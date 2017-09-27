Coca-Cola Vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev: Soda Or Beer For Dividends?

They each have growth potential from new products and new geographic markets, and both stocks have 3.2% dividend yields.

By Bob Ciura

Consumer stocks with strong brands are among the best dividend stocks to buy, and hold for long periods of time. Large food and beverage companies enjoy steady demand and pricing power, which allows them to reward shareholders with hefty dividend yields.

For example, beverage giants Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Coca-Cola (KO) each have dividend yields above 3%. And, they have raised their dividends over time. Coca-Cola is a rare dividend growth stock. It has increased its dividend for 55 years in a row. That makes it one of 51 Dividend Aristocrats.



Income investors choosing a dividend stock to buy in the consumer industry, will likely come across these two companies during their research. This article will discuss why Coca-Cola might be the better dividend stock.

Business Overview

Coca-Cola and AB-InBev dominate their respective industries. They are both consumer goods giants. Coca-Cola and AB-InBev have market capitalizations of $194 billion and $198 billion, respectively. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverages company, while AB-InBev is the largest beer company.

AB-InBev was formed after the 2008 merger between InBev and Anheuser-Busch. In 2009, the company launched its U.S.-listed shares. Today, it sells more than 500 beer brands, in more than 150 countries around the world.

Source: Investor Relations

Some of its most popular brands include Budweiser, Bud Light, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, and many more. Overall, AB-InBev has 18 individual beers that each generate at least $1 billion in annual sales.

Similarly, Coca-Cola also has more than 500 brands, which it offers in over 200 countries. Coca-Cola has 21 brands that each bring in $1 billion or more in sales each year.

Source: September 2017 Investor Presentation, page 7

Both companies face challenging operating environments, due to slowing growth in the U.S. As a result, they are each developing new products, and looking to the international markets, for growth.

Growth Prospects

AB-InBev and Coca-Cola have similar growth prospects. Since both companies generate a significant percentage of revenue from overseas, and the U.S. is a mature market, growth will primarily come from international markets.

Some of their growth will be achieved organically, while large M&A deals will also play a major role. AB-InBev has an extensive recent history of massive deals. It was first brought together by the $52 billion merger in 2008, between Interbrew from Belgium, AmBev from Brazil, and Anheuser-Busch from the U.S.

Then, in 2013, AB-InBev acquired the remaining portion of Grupo Modelo that it didn’t already control, for $20 billion. Finally, AB-InBev acquired SABMiller for over $100 billion. Its various acquisitions gave the company strong growth rates across its three core brands, to start 2017.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation, page 5

Going forward, AB-InBev’s most attractive growth catalyst is in the international markets. By comparison, North America is slowing down. Revenue in North America was flat last quarter, as pricing increases were offset by volume declines. Fortunately, AB-InBev is seeing much stronger growth abroad, particularly in the emerging markets.

For example, growth in Mexico fueled 8.5% revenue growth in western Latin America last quarter. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific region rose 5.9%, thanks to a favorable mix shift toward premium brands, while revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa increased 10%.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation, page 15

Coca-Cola has also targeted the international markets, as well as new products, for growth. It has invested heavily outside of soda, in areas like juices, teas, dairy, and water, to appeal to changing consumer preferences.

Soda gets a bad rap—U.S. soda sales have fallen each year for more than a decade. Because of its high calories and sugar, consumers are turning to new choices in the beverage industry. Coca-Cola has responded adequately, by significantly broadening its portfolio.

The result is that the company has successfully grown organic revenue since its transformation began in 2014.

Source: September 2017 Investor Presentation, page 9

Coca-Cola grew core organic revenue by 4% in 2016, and the company is off to a good start in 2017 as well. Organic revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 1% and 4%, respectively, over the first half.

Dividend Analysis

As far as dividends, Coca-Cola might be the more attractive stock. It is still increasing its dividend, while AB-InBev’s dividend growth has slowed down. Plus, AB-InBev pays a semiannual dividend, in Euros. As a result, U.S. holders will see their dividends fluctuate, based on the current exchange rate.

Last year, AB-InBev paid a total annual dividend of approximately $3.81 per share, in U.S. dollars. This means the stock has a dividend yield of approximately 3.2%. Coca-Cola also has a 3.2% dividend yield. However, AB-InBev held its dividend steady last year, while Coca-Cola increased its dividend by 6% in 2017.

The reason why AB-InBev can’t grow its dividend right now, is because it is trying to reduce its leverage. AB-InBev has notified investors that its first priority within its capital allocation program, will be paying down the huge amount of debt incurred from its acquisitions. On its investor relations website, the company states:

Our optimal capital structure remains a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2 times. Deleveraging to around 2x remains our commitment, and we will prioritize debt repayment in order to meet this objective. Our goal is for dividends to be a growing flow over time, consistent with the non-cyclical nature of our business. However, given our emphasis on deleveraging, dividend growth is expected to be modest.

AB-InBev ended last quarter with net debt of $109 billion, and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.3. Deleveraging to 2.0 will require a significant debt-reduction effort. Because of this, it is likely AB-InBev will only raise its dividend by a rate similar to inflation moving forward, if it increases its payout at all. On the other hand, Coca-Cola should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the mid-single digits each year, in-line with earnings growth.

Final Thoughts

Coca-Cola and AB-InBev have many things in common. They both dominate their respective corners of the beverage industry. They also have similar growth prospects, led by new products and new markets. And, they have nearly identical dividend yields.

The area Coca-Cola has an advantage over AB-InBev, is dividend growth. Coca-Cola investors do not have to worry about currency risk affecting dividend payments. Coca-Cola has a longer history of steady dividend increases than AB-InBev.

Coca-Cola is on the prestigious list of Dividend Aristocrats, and Dividend Kings as well. There are just 22 Dividend Kings, which have increased their dividends for 50+ consecutive years.



It is also on Sure Dividend's list of blue-chip stocks, which we define as having an operating history of 100+ years, along with a 3%+ dividend yield.

Due to its stronger dividend growth prospects and balance sheet, Coca-Cola appears to be the better dividend stock of the two.



