Nike: New Lows Ahead

Nike (NKE) has been through a lot lately. Its products are no longer coveted in the way they used to be and the newish CEO hasn't exactly replaced the Chosen One in the way the faithful would have liked. In other words, Nike isn't Nike any longer and hasn't been for a couple of years, as evidenced by the chart below. The Q1 report that came out on Tuesday was an opportunity for Nike to show us all that it isn't an also-ran apparel peddler, but unfortunately, that didn't happen.

The stock has been getting hammered for the past several weeks as it came off of the $60 level with a vengeance. It settled in the $52 area and that's where we find it as I write, the product of a slight sell-off as an initial reaction from the earnings report. The 200DMA is still upwardly sloped so that's fine, but the line is about $3 above the stock and given the very weak action we've seen of late, the bulls are going to have a difficult time cresting the line and keeping the stock there. Indeed, we've seen lots of choppy action but no real, sustained rallies in quite some time. The momentum indicators are also showing the bulls on their collective back foot so in short, this doesn't look all that good.

Why so glum? To my eye, Nike hasn't really ever come out of the funk it has been in for the better part of two years. Sales in FQ1 were flat and for Nike, flat is practically an insult. This company used to routinely produce double-digit sales increases like it was easy but those days have come and gone. The Nike brand is okay and is producing low single digit growth but Converse continues to be a disaster, down 16% in FQ1. That was enough, despite its relatively small size, to drag the whole company to flat sales. Analysts, curiously, think Nike will do +5% revenue this year and another 7% next year. Why that is the case is beyond me as Nike has shown it isn't a growth company any longer and honestly, it would be a miracle for it to produce something like 12% combined revenue growth this year and next year. There are no catalysts for that kind of thing to occur so if it does, I'll gladly eat crow.

In addition to a lack of revenue growth, Nike's margins are falling apart. Off-price sales (a product of weak revenue) and forex translation conspired to take gross margins down by 180bps in FQ1 to 43.7%. That's a nice gross margin level but the story is the same that it was with revenue; this isn't the Nike of old and expecting it to grow earnings the way it used to is a thing of the past. Nike has fallen victim to weaker sales producing a loss of pricing integrity, further proving it isn't the unstoppable force it once was. Until revenue improves, gross margins are going to be weak.

Net income was down by almost a quarter as Nike's issues were exacerbated by a higher tax rate and other expenses, in addition to the gross margin problems we just talked about. In other words, just about every major line item in the FQ1 income statement went against Nike and the result was pretty ugly.

Management had some rhetoric for us to consume and that's fine - CEOs get paid in part to do pep talks when things are looking dim - but just looking at the numbers against a continuously weak consumer spending backdrop, I have a hard time believing Nike is going to suddenly produce 5% sales growth and get right back to double digit EPS expansion next year. We've covered the business already and while the buyback will help some, it is good for maybe 4% of the float per year. That means that if Nike is to get back to growing at some appreciable rate, the business is going to have to pick up the slack. Nike hasn't shown a lot of ability to do that in the past couple of years and I don't think it is about to start now.

I don't want to sound overly bearish but there's a reason the stock is testing its lows yet again. It is going for just under 19 times next year's earnings - earnings that I think have some downside risk given the analyst community looks really bullish here without a lot of evidence to back it up. Keep in mind that for Nike to trade at 19 times next year's earnings, it has to produce 12% or so in combined revenue growth this year and next year after starting at 0% in FQ1. That's not impossible to do, but it won't be easy, either.

Nike needs revenue growth in order to get its gross margins moving back in the right direction. SG&A costs moved up in FQ1 against weak revenue and lower gross margin except for the fact that "demand creation" costs were slashed. That isn't sustainable long term given that Nike is a highly recognizable consumer brand that prides itself on getting the best athletes in the world to promote its wares. It isn't just going to stop doing that; it is part of the very fabric of the company.

Given that the stock is at 19 times earnings estimates that I think are too high and that even if it does hit them, it is trading at a PEG of better than 2 right now, Nike still looks expensive. The stock may bounce from current levels as it corresponds to former support, but for me, a long term buy is not how I see Nike. There are way too many issues in a weak environment, so please be cautious.

