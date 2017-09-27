Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2017

Welcome to the September 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. What an incredible month it was! The China announcement of their plan to ban fossil fuels sent the lithium mining stocks soaring higher as investors scrambled to buy the lithium miners on fear of missing out on the EV/lithium boom.

It was the best month for lithium stocks since April 2016 when I first wrote "Lithium Miners Are Booming As Lithium Spot Prices Rise - Which Lithium Companies Should I Buy?" Back then if you were an early follower of mine you could have bought SQM for $US19.99, FMC for US$38.16, and Albemarle for US$64.50. Now that was great buying! But don't worry if you have not bought yet, we are still in the first stage of the EV boom with EV market share globally only at ~1%.



Lithium spot and contract price news

During September, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 2.87%, and are up 20.07% over the past year. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide China spot prices were up 0.03% for the month, and 21.24% over the past year.

China Lithium spot price chart 2015 to 2017



Source: Lithium Americas September 2017 presentation



On August 29, ThisIsMoney.co.uk reported:"London Metal Exchange (LME) considers plan to cash in on electric car boom by dealing lithium used in batteries. A spokesman said LME was ‘looking into’ lithium opportunities." Investing News also ran an article "Is the LME Lithium Contract Feasible?" They quoted - "Lithium expert Joe Lowry of Global Lithium told the Investing News Network that he expects a lithium contract to be launched at some point, but it is “likely a few years off.” Given cobalt and nickel are already traded on the LME, it would seem lithium will follow.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On September 7 Bloomberg Technology reported: "Picking electric car winners is BlackRock's key mining challenge. Blackrock’s Hambro sees large demand growth for EV materials.“The biggest theme over the next 10 or 15 years of investing is going to be getting right the transition away from the combustion vehicle towards EVs,” Evy Hambro, who manages BlackRock Inc.’s World Mining Fund, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday."

EV metals demand surge coming

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

On September 7 Bloomberg Businessweek reported: "We are going to need more lithium. Demand for the metal won’t slacken anytime soon—on the contrary, electric car production is expected to increase more than thirty-fold by 2030, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The total investment in new mines, including some for other elements used in lithium ion batteries, will likely range from $350 billion to $750 billion, according to analysts at researcher Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Mining companies have promised to add 20 lithium production sites to the 16 currently operating, but the concern remains that they won’t be finished in time to satisfy rising demand."

EV annual sales forecast to 2030

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Higher lithium prices have minimal effect on battery pack prices

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

On September 11 Investor Insight reported, "New Benchmark needed as batteries, EV drive lithium and cobalt boom." Of interest they mentioned the key EV metals - "Lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, manganese, dysprosium, neodymium, praseodymium. Where they all come together and will be important for the future is in the advancement of the electric car revolution." I would also add in copper, and perhaps aluminum/scandium may play a role. Also of interest was the Benchmark Minerals quote - "In 2006, lithium-ion batteries were accountable for 22% of lithium demand, 20% of cobalt demand and 5% of graphite demand. By 2020, lithium-ion batteries will be consuming 67% of all lithium production, 59% of cobalt output and 35% of graphite, according to Benchmark."

Lithium demand forecasts by SQM - September 2017



Looking at the SQM forecasts below their Scenario 3 of 800ktpa LCE by 2025 almost matches my 783ktpa by 2022 forecast - off course that is their aggressive 12% EVs scenario and my model has that target being reached 3 years earlier (based on 11% EV market share by 2022).

Source: SQM company presentation - September 2017

Lithium supply by country & companies listed



Source: SQM company presentation - September 2017

On September15 the Visual Capitalist released, "The massive impact of EVs on commodities in one chart." Below is a great summary table.



Impact on commodities in a 100% EV world



Source: Visual Capitalist

Note: The above table is based on the Chevy Bolt tear down. Tesla's batteries have more nickel and less cobalt.

Lithium battery and market news

On September 11 Bloomberg reported, "China to ban sale of fossil fuel cars in electric vehicle push. Regulators working on timetable for the ban, official says. China joins U.K., France to phase out combustion-engine cars. Xin Guobin, the vice minister of industry and information technology, said the government is working with other regulators on a timetable to end production and sales. The move will have a profound impact on the environment and growth of China’s auto industry, Xin said at an auto forum in Tianjin on Saturday." Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores response was - “Though it’s not a direct comparison, long-term it cements lithium as the heir to oil’s throne." (no link)

On September 21 Reuters reported, "BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030. All vehicles in the country will be "electrified" by 2030, which could range from full electric cars to mild hybrids, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu said on Thursday." Chairman Wang is one of China's wealthiest men and linked to the top tier of Government.



On September 22 Reuters reported, "Exclusive: VW moves to secure cobalt supplies in shift to electric cars. Germany’s Volkswagen is moving to secure long-term supplies of cobalt, a vital component of rechargeable batteries, as the group accelerates its ambitious shift to electric cars. Battery and auto manufacturers need to sign multi-year deals to secure supplies of raw materials including cobalt and lithium."

Lithium miner news



Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On September 15 Albemarle announced, "New technology enables sustainable expansion of lithium production in Chile." Albemarle "has developed an innovative technology that could enable Albemarle to sustainably increase total lithium production in Chile to as much as 125,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually, without the need for additional brine pumping at the Salar de Atacama. As a result of this development, Albemarle has requested that Chile's Economic Development Agency (Corfo) increase Albemarle's lithium quota. Assuming the technology proves commercially viable, Albemarle plans to build and start-up additional lithium carbonate capacity in Chile in the early 2020s, once current expansion projects are completed and producing at capacity. Projects already underway should increase Albemarle's total annual production capacity in Chile to greater than 80,000 metric tons of LCE by 2020."



On September 21 The Fly reported, "Albemarle target raised to $156 from $144 at Jefferies."

Investors can read a recent article "Albemarle:The Lithium Juggernaut" by The Lithium Spot on Seeking Alpha.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On September 11 SQM announced, "SQM and Kidman finalize documentation for lithium joint venture Mt. Holland in Australia." SQM will acquire 50% of the assets in the Kidman Resources lithium mining project called Mount Holland, in Western Australia. "SQM Australia will (i) pay the sellers a price of US$5 million, plus (ii) US$10 million in capital contributions to the project on behalf of the sellers and a deferred price amounting to US$25 million, plus US$30 million in capital contributions to the project on behalf of the sellers."



Investors can read the company's September presentation here.



FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On September 21 FMC announced, "FMC Corporation receives antitrust clearances needed to close proposed acquisition of DuPont Crop protection assets."



Investors should also be aware that FMC have long discussed the idea of selling of their lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On September 12 The West Australian reported: "Legal fight will not put a stop to Tianqi plan. In June, Tianqi announced a 1.34Mtpa expansion of its Greenbushes mine in the South West to provide feedstock for a doubling of capacity of its proposed lithium hydroxide plant from 24,000tpa to 48,000tpa to supply the burgeoning electric vehicle battery market. But the Resource Capital Funds-owned Global Advanced Metals, which has rights to other minerals (mostly tantalum) at Greenbushes, has taken issue with the company’s plans, arguing the expansion will effectively waste its tantalum resource." Tianqi has a new $400 million lithium hydroxide plant in Kwinana in Western Australia currently under construction and due for completion by the end of 2018. The Kwinana plant was expected to produce 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide from from lithium spodumene fed to the plant from the Greenbushes mine (owned 51% Tianqi, 49% Albemarle).

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF), [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On August 28 Mineral Resources released their "2017 Financial Year results presentation." Highlights included: "Revenue of $1.46 billion, up 24% on the prior corresponding period, Net Profit After Tax of $201.0m, up 83% on normalised prior corresponding period." Guidance for FY18 regarding lithium production was "400Kt of spodumene exported from Mt Marion (MRL share 43.1%), plus 4.25Mt of lithium DSO from Wodgina."



On August 28 International Lithium released, "International Lithium update on Mariana lithium brine project, Argentina. Further to the Company’s news release dated April 10, 2017, announcing a maiden resource estimate for the Mariana lithium brine project, the following activities have been ongoing at the project site as the project advances toward the commencement of preliminary economic and pre-feasibility studies." Activities included pond construction and evaporation testing.



On September 5 International Lithium announced, "International Lithium receives proof of concept study for lithium recovery using membrane separation. Results from the study indicate that the selective recovery of lithium directly from raw (filtered) brine, with the simultaneous rejection of other cation and anion species, using a proprietary lithium selective separation process (the “technology”) is possible. Lithium was selectively recovered from the raw brine to produce lithium hydroxide (“LiOH”)."

On September 11 Neometals reported, "Barrambie Titanium project - Update." The update include drill results and the fact Neometals "has commenced pilot‐scale beneficiation test work as it advances development plans for Barrambie Titanium Deposit in WA, one of the world’s highest‐grade titanium deposits."

You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

On August 30 seeking Alpha published Orocobre's Q4 and FY 2017 results and earnings call transcript.

CEO Richard Neville stated regarding Orocobre FY 2017 results:

Production of 11,862 tons of lithium carbonate up 72% on the prior corresponding periods. Our sales were strong at $120 million on 12,396 tons. We've maintained a very strong operating margin of 62%, a $6,053 and the EBITDAIX for the year $71.2 million of overall. We will see the increased pricing through the year and in the last quarter it was approximately $10,700 per ton on FOB basis for the June quarter. Olaroz is strong and cash flow positive from repaying debt. At the end of June, we have strong cash position and our bank accounts of Orocobre are nearly $52 million. And we had a net profit for the year of $19.4 million, up $41.4 million on the prior corresponding period.



You can read the Orocobre July 2017 investors presentation here or a September video interview with CEO Richard Neville here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.



Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

On September 14 Galaxy Resources announced, "James Bay drilling - significant mineralisation extended. The now-completed drilling program will be used for a mineral resource re-estimate and upgrade, which is expected to be finalised by the end of October 2017. Galaxy’s Managing Director and CEO, Anthony Tse, commented “ The results from this last set of assays are very good and reaffirm the potential of James Bay, as a long-life high grade spodumene project. We look forward to the outcome of the resource upgrade which will follow."

Investors can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here, a Bell Potter August broker report with a "valuation $3.35/sh here, a Capital Network video here, and the July 2017 company presentation here.



Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Mt Cattlin and James Bay drill results/resource upgrades. Any 2018 off-take announcements for Mt Cattlin.

H2 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (("AMAL")) [SP:AMS] / Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

On September 6 Tawana Resources announced, "Bald Hill delivers excellent metallurgical test work results. Bald Hill remains on track to commence commissioning in the first quarter of 2018."

Investors can read the Tawana September presentation here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding 5 year off-take agreement, and plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1, 2018.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On September 26 Altura Mining announced, "US$77 million payment completes funding package. Altura is more than 50% through construction of the Project and is working towards first production of spodumene (lithium concentrate) in the March Quarter 2018."



You can read my article on Altura Mining "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain" (back at AUD 0.15), or read Beer and Co May research report here (with a valuation for Altura Mining of AUD 0.335), a September Cannacord report here (price target AUD 0.25), or the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Construction of the mine is ongoing.



Q1 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On September 11, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Pilbara commences initial work on 5Mtpa expansion at Pilgangoora as project construction accelerates. Award of further contracts, extensive site works and key personnel appointments ensure Pilbara remains on track for first ore on ship in Q2 2018 ;initial work also underway on Stage 2 expansion."



On September 12 The West Australian reported, "Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora stage two to lift output to 800,000tpa. Pilbara Minerals has begun work on an expansion of its Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project, which could make it the biggest lithium mine in the world depending on the timing of the proposed expansion of Greenbushes in the South West." Wow!



You can read more my articles "Pilbara Minerals Could Be The Next Greenbushes Lithium Blockbuster", and "An Update On Pilbara Minerals - Significantly De-Risked And Undervalued." The last article was back when the stock was trading at AUD 0.43 or AUD 0.355 for Trend Investing subscribers. Also of interest an August Foster Stockbroking report with a price target of AUD 0.82.



Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

See above news under SQM.



Recent news has included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

You can view the July 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - DFS release expected.

2018/2019 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

No news for the month. Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz mine development is ongoing.



You can read more on my article "Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked" (back at CAD 0.96), and their September company presentation here. I first discussed Lithium Americas (at CAD 0.22) back in December 2015 in my article "Key Stocks To Create Your Own 'Green Home And Vehicle' Portfolio."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada. Further drilling, pond testing & engineering at Cauchari-Olaroz.



2018 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On September 14 Nemaska Lithium announced, "Nemaska Lithium added to S and P / TSX Canadian indices."

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On September 6 Critical Elements announced, "Critical Elements announces positive Feasibility Study with a Pre-Tax NPV 8% of $1.257 B and a Pre-Tax IRR of 48.2% for its Rose Lithium Project." Details include:

"Average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate

Average annual production of 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate

Average annual production of 429 tonnes of tantalum concentrate

Expected life of mine of 17 years

Average operating costs of $66.56 per tonne milled, $458 (US$344) per tonne of concentrate (all concentrate production combined)

Estimated initial capital cost $341.2 million before working capital

100% equity basis for project

Average gross margin 63.6%

After-tax NPV of $726 million (at 8% discount rate), after-tax IRR of 34.9% and price assumption of US$1,500 per tonne technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750 per tonne chemical grade lithium concentrate, US$130 per kg tantalum pentoxide

Anticipated construction time to start of production of 21 months."

Note: All figures above unless otherwise quoted are in Canadian dollars.

Dr. Steffen Haber, President of Critical Elements Corporation stated, "The feasibility study is a major milestone for Critical Elements, which explains our superior competitive situation. The excellent gross margin is a key indicator for the quality of this project."



An excellent result. The "after-tax 8%NPV of CAD 726 million" compares favorably to the company's current market cap and enterprise value of around CAD 240m, especially given they have about 10 other potential projects. Next move should be from Helm AG.

Followers of mine that invested in Critical Elements back in July 2016 after I wrote "Critical Elements - A Lithium Miner With An Exceptional Buying Opportunity", at CAD 0.56 would be sitting on a 186% gain.



Upcoming catalysts include:

September 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results were delivered this month. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

Q1, 2020 - Stage 1 production (50ktpa technical grade spodumene + 175ktpa chemical grade spodumene) is expected to begin.

Q1, 2022 - Stage 2 production (the 175ktpa chemical grade spodumeme will be converted to 24ktpa lithium carbonate) is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF),

On September 25 Lithium X announced regarding their Sal de Los Angeles Argentina project: "Lithium X expands brine field and establishes favourable well field conditions. Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lithium X, commented - “The positive results from our recently completed work program both expand the known brine areas to the north, past our current resource boundary, and confirm positive conditions for the establishment of a well field. Once all samples have been received we will have all the necessary information to complete a comprehensive dynamic model of the entire basin to support a feasibility study and reserve estimates. We are very pleased to have successfully demonstrated potential resource expansion and favourable well-field conditions.”

You can read my article "Lithium X Has The X Factor", and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

Q4 2017 - Upgraded mineral resource and reserve statement. FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15,000 tpa.

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF)

No news for the month, but you can view the company's June presentation here.



Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2017 - Complete their Feasibility Study.

2019 - Plan to commence production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage 2 35,000 tpa.

European Metals [ASX:EMH], [AIM:EMH], (OTCPK:MNTCF)

No news for the month, but you can view the company's September presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2017 - Further drilling results. Resource upgrade. Off-take discussions.

April 2018 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Mid 2018 - Construction to begin.

Early 2019 - Production to commence.

Investors can read my June 2017 article on European Metals here.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On September 6 Neo Lithium announced, "Neo Lithium announces PEA to be based On 35,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate per year; provides progress report on 3Q Lithium Project. The PEA is expected to be released in October 2017 and will be based on an estimated production rate of 35,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year." The previous plan had been for 25ktpa.



Investors can read the June 2017 company presentation here, and my latest article on Neo Lithium here, or some company videos here.



Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Further drill results. Pilot pond evaporation testing.



October 2017 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

H1 2018 - Environmental impact assessment report.

Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF)

On September 13 Pure Minerals announced: "Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000."

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ]

During September AVZ had some stellar drill results at their Manano Lithium project in the DRC including "235m @ 1.66% Li2O and 250 meters @ 1.48% Li2O." It is certainly shaping up to be a world class deposit.



You can view the September company presentation here.

Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF)



Birimian 100% own the Goulamina Lithium spodumene project and the Massigui and Dankassa Gold exploration projects in Mali Africa.

The Goulamina Lithium project JORC defined resource is 32.9 Mt at 1.37% Li2O 451,000 tonnes contained Li2O at 0.4% cut off. The company is currently working to expand the resource and has at least four additional pegmatite zones that have been discovered since April 2017, which have yet to be drilled. The scoping study suggested a 190,000 tonne pa spodumene production with a 13 year mine life, with a low CapEx (Satge 1 - US$42.7 + Stage 2 - US$40.7) and cash operating costs of US$ 326/t. The company plans to release a Preliminary Feasibility Study ((PFS)) by 30 September 2017. You can view the company's August 2017 presentation here.



Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL]



Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina.

The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling, with high-grade lithium in every drill hole. Drilling is ongoing to define and increase the resource. Their September 26 news is "four kilometers of mineralization confirmed at the Piedmont Lithium project."

The company expects to have a US stock TCQX listing by Q3 2017, a maiden JORC resource estimate by Q4 2017, and a full North American share listing by Q1 2018. You can view the company's August presentation here.

September 14, 2017 Piedmont Lithium announced, "Piedmont secures additional lithium mineral rights."

"Piedmont has increased its land position at the Project by 26% to a total of 715 acres.

First mover land position within the historic Tin-Spodumene Belt in North Carolina, United States.

Phase 2 drilling campaign nearing completion, with assay results due in coming weeks."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On September 19 analyst Peter Epstein did an interview with Joe Lowry discussing Nano One which you can view here.



Next lithium projects

Source: Lithium Americas September 2017 presentation

Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. [Amsterdam:AMG] (OTCPK:AMVMF), Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:EEYMF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI], Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT], LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB: NRGMF), Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$36.73

The LIT fund rose very strongly for the month of September on record volumes. The current PE is 34.85.

LIT chart - 2011 to September 2017





(Source: Nasdaq)

Investors may also like to read my latest article "The Electric Vehicle Boom Just Went Into Overdrive - What Stocks To Buy."

Conclusion

Lithium prices were up slightly in September 2017, and are up 20.07% for the past year.

My highlight for September was off course the China plan to ban ICE vehicles. Added to this was the start of lithium boom II, and some strong gains for the month for most of the lithium miners.



As usual all comments are welcome.



Thanks for reading this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, NYSE:SQM, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, TSXV:LIX, ASX:AJM, TSXV:CRE, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, SXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:PLL,ASX:SYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.