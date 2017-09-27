The Russia Story Just Created A Massive Buying Opportunity In Facebook

This entire Russian blunder will be forgotten about in a few weeks time, and investors would be wishing they had bought on the dip.

Facebook could be in trouble for selling ad space to the Russians.

Why this will blow over

Investors do not care about the small $100k what was spent on ads by the Russians, they are more interested in future growth, and monetization. Facebook (FB) does a fantastic job at bringing in revenue and keeping operating costs low; this results in some of the best margins in the game.

If you sell your Facebook shares because of this nothing burger news story, you will regret this in just a few weeks time.

The fact that Mark Zuckerberg himself is under fire says a lot. Zuckerburg is probably the opposite of Trump, and has come out and condemned most of the Trump policies; so for him to be targeted as some instigator to this whole situation, is just complete nonsense.

As with much of the news surrounding Trump, nothing ever seems to stick.

Facebook numbers; little will change

Facebook has been under fire before; this is not the first time. The numbers and growth remain robust; in fact, analysts recently reiterated buy ratings on the stock due to "overblown" worries.

The exact figures around Russian users are not public, and they all come under "Europe" in the financial statements. There is not much data concerning Russia in the annual, or quarterly reports Facebook release.

Russia is not likely to block Facebook, as the government in Russia are relatively popular with Russians. Despite our western views of Russia, the people of Russia like Putin.

For the government to cut one of the most popular websites on the planet, and to cause complications to Russians who use Facebook on a daily basis would be a bold and dangerous political move.

Facebook can hit $210, says Squali of SunTrust Robinson

Youssef Squali is a 5-star Wall Street analyst, ranked 49 out of 4,660 analysts on TipRanks.

He sees Facebook running up to $210. Although the research note was published by Squali last month, everything he says still stands, as he holds a long-term outlook. Business Insider caught up with Squali and asked him about his recent bold target; I have outlined some answers that caught my eye.

They asked about Facebook's competitors, Squali replied:

Squali: Other competitors with a social platform are relatively smaller. Snap is probably the most interesting of the bunch, and we actually have a sell on it right now. The other big player - and a big recipient of these ad dollars - is Alphabet, in the form of YouTube. As ad dollars move online, they are moving to something similar, and social video is the closest you can get to the TV experience for an advertiser.

One of the main reasons I continuously invest in Facebook (and encourage others to do the same) is due to the lack of direct competition.

Facebook has embedded itself into everyone's lives. People are glued to their phones, always checking Facebook. The user gets a free product, and the advertisers get the eyes, and volume of clicks to suit their budget.

BI asked about growth, and what the biggest drivers of growth are:

Squali: It's three things: user growth, higher engagement, and more advertisers.

More and more people are spending more of their daily waking hours on Facebook. We estimate that across Facebook's different properties - Facebook.com, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram - users spend on average close to an hour every day. That metric was a lot lower two or three years ago.

Everyone knows user growth is a major component of Facebook, and a real revenue driver, as more eyes see ads, more revenue flows in.

Facebook could easy up its ad load. This has been discussed, and Facebook are wary of doing this for obvious reasons.

User growth could take a hit if Russia goes ahead with the ban, according to Statista.com, 39 percent of the Russian population has a social media account of some sort, and I would assume, Facebook is a large part of that 39 percent.

Granting user growth takes a hit for a while due to Russia (although not likely), the other key growth areas mentioned still stand; higher engagement growth, and more advertisers; the video will be a key driver of this.

Facebook is becoming the best place for advertising a product, or a company; even more so amongst the small business community, who feel they have a bigger voice on Facebook.

They also asked how he sees Facebook in the Future, 5-10 years down the line, he explains:

Squali: The Facebook platform is likely to still be the primary channel for digital social interaction online, but what actually excites us more is the other assets that Facebook has, like Instagram, which has seen a tremendous amount of user growth and mass adoption by advertisers just because of the ad format. It's more creative and graphic, so it gives you a better canvas to work with. Facebook's other platforms, like Messenger, which today is a mere messaging platform, have potential to become a major e-commerce platform, a la WeChat in China. And last but not least, WhatsApp is growing in terms of users and usage, but the monetization aspects of that are still not very clear. If it works, that's the icing on the cake. One other area that we're not really giving Facebook any credit for right now, but over time could become material, is Oculus and everything else they're doing in augmented/virtual reality space, so we'll see how that progresses.

The above speaks not only about Facebook as a social media platform, but as Facebook a group, containing some of the most popular apps on the planet. When Facebook finally switches on the monetization of the products mentioned above, the stock will take off. A lot of chatter has been floating about regarding the monetization of WhatsApp and Messenger, I have written about this subject before, you can read that here; and below you can see the Messenger revenue model included in the article.

You can read the full BI interview here.

Final note

For investors, this small stock price fumble should be seen as a market overreaction to some nothing news, that is all. The social media giant remains on top, and is set to produce continued growth in revenue every quarter. The revenue switch is yet to be fully turned on as the monetization of some of the finest products Facebook owns have yet to be monetized.

With the ever-growing popularity of Facebook, from Facebook.com to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, these are all world famous apps and have the eyes of billions of users.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.