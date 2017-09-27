The Only Thing That Will End That Bull Market

Yes, that bull market in stocks this time. It was recently discussed how the only event that will end the bull market in bonds is an outbreak of inflation. The logical question followed. Can we make the same statement for stocks? Is there only one thing and one thing only that will end the bull market in stocks? In many respects, the answer is also yes. And the threat associated with this event is starting to build after sitting silently for so many years.

So Many Risks, So Little Worry

The U.S. stock market (SPY) has been an awesome performer for so many years. We are currently in the second longest bull market in history, and it is showing no signs of stopping as we move through the rest of 2017 and into 2018.

What is remarkable is that the U.S. stock market (DIA) continues to register these gains seemingly without interruption despite the fact that meaningful risks exist all around it.

Valuation

The first is valuation. Stocks (QQQ) are chugging along in the second longest bull market in history with the second highest valuations in history. Only the bull market that culminated with the dot.com boom lasted longer and boasted higher valuations. But whether stocks are trading at over 24 times earnings today or more than 30 times earnings as they were during the peak of the tech bubble, it simply does not matter. Correction: it simply does not matter for now. The market largely stopped making rational investment decisions with consideration to valuation long ago during the post crisis period. So how much higher it goes from here will not be dictated by valuation. Such bounds have been repealed for the time being.

So why then, Parnell, do you spend time fixating on valuation in some of your articles? Because valuation will matter again someday. It will suddenly matter once again and in a really big way once we have surpassed the market peak and stocks start to begin their descent back toward the mean. And given the fact that my investment time horizon extends beyond the next bull market peak that could come sooner rather than later, it is important to maintain a close eye on what your eventual downside risk may be at some point in the near-term future, particularly when the magnitude of this downside risk is steadily increasing across the broader market.

But in the meantime, it’s not going to be valuation that brings down this market.

Corporate Earnings

The direction of corporate earnings are also not going to end this bull market. If they were, they would have already slain the bull years ago now. For not only are corporate GAAP earnings barely higher on a nominal basis versus their levels back in 2011 and 2007 despite the countless EPS enhancing shares that have been bought back by companies along the way, but the bull market already survived a two year earnings recession from 2014 Q3 to 2016 Q3 and lived to tell about it.

So why then, Parnell, do you spend a good deal of time also focusing on corporate earnings in your articles? Because corporate earnings will also once again matter a lot someday. And at least if corporate earnings can continue to rise, it will help ease the eventual valuation pain that the market must eventually confront after the bull market party is over. Conversely, if earnings are falling, it will make the eventual trauma associated with valuation adjustment all that much more so pronounced.

Recession

An economic recession is also not going to end this bull market. Why? Because the end of bull markets often precedes the onset of economic recession by nine months on average. For example, the dot.com bull market first peaked in March 2000, but the economy did not enter into recession until a year later in March 2001. And what a shallow recession it was for a market that lost over -50% of its value at the time. As another example, the housing bubble bull market first peaked in July 2007, but the economy did not enter into recession until nearly six months later in December 2007. Moreover, investors typically do not even know that they are in a recession until well after the fact anyway. Instead, if anything, it would be the market anticipating the onset of a recession that would lead to its demise, but not a recession itself causing the bull market to peak.

Geopolitical Risks

And of all of the forces that are frequently discussed as potentially bringing an end to today’s bull market in stocks (IVV), the least likely of them all is geopolitical risks. These instances such as the threat of war with North Korea make for great market threatening headlines. But barring something absolutely extreme such as the literal outbreak of nuclear war, geopolitical risks are unlikely to bring the stock market (VOO) down any longer than a few days to perhaps several weeks at most. I’ll put it this way to keep it simple – if the terrorist attacks on 9/11 that struck a direct and decisive blow at the heart of the global financial system in lower Manhattan only resulted in the market trading lower for five – count ‘em five – trading days before bottoming and rallying higher for the next three and a half months, and this was in the midst of a full blown bear market no less, it’s going to take something dramatically bigger taking place from a geopolitical perspective to bring an end to this bull market.

The Only Thing That Will End The Stock Bull Market

What then will bring an end to this relentless bull market? If nothing fundamental nor geopolitical and with so much technical support, is today’s bull market simply invincible? Have we finally reached our destination of stock market utopia where the bull market will simply last forever? The answer to these last two questions is definitively “No”. The reason is because of the one answer to the first question.

So what will bring an end to today’s stock bull market? The answer is liquidity. For it has been the seemingly endless and extraordinarily aggressive injections of liquidity by global central banks since the calming of the financial crisis more than eight years ago that has propelled stocks to defy virtually everything that has stood in their way in rising to more than +60% above previous all-time highs. And as long as the liquidity continues to flow like Cuervo from the global central banks, buyers will outnumber sellers and stocks will continue to rise.

Conversely, once the stimulus ends and liquidity starts to dry up, sellers will quickly start to outnumber buyers and stocks will start to fall. It won’t be a straight line down the same way stocks have been a straight line higher for so many years. Instead, it is more likely to be a death of a thousand corrections and frustrating countertrend rallies before falling to new lows. For bringing down as many investors with it with the elusive mirage of fruitless bounces is just the way that bull markets die in the end.

Recent history has provided a reliable guide in this regard. During the dot.com boom, the U.S. stock market was ready to give it up for good in the late summer of 1998 with the collapse of Long Term Capital Management. But then the Fed intervened with liquidity injections and an engineered rescue – moral hazard be damned – and stocks were back off to the races to the upside for another two years. What finally marked the end of the tech (XLK) bubble that came not coincidentally in March 2000? The Fed was already raising interest rates by a total of 1.5 percentage points over the course of a year from June 1999 to May 2000 including a 50 basis point hike two months after the fact in May 2000. But at the same time, the last of the liquidity injections that came with the measures to protect against the Y2K threat were also being sopped up. The excess liquidity was finally gone at a time when short-term interest rates were on the rise. Put simply, the markets were then left to go on their own from there. Mean reversion subsequently followed for nearly the next three years.

Fast forward to 2007 and the financial (XLF) crisis. Here the forces of liquidity were a bit less obvious. The Fed had raised interest rates to their peak more than a year ago in the summer of 2006 and had since started injecting liquidity by cutting rates in the second half of 2007. But by that point, it was too late as the liquidity that so recently before had been abundant quickly dried up. This is reflected in the chart below that shows the TED Spread, which is a commonly used measure for credit risk with a higher the reading the greater the credit risk, and thus the shrinkage in liquidity.

Let’s finish by continuing forward with a quick look at the only two fleeting periods during the post crisis period where the markets were forced to go without a major source of liquidity injections or the prospects of more liquidity coming any time soon. These periods occurred from April through August 2010 and again from July to September 2011. In both cases, the liquidity dried up and stocks went decisively lower including a flash crash along the way.

OK. So what about Right Said Fed this time around under Chair Yellen. They’ve raised interest rates an unprecedented four times off of the zero bound and are lining up a fifth hike in December. At the same time, they have announced that they are going to start shrinking their balance sheet starting next week. Does this mean that the lights are about to go out on the bull market in U.S. stocks?

The answer here is once again “No”. This is due to the fact that the Fed is not the only central banker capable of injecting liquidity into the global financial system. Yes, the Fed has been raising interest rates fairly assertively recently. But the only reason they have been able to do so without wrecking the bull market is because both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) have been giving the Fed cover by continuing to print their proverbial monetary faces off. So even if the Fed starts shrinking its balance sheet by not investing the proceeds from maturing bond securities – not selling, mind you, but simply not reinvesting – this balance sheet shrinkage on liquidity will be more than offset by the continued liquidity injections from the likes of the ECB (EZU) and the BOJ (EWJ).

Instead, the bull market will not end until global central banks are collectively shrinking their balance sheets and in aggregate are withdrawing liquidity. Then and only then will the U.S. stock market be left to finally stand on its own once again for the first time in more than six years. Do not be surprised if the beginning of sharp and grueling mean reversion soon follows.

Clear Sailing In The Meantime?

Does this mean stock investors can anticipate clear sailing in the meantime. The answer is once again “No”. Stock prices have risen for so many years thanks to the addition of liquidity. As a result, the withdrawal of liquidity is likely to result in increasing pressure on stock prices to fall. And as this process begins to build, it is likely to come with missteps that result in stock market shocks.

One has to look no further than the summer of 2015. At that time, the ECB and the BOJ (DXJ) were stimulating like crazy, but the People’s Bank of China (FXI) started withdrawing liquidity by shrinking their balance sheet. Although the net injections of liquidity in the global financial system was still positive, markets had multiple fits through early 2016 that ultimately required the Fed to delay their own tightening efforts for roughly a year in order to ease market concerns.

So just because the ECB and the BOJ are still pumping, doesn’t mean that the market might suffer periods of consternation now that the Fed is draining. This is particularly true given the fact that the ECB has signaled that it too plans on gradually turning off the liquidity spigots in 2018 at a time when the Fed will be actively ramping up their own liquidity drainage plans. As for the BOJ, it’s stimulus fate remains unknown and will depend on the strength of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s grip on power remains going forward.

Implications For The Stock Bull Market Today

What does this mean for today? The bull market in U.S. stocks is very much intact. And it is very likely to continue to run, potentially with greater fits and starts going forward versus what we have seen over the past year, until such time that the liquidity in the global financial system begins to dry up.

Liquidity is not being injected nearly as abundantly as it was before. And soon, more liquidity will be coming out of the system on net versus what is still flowing in. The stock market will then be left to stand on its own for the first time in years. And at current valuations based on corporate earnings in an economic cycle that is already very long in the tooth, the subsequent mean reversion could be prolonged, painful, and riddled with repeatedly frustrating head fake rallies on the path to successive new lows.

The party will eventually end. But in the meantime, party on with fervor. For as long as the liquidity continues to flow, stocks have the fuel to continue rising no matter what else is thrown at them along the way.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.