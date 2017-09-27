Home Depot: Buy This Breakout

Home Depot(HD) remains an attractive holding, even as it continues to hit fresh record highs. The home improvement retailer is in the midst of a structurally attractive economy for home buying, which should continue to drive fundamental performance. In addition, the company's valuation multiple is attractively priced relative to historical readings. Moreover, management is committed to its capital allocation plan, returning a healthy amount of cash flow to shareholders. With the number of tailwinds currently behind Home Depot, it is likely its stock price continues higher over coming years after breaking out to new highs this week.

Structurally, the housing market is favorable for Home Depot. The chart below shows household debt service payments to disposable income. When the ratio is high, it signals households are leveraging up their balance sheets, and spending more on servicing debt as a proportion of what they earn in wages. Credit expansion is not inherently bad, but over-leveraging yourself leads to bubbles. This was evident in the years leading up to the financial crisis, when households were taking on historically high debt levels.

The bubble subsequently burst in 2008, and now we are in an environment with historically low interest rates, and a relatively more cautious consumer. With the millennial generation building up their collective nest eggs, on top of beginning to form households, both home ownership and credit expansion could resume higher in the coming decade. This would benefit overall growth in the U.S. economy, and naturally lead to increased spending at home renovation stores such as Home Depot.

Within the home retail sector, Home Depot has shown to be the top player, growing both revenue and margins. In its most recent quarter, Home Depot saw comparable-store sales accelerate to 6.3% pace, up from 5.5% in the prior quarter. Management now states that Home Depot is on track to expand comps by 5.5% in 2017, ensuring another year of market share gains against rival Lowe's, which is expected to expand its comps by less than 4% over the next year. Moreover, Home Depot's operating margin is rising towards 15% of sales, a record high, compared to Lowe's, who recently reduced its profitability outlook and is closer to a 10% margin. Home Depot's management projects it should pass the $100 billion of annual sales mark in fiscal 2018, while also exceeding 15% operating margins.

The chart below is of Home Depot's revenue, price to sales ratio, as well as its underlying share price. What can be seen is that revenue, share price, and its valuation multiple have all been expanding together since the financial crisis ended, signaling a healthy uptrend. On a historic basis however, Home Depot is well below previous valuation multiples. Believing that revenue will continue higher due to an improving operating environment and growing margins, as well as an expanding valuation multiple as Home Depot weeds out its competitors, the company's share price could continue its trend higher.

Lastly, management's capital allocation program continues to benefit shareholders. Over the span of the last decade, management has drastically reduced Home Depot's shares outstanding, while steadily increasing its dividend. Management is taking advantage of both low interest rates, and strong free cash flow to raise its dividend, offering a dividend yield at a premium to the market, while also buying back shares.

Home Depot is tied to the cyclical economy, and therefore could see a pullback if a recession occurs in coming years. Low household debt though, should insulate the housing sector, avoiding a major downturn like the financial crisis.

Ultimately, there are a number of reasons to buy Home Depot on this current breakout, and hold it for the next decade. Structural fundamentals behind consumer credit, and potential demand for housing by upcoming generations should lead to demand for home improvement spending. Moreover, Home Depot is a leader within the space, and should continue to take market share in coming years. The company trades at a historically reasonable valuation multiple, meaning it could have more upside potential. Lastly, management continues to return capital to shareholders, with both a nice dividend and share repurchases, adding long-term value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.