Square: Shooting for the Stars

Square (NYSE: SQ) is a risky, yet rewarding investment opportunity due to the growth potential of its subscription and loan services. Square Capital will become a main revenue source in the near future due to Square’s access to current PoS customers and the rapid growth of online loans. Furthermore, business analytics, payroll, and marketing services will provide supplemental revenue, and create an economic moat around Square’s PoS revenue. These growth opportunities justify Square’s high valuation, and will lead to substantial gains in the long run.

Square's Data and Growing Subscription Services

Square’s competitive advantage is the data it receives from point of sale (PoS) services. Transaction based revenue from PoS services is the backbone of Square’s revenue (87% of total Q2 2017 revenue), but it also gathers the data Square needs to successfully expand into other markets and services. Transaction based revenue will likely remain Square’s largest source of revenue in the near future, but Square’s other services will provide supplemental revenue and an economic moat around transaction based revenue. As a tech company, Square knows the power of data, and will make full use of consumer and business data collected from their network of card readers and e-commerce transactions to expand business.

Square’s data powers their real time business analytics and payroll services which will become invaluable to small and medium sized businesses. Square has proven their ability to get small and medium size businesses to sign up for their PoS hardware through simple setup, competitive fees, and a friendly interface. Square, however, will keep their existing PoS customers by providing business analytics and payroll services through the same PoS interface. Business owners with less than $500,000 gross payment volume (which make up 81% of Square’s total gross payment volume), often need these analytics and tips to properly run their business. Their businesses are not large enough to outsource these services, so Square’s combination of business analytics, payroll services, and point of sale system provide the simplest, most effective way for small businesses to operate. Furthermore, Square PoS hardware is so widely used that customers and employees know how to operate the interface from prior experience. Although Square’s subscription services only accounted for ~10% of Square’s total revenue, subscription based revenue grew 100% YoY compared to a 32% YoY growth rate for transaction based revenue. Subscription services are expected to grow faster, and now that the software is developed subscription services will have higher profit margins.

Square can also use their data to improve their marketing and promotion services. Through Square’s network of PoS hardware, Square can track consumers spending habits and personalize ads and promotions to target the best fitting consumers. Many small businesses also fail to properly run ads and promotions, but if Square can prove their ability to use consumer data to effectively provide marketing and promotion services, Square can further grow subscription revenue and make PoS services even more valuable to small businesses.

Square Capital

While these two subscription growth opportunities create an economic moat around Square’s PoS revenue, they will not bring in a large portion of Square’s future revenue. On the other hand, Square’s move into the loan business (Square Capital) will be hugely profitable in the next 5 years. In Q2 2017 Square Capital facilitated over 49,000 business loans totaling $318 million, a 68% YoY increase. Square Capital won’t take over the loan industry, but it has the potential to succeed in the small-micro business loan niche. Historically small businesses turned to local banks for business loans, but new online lenders like OnDeck, Kabbage, and Funding Circle are gaining market share due to their simple application processes and quick credit decisions. Alternative lending to small businesses grew from $800 million in 2013 to $4.8 billion in 2015, and firms with revenues less than $100,000 had the greatest unmet funding needs. Morgan Stanley estimates a 47% CAGR for US small and medium-sized enterprise loan balances through 2020, and expects marketplace/online lenders to issue 13.7% ($47 billion) of these loans.

Square Capital is well positioned to succeed due to their access to existing customers and real time data. The shift to online lending shows small businesses pick lenders based on convenience and simplicity, and what could be more convenient than the company that already processes your PoS, payroll, and business analytics services? Square’s entry into lending also makes sense due to their ability to track the finances of their borrowers. Data from PoS services will allow Square to determine current counterparty risk, and track how it changes up to the maturity date. This in-house data will allow Square to save money on outsourcing to data providers, and potentially provide superior data. Furthermore, Square has shown their initiative to expanding into the loan industry by applying for loan licenses during a time of loosening lending regulations.

Valuation:

I expect Square to continue its current 100% YoY growth in subscription service revenue, resulting in $240 million from subscription services for Q2 2019. In Q2 2017 cost of revenue for subscription services was only 29% of subscription service revenue, while cost of transaction based revenue was 65% of transaction based revenue. Square’s expansion into subscription and service revenue amid the growing loan industries justifies its -$0.21 EPS. Square may seem expensive, but Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), a comparable, growing company, is trading at a P/S of around 22 while Square is trading at about 5.5. Furthermore, established companies like PayPal and Visa have P/S ratios of 6.5 and 13.25 respectively. Square has spent money expanding into its subscription service ventures, that will pay off in the coming years. Powered by Square Capital, I see SQ becoming profitable by 2018, and reaching $50 in 2019.

Conclusion:

Investing in Square is reserved for the brave. A young company like SQ could have trouble gaining market share in the transaction business dominated by PayPal (NYSE: PYPL), Visa (NYSE: V), and others. Square also must compete against the swarms of young companies trying to establish themselves in the online loan business. However, Square has competitive advantages and solid growth strategies into multiple developing industries. Business analytics, payroll, and marketing services will provide supplemental revenue, and create an economic moat around Square’s established PoS revenue. Square Capital will also be very profitable in the future due to the rapid growth of the online loan industry and Square’s ability to offer loans to their current PoS customers. SQ has rallied around 130% the past year causing many investors to label it overvalued; however, SQ’s growth potential in high profit margin subscription services will make Square hugely profitable in the next couple years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.