners for $30 million in June of this year.

Management’s efforts to turn around the Central Maine and Quebec Railroad are also coming along slowly. Revenue was flat in the second quarter on a 15% decline in carloads, as the company looks to transition away from less profitable traffic. Still, this business is contributing virtually nothing to EBITDA at this point and is unlikely to be a big near-term contributor.

An Exercise In Patience

The growth of the aviation business has put the company in a better position with respect to covering its dividend, but the company still has a long way to go to cover it with the traditional definition of free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capex). The biggest differences between free cash flow and the “funds available for distribution” that FTAI uses is that they exclude capex and include asset sale proceeds in the calculation. I’m not going to defend the methodology beyond saying that similar approaches are pretty common in the sector, though some companies do include maintenance capex (excluding growth capex) in the calculations. Investors should realize, then, that FTAI is basically borrowing to cover its dividend today.

The original plan for FTAI had the company generating more cash from its ongoing operations at this point, but asset deployment has been hampered by the weakness in energy, intermodal, and other infrastructure markets in the last couple of years. Whether you want to call it bad luck, bad timing, or bad planning, it has forced the company to turn to other avenues (including growing the aviation leasing business) to support the dividend before cash-generating assets like Jefferson and Repauno come into their own. You could also argue that the company should have cut its dividend and blamed the weak investment market, but that is in the past now.

Valuing FTAI remains quite difficult, as the company still has a lot of “dry powder” to deploy (debt-financed, mostly). Even so, 2018 should see the company generating more meaningful EBITDA and a 10x multiple on my EBITDA estimate ($170 million) supports a fair value of $17, and you could argue that 10x is too low of a multiple given that the EBITDA growth rate is likely to be much higher than that over the next three to five years. Looking at cash flow (as opposed to funds available for distribution), I believe $18.50 is a reasonable fair value assuming high teens revenue growth and significant FCF growth in 2021 and beyond as heavy investments now and over the next few years start to generate cash flow.

There are a lot of risks and variables in trying to build a cash flow model here, as management may well choose to sacrifice short-term FCF in favor of spending on additional attractive long-term investment opportunities. To try to cover/capture some of those risks, I do use a higher discount rate than I would otherwise use for these types of assets, and I also value the shares assuming a higher debt load than is presently on the books (since a lot of the company’s growth will come from debt-financed projects).

The Bottom Line

Although FTAI does not look expensive by some metrics (like price/book, relative to other infrastructure funds), I think it’s worth remembering that the ramp up here has been much slower than expected and that the company is much more of an aviation leasing company than originally expected. Factoring those into the mix leads me to believe that the shares are not so cheap, although my EV/EBITDA and FCF-based approaches suggest the shares are around fair value, but with some upside if the company can continue to put more capital to work into productive assets. The shares also offer a sizable yield, but the quality of that dividend will be controversial to some investors until free cash flow ramps up in the coming years.

