Top Gold Stocks To Buy And Forget About: Northern Dynasty Minerals

Sometimes, it is possible to find a company that hides an astounding potential but for some reason, the potential hasn't been realized yet. In the gold mining sector, the share price of a company holding a huge deposit with great economics may be negatively affected by factors such as an excessive CapEx, some major permitting issues or excessive political risks. In this series of articles, I will present several companies with world-class mining projects that will most probably get into production sometime in the future. However, the exact timeline is hard to estimate and the share price movements may be quite wild. This is why the best strategy is to initiate a small speculative position and virtually forget about it for several years. The first company featured in this series was NovaGold Resources (NG). The second one was International Tower Hill Mines (THM). Today, we're going to take a look at a company, that has a huge polymetallic deposit, maybe the biggest one in the World, but it has also some serious regulatory issues that represent a major hurdle that will take years to overcome. I'm talking about Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK).

Northern Dynasty Minerals

The story of Northern Dynasty's monstrous Pebble project resembles a Latin American soap opera (1,2). Cominco Alaska Exploration (later transformed to Teck (TECK)) started exploration activities in the area in 1987, when they collected some grab samples from a location of some color anomalies visible from aircraft. In 1988 and 1989 a drill program followed. The drilling led to the discovery of the Pebble West deposit. The exploration activities continued until 1997 when they were suspended due to the low metals prices. Several years later, Northern Dynasty Minerals entered the scene and between 2001 and 2005, it acquired 100% of the project. In 2005, Northern Dynasty discovered the Pebble East deposit. In the following years, Northern Dynasty had some little "love affairs" with other mining companies. Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF) (OTCPK:MSBHY) purchased 9.1% of Northern Dynasty's shares, but it sold it in 2011. Rio Tinto (RIO) acquired 19.8% of Northern Dynasty's shares during 2006 and 2007, but it got rid of them in 2014. Also the most serious relationship, the 50:50 joint-venture with Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCPK:NGLOY) failed, when in September 2013, after expending more than $600 million, Anglo American threw a towel into the ring.

All of the companies lost their patience with the Pebble project due to the regulatory obstacles and steep opposition of a part of the local population. The locals were worried especially about the potential impacts of the huge mining project on the Bristol Bay fish habitat. The last drop was the intervention of EPA that used a preemptive veto to stop the project. Although Northern Dynasty opposed the decision from the very beginning and it even sued EPA, the damage was done. Adding to it the collapsing gold, copper and molybdenum prices, the prospects of the Pebble project started to look really bleak. In H1 2016, the share price was hovering in the $0.25-0.3 range and the market capitalization of the company was well below $100 million. Even the growing metals prices were of no help.

But then, like in every good soap opera, a knight in a bright armor came to save poor Northern Dynasty Minerals. After Donald Trump was elected for the U.S. president, stock markets, as well as industrial metals markets, started to rally, due to the expectation of tax cuts and huge infrastructure investments. But what was the most important for Northern Dynasty Minerals, Trump's environmental policies are less eco-friendly and more business-friendly. Also the new chief of EPA acts in line with Trump's policies:

In the four months since he took office as the Environmental Protection Agency's administrator, Scott Pruitt has moved to undo, delay or otherwise block more than 30 environmental rules, a regulatory rollback larger in scope than any other over so short a time in the agency's 47-year history, according to experts in environmental law.

This rapid change of situation resulted in the settlement of the dispute between Northern Dynasty Minerals and EPA (May 11, 2017) and in EPA's proposal to withdraw the Clean Water Act restriction for the Pebble Mine (July 11). Right now, the situation is much more optimistic than only one year ago. The company expects to find a new joint-venture partner by the end of 2017, to complete the permitting process by 2021 and to start production by 2024.

The Pebble Mine

The Pebble project is located in southern Alaska, to the south-west of Anchorage. According to the 2014 resource estimate, the Pebble deposit contains measured and indicated resources of 57 billion lb copper (grading 0.45% copper), 70 million toz gold (grading 0.34 g/t gold), 3.4 billion lb molybdenum (grading 0.024% molybdenum) and 344 million toz silver (grading 1.66 g/t silver). The inferred resources contain further 25 billion lb copper (0.25% copper), 37 million toz gold (0.26 g/t gold), 2.2 billion lb molybdenum (0.022% molybdenum) and 170 million toz silver (1.19 g/t silver). Thanks to these numbers, Pebble is the biggest undeveloped copper-gold deposit in the World.

At the current metals prices ($2.9/lb copper, $1,300/toz gold, $7.25/lb molybdenum, $17/toz silver), the market value of the contained metals is more than $426 billion. Although the value of the metals is huge, it is highly probable that this number will increase substantially, after the whole area is explored. The deposit is still open in several directions and at depth. Drill hole 6348 drilled to the east of the ZG1 fault intersected 289.1 meters grading 1.24% copper, 0.79 g/t gold and 0.042% molybdenum which indicates that the deposit continues to the east of the fault. What is more important, there is a high potential to discover more high-grade ore, as the mineralization discovered in hole 6348 has much higher copper equivalent grades (1.98%) than the already outlined resources (0.76% - measured & indicated, 0.54% inferred).

The main issue of the Pebble project, besides the permitting obstacles, is a very high initial CAPEX that was estimated at $4.7 billion in the 2011 PEA. The dated economic study used quite conservative metals prices of $2.5/lb copper, $1,050/toz gold, $13.5/lb molybdenum and $15/toz silver. The resulting after-tax NPV(7%) equals $5.6 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 15.4%. The mine was projected to produce 689 million lb copper, 666,667 toz gold, 31.11 million lb molybdenum, 3.11 million toz silver, 26,667 kg rhenium and 20,156 toz palladium (although rhenium and palladium are not included in the resource estimates presented by the company) per year on average, over the 45-year mine life. It was expected that the 45-year mine life will be expanded, as the proposed mine plan covered only 32% of the resources. Due to the valuable by-products, the cash-cost per payable lb of copper was estimated at -$0.11.

As the results of the old PEA show, the Pebble mine should be profitable, despite the relatively low-grade nature of the ore, which is often criticized by the opponents of the project. It is possible to estimate that if the PEA in its original form was prepared today, the projected initial CAPEX, as well as the operating costs, would be lower. In combination with the current metals prices, the after-tax NPV would be probably several billion higher and the after-tax IRR would approach or even exceed the 20% level.

What is the company worth?

The most important question is really hard to respond right now. The problem is that the economic studies are pretty old and although several important factors (e.g. metals prices or energy costs) have changed favorably for the Pebble project, given the permitting issues, it is possible to expect that some measures will be adopted in order to mitigate the concerns of the opposition. The impacts of the measures on the CAPEX, mining plan, NPV and IRR are hard to estimate right now. More data should be known next year when an updated PEA is expected.

Another problem is that it is yet unknown whether Northern Dynasty Metals will continue with the pre-construction activities alone or whether it will find a joint-venture partner. Although the management has stated that it is looking for a partner, the completion of a deal is not warranted. If Northern Dynasty will have to go it alone, the shareholders should prepare for notable share dilution over the coming years, as the company has only less than $40 million at its disposal right now. And much more dilution will occur if it decides to build the mine on its own (which is highly improbable in my opinion). However, if a partner is found, it is possible to expect that Northern Dynasty will lose probably 50% of the project. On the other hand, the share dilution could be avoided completely if the terms of the joint-venture are reasonable.

More than $1 billion was expended on the development of the property over the years. The current market value of the metals contained in the resources is approximately $426 billion. Not to talk about the huge exploration potential. If only 1% of the contained metals is taken into account, Northern Dynasty should receive $2.13 billion for a 50% stake in the project. Attributing some value also to the exploration potential and the already expended exploration and development costs, we can come to the $2.5-3 billion range. This amount should be enough for Northern Dynasty Minerals to finance its share of the CAPEX.

There are 304 million shares outstanding right now. If there is a joint-venture partner who pays only $1.5 billion for 50% of the project, it is possible to expect that Northern Dynasty's share price should grow from the current level of $1.8 approximately to $5. If a partner pays $2 billion or $2.5 billion, the share price should approach the $6.5 or the $8 level. Simply said, rapid gains are almost warranted if a joint-venture partner is found. More about the probability of finding a partner was written by another Seeking Alpha contributor, Paul Lebo (1, 2).

On the other hand, if there's no partner, the share price will most probably struggle in the coming years (unless there's a strong gold and copper price rally that makes the Pebble project a no-brainer). Although the market capitalization of the company should grow as different milestones will be reached, it is possible to expect that the growth will be limited by the inevitable share dilution. However, even if no partner is found in the near-term, I have no doubt that Northern Dynasty Minerals won't build the mine alone. Even if no partner shows up during the economic studies and permitting period, after the permits are granted, a partner will be found in no time (assuming that the metals prices are at a reasonable level). Given the extent and importance of the Pebble deposit, I believe that the permits will be granted in the end. However, I have no idea whether it will be in 2021, 2025 or 2030. But if the current U.S. administration stays in office, there is a good chance that it will happen by 2021, as projected by the management.

Conclusion

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals are an investment that can bring huge returns but also huge losses. However, the maximum loss is probably "only" 70-80%, while the potential gains are hundreds and maybe even thousands of percent. It is a risky investment especially due to the permitting issues. And also if everything goes well, the first production shouldn't occur before 2024. However, first triple-digit gains may be recorded relatively quickly, if a joint-venture partner is found in the coming months. If there is no joint-venture partner, the share price will struggle. Despite all of the obstacles, I believe that the Pebble deposit is too strategically important not to be mined. The question is when. Northern Dynasty Metals is a typical stock to buy and forget about. However, given the uncertainty regarding the potential joint-venture partner, the best strategy how to initiate an initial position is to divide the amount of money that is intended to be invested in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in two halves. The first half should be invested now. In the case that a partner is announced soon, the invested money should generate very nice gains. If there is no joint-venture partner announced over the next months and the share price experiences a major decline, the second half should be invested. After that, it is only about waiting.

