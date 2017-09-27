Micron Q4 Earnings: This Time Is Different

Micron Technology (MU) reported its Q4 earnings after the market close yesterday, the 26th of September. The company crushed Wall Street estimates, as well as its own guidance, which was in-line with our expectations outlined in our Micron pre-earnings coverage. In what can be termed as a reflection of the strength of Micron's latest earnings release, investors have been bidding Micron stock higher since the announcement. At the time of writing, the stock was quoting at $36.08 a share in pre-market trade, closing in on its 52-week high of $36.6 a share. The big question now: Is Micron stock a good buy near its 52-week highs?

A Quick Look At Micron's Q4

Even before we look deeper at Micron as an investment, it's worthwhile to go over the key numbers. Micron reported Q4 revenue of $6.14 billion, a solid 91% improvement over the Q4 2016 print of $3.22 billion. Coming to the bottom line, Micron reported earnings of $2.02 a share, compared to a 5-cent loss in the year-ago quarter. For comparison, analysts were anticipating EPS of $1.84 on revenue of $5.96 billion. In other words, Micron breezed past analyst estimates.

Well, not only did Micron crush the Street's estimates, the management also issued a strong Q1 F2018 guidance. The management expects Q1 revenue to come in between $6.1B to $6.5B (vs. consensus of $6.06B) and to range from $2.09 to $2.23 (vs. consensus of $1.85). At the midpoint, the management guidance implies a staggering 575% year-over-year growth in earnings and a revenue growth of just under 60% over Q1 F2017.

Micron Is Still A Solid Growth Play

If the management commentary is anything to go by the Micron growth story is still going strong. Apart from the obviously impressive Q1 guidance, the management commentary had many other encouraging points. As CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted, the growth was broad-based, spread across the 4 business units: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and the Embedded Business Unit.

The cloud and networking business unit is benefiting from multiple tailwinds. In addition to the strong growth in the cloud market, the segment is also a beneficiary of the rising DRAM content per server. In reference to the Compute and Networking business unit performance, Sanjay stated,

"Our results were driven by strong demand in Cloud and Graphics, complemented by a healthy pricing environment. Revenue growth from these two segments significantly exceeded overall CNBU growth, which more than doubled compared with the year-ago quarter. Cloud sales are supported by increasing DRAM content per server, which is up nearly 50% versus a year ago."

Like the CNBU unit, Micron's Mobile business unit also doubled revenue year over year, benefiting from increasing DRAM and Flash capacities in smartphones. The management believes that "increased DRAM and Flash capacities in flagship smartphones will continue due in part to new applications such as augmented reality in mobile devices." To put it another way, Micron's mobile business unit is poised for strong growth over the foreseeable future.

The other two segments, storage business unit and embedded business unit, posted comparatively modest but still impressive growth of 71% and 39%, on a year-over-year basis. All in all, it's fair to say that Micron is firing on all cylinders.

The expanding Profit Margins

An impressive feature of Micron's latest quarterly update was the more than proportionate (compared to sales) impact on the bottom line. A 91% top line growth led to an impressive 6 fold increase in the EPS. That's the magic of expanding profit margins, which has been a clear trend in Micron's numbers over the last few quarters (below chart only shows up to Q3 F2017).

Micron reported a gross margin of 50.7% in Q4, compared to an 18% margin in the year-ago quarter. At the operating level, the company reported a margin of 40.8%, a huge improvement over the 1% operating loss the company had posted in Q4 F2016. These margins are expected to climb, with the management guiding for next quarter gross margin to range between 50% to 54%, or 52% at the midpoint. In combination with strong top line growth, expansionary margin trends will ensure that Micron earnings growth continues to stay healthy.

To sum up, the latest earnings announcement was yet another proof that 'this time is different', as far as Micron is considered. Given the growth dynamics across the various operating segments, as well as the expanding profit margins, Micron remains a formidable growth play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.