Genius Brands International's (GNUS) Investor Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Investor Update Conference Call

September 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Porter - President of Porter Levay & Rose

Andy Heyward - Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Hershinger - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jim McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets

Ishfaque Faruk - West Park Capital

Joe Ritter - The Equities Group

Richard Abbe - Iroquois Capital Management

Ronald Betten - Wells Fargo Advisors

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Porter, President of Porter Levay & Rose. Thank you, Mr. Porter. You may begin.

Michael Porter

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning and welcome everyone to the Genius Brands International Amazon Contract conference call. Joining me today on the call is Mr. Andy Heyward, the Company’s CEO and Rebecca Hershinger, the Company CFO.

Certain statements in this conference call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Security Laws. Words such as might, will, should, believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, continue, predict, forecast, project, plan and can or similar expressions of statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations are forward-looking statements.

While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements that are based on information available to us as of the day of this call. The forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions, and are subject to various risks and uncertainty, including without limitations, those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Thus, actual results may be material different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of the new information, further or otherwise, except as required by law.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Genius, who will provide some brief remarks and then we will open up the call to questions. Good afternoon Andy. Please go ahead.

Andy Heyward

Good morning to you Michael. Thank you. Good morning everyone. I’m Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Genius Brands International. To begin our call this morning, I’m going to say a few brief words to update you about recent business developments before Rebecca Hershinger, our CFO and myself, will take questions.

On Monday morning, Genius Brands and Amazon announced the launch of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! our kids animation channel. Kid Genius Plus! is available to all of Amazon’s 80 million plus Prime members, beginning tomorrow Thursday for a monthly subscription price of $3.99. It’s a multiyear deal. Partnering with Amazon is transformational news. Its impact on Genius cannot be overstated. We’ve discussed repeatedly that Genius Brands have two key pillars of value; first is our growing portfolio of value brands of animated cartoons, which we monetize by licensing not only the cartoon series themselves, but also the products based on the characters. The toys, the bedding, the cloths, the music, publishing sleepwear, toothbrushes, party goods, all of the different things we can think of, stationary, backpacks, school supplies, contestants, costumes, et cetera, list goes on.

Our second pillar of value comes from owning a distribution platform. I underscore the word owning. The launch of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! on Amazon builds value for both of these key pillars, and working with Amazon, which will in turn sell so many of the license products based on our shows and characters cannot be emphasized strongly enough.

The channel has yet another way in which we are monetizing the investment we have made in the last four years in our animated library of cartoons. In that regard, it's another distribution channel for us, like other worldwide broadcasters, television programs, platforms or Internet services that we license our content to.

However, no less important than increasing consumer recognizing of our brands is the fact that a channel has value in its own right, like the traditional channels I’ve often talked about before; Disney channel, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Sprout. These are all multi-billion dollar enterprises.

With the launch of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! on Amazon we’re diversifying our revenue streams around Kid Genius channel as a whole by expanding from an advertising model that we’ve been utilizing to now, including a now subscription based service. It’s through this diversification of the revenue streams and the growth of each that additional value is being created.

As we’ve discussed before, content is consumed today very differently by kids and adults alike than it was just 10 years ago. Amazon channels are at the forefront of that sea change. Currently, there are approximately 80 million Amazon Prime subscribers. We will be offered and market it to all of them. The industry analyst forecast that by 2021 that number could grow from 80 million to over 200 million worldwide. As a channel offering, within the Amazon network, Kid Genius Plus participates in that growth of Amazon.

Now, let me talk about some of the key characteristics of this channel, which will differentiate it from other channel offerings. Our entire corporate mission, one which was conceived from the very beginning of the Company’s content with a purpose. By that, I’d say we’re dedicated to producing and distributing children’s content, which is not only entertaining but it's also enriching, and often times educational there is no empty calories in our shows.

So while there are many other general entertainment channels, which provide children’s content, Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! is only one of two major kids services on Amazon. The other is PBS kids. However, unlike PBS Kids, which starts at pre-school, our channel serves the broad spectrum of ages that goes from toddlers’ right through twins. Parents know they can make a safe choice for their children, and children can grow with the channel for a number of years. We begin with baby genius, which is program for toddlers and we go right through to programs like Thomas Edison’s secret lab where kids learn science and Warren Buffet secret millionaires club, which they get lessons in business and financial literacy.

Tomorrow, September 28th, the channel goes live. I couldn’t possibly be more excited to partner with Amazon on this venture. One that we believe will transform the Company and provides another tool from which we can monetize our brands, also developing into a very powerful and valuable enterprise in its own right.

Before we take questions, I want the listeners to know that if anybody has follow up questions or comments, they can contact Michael at Porter, LeVay & Rose, who just spoke and of course I am about the most accessible person there is, anybody can contact my-self or Rebecca as well. So at this time, if you have any questions, we’re all ears.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer question session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jim McIlree with Chardan Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Jim McIlree

Thank you, and good morning and congratulations on the deal Andy. It’s very exciting. I was hoping that we could put a little bit of details around this. So for instance, when you say it’s a multiyear deal, I'm trying to understand does that mean that -- is it limited to -- do you have to meet some commitments in order to extend it or what’s that all about. And why the 3.99 price, what were you thinking around that, or is that an Amazon driven number. And I was wondering if their revenue split is coming at industry standard. And if there're any commitments that either Amazon has made or you just made to Amazon in terms of subscribers that you can share with us, thanks.

Andy Heyward

So I think you’ve got a few questions in there, but I'll do my best to fill them all. The 3.99 is the price. We split that 50-50 with Amazon. It is a multiyear deal. It will continue to run forward assuming the channel is successful. We have every reason to believe the channel will be successful. And I just want to share a few anecdotal things with you. In working with Amazon over the last few months and setting this up, one thing has become clear to us.

This is a Company of data scientists. They know every possible thing about your life. If you've ever been on Amazon and you’ve clicked to buy this or that, all of that information is put together and they can figure out all kinds of things about the buying habits of their customer base, and how to market to them. They're going to be doing a very robust marketing program, and we have every reason to believe that the profile of our product that we're offering, which is distinguished from general kids' entertainment, there's fantastic programs everywhere on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon and what not.

But we have a different profile, and our profile is for parents who are interested in ensuring there's something positive that their kids are watching and it's not just another 12 pounds of pastrami, so with all of our shows, there is that content with a purpose. When they see -- the kids see Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaires Club, of course with its comedy and adventure and this and that. But at the same time, there is something that they take away from it.

So we have every reason to believe it will continue to go on because of the profile that was so important to Amazon and how they will market this to their customers. Now, another point that I want to mention, which I neglected to is one of our board members, Margaret Loesch, is the Executive Chairman of our channel. Margaret is the reigning queen bee of children's entertainment channels. She has been President of several of them, but one that I’d point -- I’d like to point the attention to is the Fox Kids' channel, which she started.

She started with a business plan. It was nothing more than that on a few pages of paper, and Rupert Murdoch got behind it and three years later it was sold to Disney for $5.4 billion, billion with a B. This is a brilliant woman. She is providing tremendous input into our channel, and we have a brilliant executive who runs the channel, Dev Pearson, the management team is really superb, very pedigreed, all aspects of on-air look promotions, program content acquisitions et cetera, they're on top of and this is a very accomplished group and we're excited about them.

One last thing to mention that I think answers one of your questions there, Jim, is there're very high margin dollars that we earn from this. The content has all been paid for. So the cost of running this channel is de minimis. We've incurred the cost already of our content, so most of the dollars will drop right to the bottom line.

Jim McIlree

That's very helpful, thank you. Just one more if I could. Of the 80 million Prime subscribers, how many do you think are your customer base? I mean, certainly there's some in there that aren't.

Andy Heyward

Well there’s 105 million U.S. TV households. And according to Nielsen, approximately 35% of them have kids 12 and under. We believe that I don’t have these numbers off hand this is just anecdotal that the Amazon subscriber base has a higher percentage of kids. I can’t tell you at this point how many we will get. We have high expectations. If we were to get 1% of that base where to subscribe to the channel that would be 800,000 homes and you do the math, 399 divided by 2, times 12 months would come to probably about $20 million of earnings, dropping right to the bottom line. Hopefully, we will grow this and have more than 1%.

So we’re very encouraged and it’s an on and off switch, which starts -- that we pull the switch tomorrow. We’ll start signing up subscribers tomorrow. One other point and that’s very important. You may have read, Disney has pulled out of their deal with Netflix and is doing their own streaming service for kids. They’ve announced their service will start in 2019. We have a two year head start on Disney’s kids streaming service. They start in 2019, we start tomorrow.

Jim McIlree

I did see that, thanks for the reminder. And thanks for the answers, very exciting. Good luck with everything.

Andy Heyward

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ishfaque Faruk with West Park Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Ishfaque Faruk

Congrats on the Amazon deal Andy and Rebecca. Just a couple of quick questions. My first one, Amazon has like well north of 80 million subscribers as we all know. In terms of the marketing paradigm for the Company, is Amazon going to be actively pushing the Kids Genius Channel, or what are the dynamics surrounding it?

Andy Heyward

Amazon is going to be actively promoting the channel. And we will be doing our own outreach and promotions as well independent of that. There’ll be a number of television appearances that I will be making, beginning on Friday of this week. We’ll be talking about the channel. I’ve had the privilege of Warren Buffet giving us an endorsement and a great quote to use and in fact we’re even going to show the Warren Buffet talking dolls that we have from Secret Millionaires Club, which we’re going to be marketing, where Warren has recorded 20 of his most well-known and wisest things for kids and they’re going to be inside the doll on a chip where you shake the hand and the doll speaks. So we’re going to be doing outreach. We’re going to be involved with the mommy bloggers we’re going to be in any number of things going on with the channel.

Ishfaque Faruk

And I think you’ve briefly mentioned it. But what are you -- what does Genius Brands mean when it's saying that it’s a multiyear deal. I mean like do you have to meet like a subscriber threshold?

Andy Heyward

No, there is not a subscriber for threshold. The contract we have with Amazon is for more than one year. I don’t think we’re at liberty to share how long it is. But as I said, it’s a multiyear deal. And we have every reason to believe that it will continue in success.

Ishfaque Faruk

My last question, I saw in the press release that you have some other content from some other producers in the mix for the Kids Genius Plus! channel. What are the dynamics surrounding them? Do you own those properties, or are those like standard license agreements that you have with those theaters?

Andy Heyward

We couldn’t possibly keep a robust programming profile with just our own content. So, we have acquired content as well. We’ve been out in the marketplace [technical difficulty]. Are we still on the line?

Operator

I think he dropped off.

Andy Heyward

Let me answer his question. I don’t know if he is there or not, but I’ll answer the question regardless. We have our own content of course and also acquired content from the outside, because to have a full robust offering we need more than just we can produce and provide ourselves. There is huge plethora of good children’s content available in the marketplace that has no access to distribution. We’ve selectively gone through what’s out there. Of course, we only want things that fit our profile that has enrichments and positive values in the content and from which kids can get something positive out of. And we’ve acquired a number of episodes and we will continue to acquire episodes.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions].Our next question comes from the line of Joe Ritter with Special Equities Group. Please proceed with your question.

Joe Ritter

Just a quick question on the kids channel for Amazon. Besides you and PBS, are there any other kids choices on a subscriber basis? And I don’t know if you have, if you can give any inside on how many subscribers maybe PBS has?

Andy Heyward

No, there are only two choices. Amazon has selected to have PBS Kids and ourselves. We don’t have numbers on what PBS -- how many subscribers they have. We have been told anecdotally they had 15,000 signups for the first month. PBS has a fantastic brand and they make great product. So I’m not surprised and I’m sure they’ve continued to grow at a rapid rate. We do offer something that we think makes us perhaps a little bit more broader, which is that our content starts at toddlers and it goes through twins. So let's say roughly up to 12 year olds. PBS pretty much only programs through pre-school, and that’s where their audience ends. So we’ve got a broader audience that we’re going to program for. And hopefully, that will be reflected in a broader subscription base as well.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Abbe with Iroquois Capital Management. Please proceed with your question.

Richard Abbe

I was going to ask a similar question Joe beat me to the point. I was more interested on how big the viewership was for PBS just to get an idea? And if PBS was being -- and if they were targeting for the PBS service, and if you had any ideas on the viewership that PBS is using as of today on Amazon?

Andy Heyward

The only numbers I have, as I said, were anecdotal numbers that we’ve been told for their very first month. Yes, they do charge of course. These are both subscription models. And Amazon of course you know is very, as I said in the beginning, this is a company of data scientists. And they know where the price sensitivities are and they pretty much have it fine tuned to where they will maximize the amount of customers. And of course this is a virtuous circle with Amazon. You have to consider. We create the programming. We create the licenses that sell products and then the content goes out on Amazon where they can buy those licenses.

So this is really a very beautiful model, and we couldn’t ask for a better or more important partner than Amazon. I can’t overstate the importance of that. And in fact, I didn’t know some of you listening on the call may have read, there was a story in the Los Angeles Times business section on Monday, which was the head of the business section and head of the company town, which reports on entertainment industry news and the headline was Amazon and Genius brands partner to dominate the kids streaming business.

There were so many important messages in there. And it wasn’t a press release it was a story written by a reporter upon interviewing myself and Amazon. And the fact is that being partnered with Amazon, being partnered to take such important role in the kids business, when you look at who are our competitors out there, so Walt Disney company, its Nickelodeon, its Cartoon Network. These are massive multi-billion dollar enterprises and it’s a huge privilege for us to have this partnership. And with the team that we have on here, as I said Margaret Loesch and Deb Pearson and co-founder of Genius, Amy Monaghan, who is you know a marketing guru coming from McDonalds and Disney, is also so active in helping create the marketing strategy for us. So we're very enthusiastic and we're very optimistic about where this will go.

Richard Abbe

Okay, great. Well thank you, Andy. I think it’s great I just wish the rest of the market would really get to it in time.

Andy Heyward

Well, I think you may have noticed since we announced this, we've started -- the stock has been moving up and we had -- yesterday, the company had its biggest volume in the history of the company. We traded 10 times our average volume.

Richard Abbe

True. But I've never seen a company do a transaction with one of the top ten companies in the world in market cap, and Warren Buffet being quoted in the press release and see the stock not really truly reacting the way it should be.

Andy Heyward

Well, we’ve got to get out there and we will be. As I said, I'm going to be on TV, starting Friday, you'll start seeing a lot more and more talk and it's going to continue.

Richard Abbe

Great, well thank you.

Andy Heyward

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ronald Betten with Wells Fargo Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Ronald Betten

Andy, congratulations on the announcement. Since we all have you on the phone, are there any other developments that you can share with the company. And tell us about the ownership of what percentages is retail versus institutional, and who are the largest owners?

Andy Heyward

That I would have to refer you to our CFO, Rebecca Hershinger and maybe that's an offline conversation and I'm sure she'd be happy to get into all of that with you. Today, we really wanted to focus, Ron if we can, on the announcement with Amazon.

Ronald Betten

Any other than Amazon, is there anything else that you like to tell us, shareholders. I mean, obviously, this is a huge transaction for the company. But is there anything else you'd like to share.

Andy Heyward

Well, I think many of you are familiar with the launch of our new property, Rainbow Rangers, which will be in the marketplace in Fall-2018. And that has exceeded our expectations by every possible measure in terms of where we are so far. We have sold the show into Nickelodeon. We have done a toy deal with Mattel. We've got number of key licensees from publishing to apparel to betting et cetera, et cetera. We'll be taking the show to the international marketplace in Cannes in two weeks. And we've had pretty much everybody that is in the kids' business, has approached us to sign up and become a licensee of this show.

And I should add that we were asked last Tuesday by Nickelodeon if they can expand their deal from a domestic broadcast deal to a global broadcast deal, which of course will have a huge impact as well. So that's a powerful brand we have. And I think it speaks to a number of things. We have a diversification of brands, and they're all coming into the marketplace. And some are for kids, some are for toddlers, some are for boys, some are for girls, some are action, some are comedy. It's like, yourselves as investors. You have portfolios of diversified companies. We have a diverse portfolio of different brands that have different appeal and different characteristics.



And they don't cannibalize each other. They sit on different places of the retail shelf and different places on the program dial. And we're building a very solid foundation of what was undoubtedly going to become a very powerful kids' business.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Heyward for closing remarks.

Andy Heyward

Thank you everybody for being here. Very exciting time, I would certainly have to say the most important development in the history of our Company. And we're looking forward to continued growth in value and have that being reflected in the growth and in the share price. If anyone has anything further, feel free to contact us through Michael Porter or reach directly to Rebecca Hershinger for any news as it relates to her that she can answer for you from a CFO point of view. I’m always available. And thank you for sharing your time with us today.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation. And have a wonderful day.

