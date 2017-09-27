My Comments On The Investing Strategy Of Buyandhold 2012

About two weeks ago, I read an interview of SA Superstar Buyandhold 2012, who recently bought some shares for the first time after 5 years. In that interview, apart from explaining his recent purchase, he also analyzed his investing philosophy. As he is an exceptional investor, every investor will benefit from reading that interview. In this article, I will comment on the investing rules of Buyandhold 2012.

First of all, Buyandhold 2012 has an impressive record in investing. Thanks to his investing strategy and a series of excellent stock selections, he easily reached his retirement goal long before the vast majority of individuals reach it. Therefore, individuals who strive to meet their own retirement goal by managing their personal portfolio should certainly pay attention to the investing rules of Buyandhold 2012. As he said in his interview, he always looks for stocks that meet the following criteria:

1. Stocks that have outperformed the S&P (SPY) for at least 10 years.

2. Stocks that have raised their dividend for a minimum of 10 years.

3. Stocks that have doubled their earnings over the last 5-7 years.

4. He prefers stocks that trade around 52-week lows.

5. He does not like volatile stocks.

I will now provide my own analysis and comments on each of the above investing rules of Buyandhold 2012.

1. Choose stocks that have outperformed the S&P for at least 10 years

While most investors underestimate the returns of the S&P, the index actually has a great long-term performance. To be sure, it has offered an average annual return of 8.6% since 1960. Therefore, the stocks that have outperformed the S&P over a long period are certainly worth examining. Investors should just make sure that the outperformance is smooth and consistent and not concentrated over a short period. Otherwise, the stock runs the risk of incurring reversion to the mean, i.e., underperforming the index in the future.

2. Choose stocks that have raised their dividend for a minimum of 10 years

While most SA readers are obsessed with dividends, I am not that fond of dividends. In fact, the stocks that offer the best returns are the high-growth stocks, which tend to reinvest all their earnings on their profitable business and thus pay negligible or no dividends. For instance, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) has rallied almost 900% since the bottom of the Great Recession and has initiated a dividend only this year. In fact, the initiation of a dividend probably signals that the period of fast growth belongs to the past and slower growth rates should be expected from now on.

Nevertheless, I do not dismiss this rule of Buyandhold 2012. He is correct that dividend growth for more than a decade reflects consistent earnings growth by the company. And consistency is a paramount property for stocks, at least according to Warren Buffett, who checks consistency of earnings before he further examines any stock. It is also fair to note that dividend aristocrats, which have raised their dividend for more than 25 consecutive years, have been shown to outperform the market in the long run. Therefore, a multi-year record of dividend hikes is certainly an important feature, as it reflects consistent, long-term earnings growth. On the other hand, investors should not expect to achieve much more spectacular returns than the S&P with dividend aristocrats. Such returns can only be achieved by selecting high-growth stocks that pay negligible or no dividends. Individuals who bought Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) a few years ago are well aware of this.

3. Choose stocks that have doubled their earnings over the last 5-7 years

While a stock price may temporarily deviate from the earnings growth of a company, it always follows the earnings growth rate in the long term. Therefore, it is important to choose stocks that grow their earnings at an appealing rate, 10%-15% per year. This category of stocks doubles its earnings every 5-7 years so they can reasonably be expected to offer an approximate 100% return every 5-7 years as long as they are not purchased at wildly overvalued levels.

4. Choose stocks that trade around 52-week lows

This is the only investing rule of Buyandhold 2012 which which I disagree. On the one hand, when a stock with a great performance record trades around its 52-week lows, many investors will conclude that it may have become a bargain. However, my experience has shown the opposite. When a stock trades near its yearly lows, it usually signals that it is facing strong challenges, with an uncertain outlook at best. This is particularly true if the stock has sunk towards its yearly lows while the market hovers around its all-time highs.

For instance, Target (TGT) is trading near its yearly lows but this does not mean that it is a bargain right now. The stock has lost almost 25% in the last 12 months due to the increasing pressure that Amazon (AMZN) exerts on its profit margins. Target is also in a price war with Wal-Mart (WMT). As the competition in the retail sector has become stronger than ever, the future prospects of Target have become unclear and hence the investing community has reduced the P/E ratio of the stock. This does not mean that Target is a bargain right now.

Another example is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). While the company used to dominate its market in the past, it has been facing increasing competition in recent years. Its earnings per share are expected to be 30% lower this year compared to last year. This does not mean that the stock should be bought at its current level, even though it is at a 5-year low. Instead it indicates that the company is facing unfavorable trends in its business and has failed to tackle them so far.

Therefore, investors should be very cautious when they consider purchasing a stock near its 52-week lows. While no one can exclude that it may be a bargain, the market will most likely turn out to be correct. In fact, stocks that post new 52-week lows may result in excessive losses. That’s why they are sometimes called “falling knives.” All in all, investors should not purchase stocks around their yearly lows unless they fully understand the reason and they have strong conviction that the market is missing a key factor.

5. Do not choose volatile stocks

According to this rule of Buyandhold 2012, investors should prefer stocks that have low volatility or beta much lower than 1. I completely endorse this rule. The low volatility reflects the reliability and predictability of the earnings of the company and the strength of its business model. It is not accidental that only exceptional companies are characterized by low volatility and beta that is much lower than 1. Stocks that possess this feature are Coca-Cola (KO), General Mills (GIS) and McCormick (MKC), with betas 0.59, 0.48 and 0.37, respectively.

The low volatility also has another advantage. During bear markets, when the total portfolio incurs excessive bleeding, the low-beta stocks are the easiest to retain. Most investors have the illusion that they do not care about stock prices and hence they can easily hold their stocks even during the fiercest bear markets. However, the reality is different and has shown that most individuals throw in the towel during bear markets. Therefore, the low volatility of the above stalwarts is very important, as it makes it much easier for investors to maintain these stocks in their portfolios and reap the benefits of holding them for the long term.

The bottom line

The above are my comments and my pieces of advice to individual investors regarding the investing rules of Buyandhold 2012. As he is the idol of most individual investors thanks to his exceptional record, it is only natural that I agree with him on almost every rule. I only feel the need to warn investors that buying stocks around their 52-week lows requires extremely strong conviction and a very strong stomach to tolerate the probable short-term losses. Apart from that rule, the other rules are likely to help investors avoid risky stocks and navigate more easily in the market.

P.S. I would like to thank Buyandhold 2012 for all his comments and the interesting discussions he has triggered on my articles.

