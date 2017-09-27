The British Pound Could Be About To Fall

I take a bearish view on the pound at this point in time.

The rise in inflation and drop in consumer spending will eventually lead to pound weakness.

Growth in the British pound could be about to end.

Back in a previous article last month, I forecasted that in spite of a massive fall in the GBP post-Brexit, the currency could in fact still have significant upside and see pre-Brexit levels of 1.45 or above.

A major reason for my prediction was that - in spite of significant economic harm having been forecasted to Britain from leaving the EU - consumer spending and export levels have continued to rise significantly.

Indeed, we have seen the GBP/USD continue to rise to a level of 1.3437 at the time of writing:

Moreover, such a rise has come at a period of significant uncertainty as to how Brexit negotiations will unfold, along with significant geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

As a matter of fact, the dollar has been falling significantly below the yen as a result, passing below the ¥112 mark with the euro also showing weakness.

In contrast, we see that the pound made significant gains against the yen in the first half of September and has more or less remained stationary in the past few days:

In this regard, it is interesting that vis-a-vis the dollar and euro, the pound is almost acting as a safe haven of sorts while the last few days have been a "risk-off" environment for the forex market as a whole. However, this could be about to change.

Consumer spending in the United Kingdom - while having continued to grow after Brexit - has hit its third consecutive quarterly fall in consumer spending, which marks the longest contraction since 2013. In this regard, rising inflation along with lower wage growth have understandably led to lower consumption.

Source: Trading Economics

We see that while inflation was at roughly 0.5 percent in June 2016, the same is now nearly at 3 percent. Indeed, the weakness in the pound is a significant reason behind higher inflation - as international companies need to pass higher prices on to customers to make up for the shortfall in revenue.

Moreover, we see that while consumer spending continued to rise after the vote, growth has now been flattening out:

Source: Trading Economics

Therefore, while the pound has been rising to date, it could be about to come to an end. Without continued growth in consumer spending, demand for the pound will weaken, and rising inflation is certainly not doing much to alleviate this situation.

To conclude, I was bullish on the pound and indeed the currency had been rising. However, I see growth as potentially reaching an end, and we could be seeing a dip from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.