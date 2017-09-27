Manage Your Balance Sheet Wisely: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Found an irresistible 2% rate on a 30-year ARM mortgage loan? That might be an appropriate deal if you know you’re going to sell the home in two years. This is a concept called “duration matching” – where your liability lasts at least as long as you own the associated asset, and when that asset is illiquid, as in the case of a home. This is an important principle, though it is frequently ignored by those who borrow short and invest long, often to their financial peril.

A sounder way to finance your real estate is discussed by Nicholas P. Cheer in his latest article, “Housing is a Poor Investment, But You Should Still Buy a House.” I found his analysis of why housing is generally a poor investment, why you should buy a home anyway, and how to prudently finance the purchase to be wise and uncommon. You need to read the article yourself to get the nuances, but his core premise is that taking on a lot of mortgage debt to finance what generally fails to produce high returns denies you the opportunity to make prudent, higher-return investments. So he cleverly suggests financing your real estate purchase in a manner that disciplines you to buy only as much of a home as you need and can afford, and facilitates higher cumulative saving and investing. As he puts it:

We would have far more deca-millionaires in America if people understood the power of their income, saved over time, and realized the drastically negative effects of carrying debt over the long run.”

What I found refreshing about his approach is that it is pretty much the opposite of the “sophisticated” advice I have seen coming out of some of the big financial advice purveyors, who argue that now is the time for investors to leverage their balance sheets.

The Federal Reserve has long signaled its intentions to raise rates, yet its tapering has been minimal and hesitant and rates remain close to 50-year lows. Thus, the argument goes, for the exact same reason income seekers don’t want to own low-yielding bonds, you should want to borrow while money is so cheap. That is, you should issue debt from your own balance sheet because the leverage to be gained will decline once the Fed normalizes rates.

One problem with this is that the whole economy, and financial system, nearly cratered less than a decade ago because of excessive leverage. Leverage can work under certain conditions, such as when the investor has an appropriate duration, as discussed above, and when there is sufficient liquidity to pay the debt off when needed. The lack of sufficient liquidity is why so many financial institutions went under or needed bailouts during the last crisis, and why regulators have demanded that financial institutions strengthen their capital reserves post-crisis.

Leveraged bets, be they via 3x ETFs or a mortgage on a lifetime home financed via an adjustable-rate mortgage, often go the way the investor didn’t expect, didn’t foresee or naively hoped it wouldn’t go. “Sophisticated” investment advisors may tell you that logic demands you take the other side of the trade when rates are low, but uncommon sense of the kind Cheer suggests counsels saving and investing with a goal of accumulating wealth. Because only someone who is wealthy can generally afford the extra benefit of leverage. (And such leverage should only be undertaken cautiously and prudently, but that’s a subject for another time.)

