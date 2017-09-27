Westpac Banking: Uncertain Political Climate, But Upside Remains

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK) as an investment option. To do so, I will review WBK's recent performance, news surrounding the company and the Australian economy, and trends in the market in an attempt to determine if WBK is an attractive investment going in to 2018.

First, a little about WBK. WBK is a banking organization that provides a range of banking and financial services, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The company is one of the "big four" of Australian banks and has a tremendous market share and footprint in the Asia/Pacific region. WBK has branches throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Pacific. Currently, the stock is trading at $25.25/share and its most recent semi-annual dividend was $.69/share, representing an annual yield of 5.47%. Year to date, the stock has performed well, offering investors a total return in excess of 10%. However, the Australian banking sector has hit some turbulence over the past few months, as the anti-bank climate has prompted some officials to call for specific bank taxes which will clearly hurt the bottom-line of the big four. WBK has dropped 1.5% over the last month as investors worry about the bank's future earnings potential and a less favorable regulatory climate. Given this recent weakness, and I wanted to review WBK and see if this represents a buying opportunity for investors. I believe it does, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, on a macro level, I am bullish on the banking sector for the first time in a while as interest rates are finally beginning to creep upwards from the historic lows we have seen over the last decade. This is positive for banks because bank profits are expected to increase after rate hikes, for a few reasons. The cash banks hold in reserves benefits from higher yields and the rate banks pay on deposits typically increases at a slower pace than what they charge for loans and other products - increasing their spread and overall profitability. Also, this spread tends to rise throughout the rate hike cycle, increasing profits for a long-term time frame. Furthermore, rate hikes tend to occur during strong economic conditions and periods of rising bond yields. This favors increased lending, and this surge in business and consumer loans adds to bank profits. Additionally, we are beginning to see more hawkish Central Banks around the globe. For instance, last week the Fed announced they were preparing for another interest rate hike, most likely to occur in December. Furthermore, The Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, also stated last week that UK interest rates are likely to rise "over the coming months". Of course, this is the U.S. and U.K., and not Australia, but the implication for WBK is important. Rising rates globally will have a contagious effect, and rate increases in North America and Europe will make their way gradually to Australia, so it's an important first step. Reserve Bank of Australia governor, Philip Lowe, has indicated as much in a recent American Chamber of Commerce function. Governor Lowe was quoted as saying "People should prepare for higher interest rates. They're rising globally and if things work out well here over time - I'm not saying when - we'd expect higher rates here". While he stopped short of advocating a belief that rates are going higher immediately, he clearly draws a parallel between higher rates globally and higher rates to follow in Australia, a key positive for WBK.

Two, I believe WBK is reasonably priced, especially given its strong yield. With a PE of 14 and a dividend yield of 5.5%, I believe WBK is a fairly decent value stock, especially when compared to American banks. The big four Australian banks are all trading at similar multiples and carry yields +/- .5%, so there is not much differentiation there. But compare these metrics against large U.S. banks such as JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), or Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). While their multiples are similar at 14, 15, and 13, respectively, the yields fall short. JPM is currently yielding around 2.5%, BAC is under 2%, and WFC, which has been plagued by recent scandals, is also under 3%. Therefore, I believe investors are getting more value for their buck in WBK, as they are paying a similar price for a much higher yield.

Three, there are a few key bright spots specific to the Australian economy that could prove beneficial to WBK. According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, government incentives introduced in July are sending first time home buyers back in to the market. The number of first time buyer loans is now up 18.8% year over year, and is at the highest level in four years. While the housing market in Australia is not an entirely rosy picture, this does point to general confidence, especially in the younger segments of the population. As first-time buyers look to obtain mortgages, they are likely building profitable, and long-term, banking relationships. Furthermore, last week's minutes from Australia's Central Bank revealed they expect to see employment growth continuing as the economy improves. If correct, this should help drive up wages, which has been a continued sore spot in the Australian economy.

Of course, investing in WBK is not without risk. Chief among these risks is the anti-bank climate taking hold in Australia, specifically when the government revealed a few months ago that it would impose a levy on bank liabilities. Clearly, these types of actions will harm WBK's profitability and earnings will take a hit. This could pressure their ability to sustain their dividend, curbing one of my favorite aspects of the stock. This will also make the bank less competitive compared to American banks, another notable reason why I currently favor it. However, the stock has already seen a minor pullback due to this regulatory climate, so the current price represents a chance for investors to profit from a rebound if the threat of future taxes/levies fade away. In fact, today (9/26), the South Australian Property Council called the bank tax "'bad economic policy that applies a handbrake on investment and jobs" and has joined the Australian Bankers Association in calling for its eradication. If public sentiment moves in this direction, clearly the big banks will benefit.

Bottom-line: WBK is an attractively priced stock, sporting an above-average yield in a low-rate environment. As rates rise, WBK is poised to benefit disproportionately more than other high dividend payers, as the banking sector should outperform in that environment. While very real risks exist from an increasingly hostile regulatory environment, sentiment may be turning a corner and the bank levy tax might not affect WBK as much as originally thought. With the bank having faced some short-term pressure, I would encourage investors to use this opportunity to take a serious look at the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.