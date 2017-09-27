Wells Fargo: More Public Backlash

Wells Fargo has changed its “tactics” but is it too little too late.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is the real-life version of a honey badger in the stock market - still having a rough time being an ethical bank and now facing additional, public, backlash. There's been a steady news stream of more scandals and fraud for Wells Fargo for well over a year.

Just this month, the number of fake accounts that it opened from 2011-2015 nearly doubled from previously thought - going from 2.1 million to 3.5 million. In addition to that, we've learned over the months that Wells Fargo has been enrolling customers in online bill pay without consent, providing unauthorized auto insurance to customers, changing mortgage payment terms unbeknownst to customers, and withholding insurance refunds.



Certain cities have pushed back and cut ties with Wells Fargo, LA being one of the latest to face pressure from local residents and elected officials.



Still, shares remain resilient.

Now, the bank has stopped using sales quotas in hopes of changing its sales culture, but I’d argue the damage is already done. Maybe shares of Wells Fargo never see a nosedive, shares will likely be ‘dead’ money for the next few years.



The tainted culture at Wells Fargo seems to run deep as Wells Fargo has built a business that revolves around a reward and sales system that incentives aggressive, and as we’ve seen - fraudulent - sales tactics.



Just last month, Vanguard, the massive passive investor, showed signs of taking more of an activist approach, voting against three Wells Fargo directors given the crisis the bank remains in. Wells Fargo’s brand is tainted, plus, its massive brand network provides less value than ever as more and more transactions are being done online.



With all this, Wells Fargo has seen a deterioration in operating metrics, but not in valuation and stock price. Wells Fargo’s return on equity peaked at nearly 15% in early 2014 at the height of the fraudulent activities, but since then Wells Fargo has seen a steady fall in ROE all down to the current 12.5%. This is much more in line with other big banks, and yet Wells Fargo still trades at a premium valuation. And there’s a similar trend for Wells Fargo’s operating margin, peaking at nearly 41% before tumbling to its current 36%.



The contra argument.

On the other side, Wells did start paying employees under a new structure that hopefully does away with the desire to be aggressive in sales. The bank has been taking steps to do better. Thus, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s calls for the removal of all the bank’s board of directors will likely continue to fall on deaf ears. As well, Wells Fargo has already fired its CEO who misled Congress during his testimony about the fraudulent activities. Wells Fargo executives should be on high-alert, and if anything, and ultra conservative on its sales tactics going forward.



But, either way, this is a headwind for shares going forward. First new customers are going to be wary of Wells Fargo given the history, and two, a conservative sales policy - especially in relation to JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) - will further stunt Wells Fargo growth as it struggles to keep market share.



There are better opportunities in banking, even in big banking. Wells Fargo still trades at a hefty premium despite the growth headwinds. Wells Fargo trades at 1.5x book value, and JPMorgan is at 1.4x and Bank of America at 1x. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo’s operating margin and return on equity continues trend downward since the fraud revelations. In terms of valuation and expected earnings growth, Bank of America still presents a much more attractive opportunity relative to Wells Fargo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.