Nike: Beating Reduced Numbers

The stock has strong support from the after-hours price to just below $50.

After the close, Nike (NKE) reported the typical quarterly EPS beat. Investors though need to consider the consistent cuts to expectations that factor into the quarterly beats, but reinforce the negative investment thesis.

The stock is now dipping after the initial rally following the results. Nike though tends to not hold the gains with the stock trading close to the yearly lows.

The key to the report is not that Nike beat EPS estimates by earning $0.57 in the quarter, but that the athletic apparel firm reported a sharp drop from $0.73 last year. As well, revenues were virtually flat from the year ago period due to weak sales in North America.

Investors that get too stuck on earnings beats need to review the trends via this chart from Estimize. The big EPS beats each quarter are quickly viewable in the context that the trend remains flat.

The weak numbers aren't surprising considering the disappointing footwear guidance from Finish Line (FINL). Not to mention, the reports suggesting that Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has become a massive threat in footwear by surpassing the Jordan brand for the second position in footwear.

Nike remains highly focused on footwear revenues so the weakness in this sector is likely to impact the company going forward and therefore reduce expectations. For FQ1, footwear revenues were virtually flat at $5.5 billion. The amount accounted for 64% of total revenues that only grew 1% to $8.6 billion.

The trend was a sharp decline from the 8% currency neutral growth during the prior quarter. Any positive investment thesis on Nike needs a rebound in footwear to work.

The inventory situation is suggestive of weak holiday numbers. Inventories ended the quarter up 6% and the weak gross margins were mostly due to the 180 basis point hit in gross margins caused partially by off-price sales. One should expect Nike to continue needing these off-price sales to clear inventory in the weak footwear sector with high inventories.

The key investor takeaway is that Nike is trading at key resistance around $52 in after hours. The stock has plenty of support into the multi-year lows just below $50. Any break of this level could signal massive weakness ahead in the stock, but Nike turns relatively cheap at those levels and consistent buybacks will help support the stock. My thesis isn't bullish on the stock, but Nike likely holds $50 this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.