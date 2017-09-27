Understanding Apple: Why The X Will Rule

We discuss which is the most important and why.

On September 12, Apple (AAPL) announced the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, and with these the unusual move of yet a third model – the iPhone X. Sales of the latter are slated to begin November 3.

The first two models went on sale last weekend, and already the reports of doom and gloom are flying. Waiting lines are short, sales are down, historically long wait times for online orders are not as long as for earlier models, etc., etc.

So, are sales for the two 8 models really a dud? To be honest, we will not know until we get numbers for sales in Apple’s earnings release in October, and we have numbers for the iPhone X release, whenever Apple decides to give them. (It could be in early November or not until January’s fiscal Q1 announcement.)

The question is whether the iPhone X has strong enough outstanding features to deliver demand in spite of its price premium over even the 8 Plus.

There are several outstanding features in the new phone, but the most impressive can be boiled down to a few, some of which it shares with its more modest bretheren:

New OLED screen A11 Bionic Chip New camera and photo technology AR Technology Face ID

I will argue below that the last is really the killer feature that will put sales over the top.

1 - Screen

The very first thing a user is likely to notice, aside from the actual form itself, is the new screen. The first thing to notice is the full edge-to-edge design that gives a slightly larger screen than the 8 Plus in a smaller overall frame. It is truly a differentiating feature.

Many detractors will claim that Apple is playing catch up after years of OLED displays on competing Android phones. Apple claims that the technology they use is:

The first OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone…

Apple has always valued color accuracy above all else. To them, it is important that photos look the same on the screen as when printed or displayed on an accurate monitor. The company’s retina displays led the path in high resolution smartphone displays, and were historically known for superior color accuracy. It is undeniable that early OLED smartphone displays were oversaturated and way off on color accuracy. More recent ones have been rated much higher, however, so Apple’s claim should be taken with a grain of salt.

All that aside, according to some reviewers, the display is beautiful. Jeremy Kaplan of Digital Trends writes:

For now we can say this: Apple clearly has a hit on its hands. The OLED screen is gorgeous, the phone feels great in the hand…

It’s quite possible that some customers will wait for this model solely for this feature.

2 - A11 Bionic processor

Apple’s latest processor – more accurately called an SoC, or System on a Chip – is the A11 Bionic processor. The reason it is number two here is that it is the power behind all that follows. It is included despite the fact that it is the same as in the 8 and 8 Plus models.

I will write later on the A11. Suffice it to say, this is a powerhouse that makes all the rest work in a seamless fashion.

3 - Camera +

The camera and photo technology are rolled into one here, since they are so closely tied together. Apple writes:

A larger and faster 12MP sensor. A new color filter. Deeper pixels. And a new telephoto camera with OIS (optical image stabilization).

The dual camera is the basis of much of the photography tricks that it offers, such as the portrait mode shots that will blur the background, and the new Portrait Lighting feature that simulates a variety of studio lighting effects. It is the dual camera setup that so accurately detects special aspects of the scene that is imperative for these features, especially the latter.

While most people use the iPhone camera for selfies, snaps of friends, and “I am here” shots, there are many who are either already dedicated to photography as an art form, or at least are happy to experiment with advanced features such as these, both of which are not available on Android phones. (Portrait mode is available as well on the 7 Plus and 8 Plus models, and Portrait Lighting on the 8 Plus.)

It should be noted that these special effects – particularly Portrait Lighting - need not only the dual lens setup, but the advanced image processing components of the A11 SoC.

4 – Augmented Reality

The release of iOS 11 will unleash the world’s first mass market for Augmented Reality apps. I have written an in-depth description of AR technology in a previous post.

Apps built with Apple’s ARKit will function on any device with an A9 processor (iPhone 6s series and the iPhone SE) and forward. This includes roughly 58% of iPhones in use, according to Fiksu.

So, while this will not uniquely drive iPhone purchases to the model X, it is likely to drive upgrades in general, and may drive a lot of switchers to the platform.

5 – Face ID

Aside from the screen (and a slightly enhanced main camera), Face ID is the only true differentiating feature of the X over the 8 Plus.

To my mind, this is the real killer feature.

A caveat:

Since the iPhone X has not yet been released, we have no data as to the performance of Face ID in the real world. The problems with the Apple Watch cellular connection illustrates well the difference between a test environment and the real world. Clearly Apple tested thoroughly, but when real users (mostly reviewers) went into the real world, they discovered interference with certain types of wifi networks that clashed with the cell connection. This is always a possibility. No amount of software quality assurance can equal the usage of several million people.

That said, this post will assume that, like the release of Touch ID a few years ago, Face ID will have no significant glitches, and that it will perform quickly and effectively as it did in the demo (once Craig Federighi got a phone not in reset mode).

If this technology does indeed work as presented, then it will provide the simplest, quickest, most secure, and most effective unlocking system in the industry.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) does have its iris scanning system that is supposedly equally secure and is fast. Forbes reports on a video that claims to have subverted this, however. Additionally, the Verge reports:

The iris scanner is quick and as secure as fingerprint methods, but it still requires holding the phone up awkwardly close to my face and dramatically opening my eyes for it to work.

As for Samsung’s face scanning, that has been reported to have been fooled by a simple photograph. In fact, Samsung has specifically excluded face recognition as an option for verifying Samsung Pay transactions. Apple, on the contrary, backs up their Face ID technological system with the confidence of allowing Apple Pay transactions.

So I think we should be safe to assume that Face ID will work as advertised.

The rub!

And herein lies one of the most forceful driving factors of the iPhone X.

I have many friends who live in a country where communications by text is the thing. Here, the app WhatsApp rules. You do not have to pay for text messages or data. Anytime you can connect to wifi (or if you have an inexpensive “social data” plan) then you can use WhatsApp. Your account is linked to your cell phone number so even if you are overseas, if your phone has the same SIM card, then you can continue to communicate. The app now has both voice and video capabilities, so you can use it as you would Skype.

Texting is also popular among kids (as we all well know) and is an important business communications tool as it allow asynchronous communication – each party can reply at their own convenience.

The problem here is that if you do a lot of text communications, then you need to unlock your phone repeatedly, maybe up to a hundred times a day. Now with Touch ID this is not difficult, but it still is a reach, a touch, and sometimes it does not work the first time. Additionally, if you click too quickly then you get the wallet, or hold too long you get Siri. It is definitely a hundred times better than typing a passcode, and allows me to use a very long – hence more secure – code than I would otherwise, and for this I am grateful. Still, it can be a pain, especially when the other party keeps replying to you when you think you’re done.

With Face ID this is all gone. If you want to send a message, the first thing you do is look at your phone, and this is all it takes to unlock it.

In other words:

This is a real godsend to anyone who texts a lot.

Since there are millions of people in this category, it’s clear to me that Face ID will become a real driving force behind iPhone X adoption.

Summary

On September 25, according to StreetInsider:

In a note to clients this morning KGI's well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said they expect Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone X preorder demand may have surpassed 40-50 million units.

This would compare with 78 million total iPhone sales in the December quarter of last year, 10 million sales of blockbuster iPhone 6/6plus for its initial weekend in 2014, and 74.5 million total units in the December quarter of that year. If sales of the X by itself were even 40 million, it would look very good for the coming quarter.

Obviously, each person has their own personal reasons for selecting the smartphone they wish to use. There are quite a few reasons to select the iPhone X. Still, I think this ease of opening for the texting customer will be a major driver. Fast, dependable, and secure – a real reason to trade up.

And that is a positive thing for the investor!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.