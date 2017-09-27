Ford: $13 In Sight?

The net present value of its adjusted operating cash flows points to an investment where the reward outweighs the risks, however.

It is surely possible that the shares of Ford (NYSE: F) remain undervalued following a strong rally over the past few weeks, but it is still too early to celebrate for the bulls, who now have to decide whether to stay put or to take profit and lock in some serious capital gains. Admittedly, selling out is tempting nowadays with it stock trading at about $12.

Looking for direction

It has been a long journey already on the road to value creation since Jim Hackett was appointed as chief executive.

"Jim Hackett is president and chief executive officer, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), effective May 22, 2017," Ford announced on 22 May, when I wrote that based on its price-to-book value ratio, its stock could be well worth over $13.

That is still the case, but I also wonder if flattish sales and marginally lower profitability at operating level over the medium term could threaten shareholder value.

For the record, Mr Hackett replaced Mark Fields, who left -- as I predicted on 10 May -- after the shares of Ford fell to around liquidation value, according to my calculations.

"Under Hackett’s leadership, together with Bill Ford," Ford added when the appointment was announced, the company is strengthening "its automotive business and accelerating a strategic shift to capitalize on opportunities during a transformative period for the auto industry and the broader mobility space."

One obvious question is whether its stock has appreciated thanks to the appointment of Mr Hackett?

Well, it traded at $11.10 on 22 May, while earlier this week it hovered around $12 for the first time since the end of the first quarter.

I have little doubt that Mr Hackett could the right man for the job, but it is still too early to say whether under his stewardship Ford will shine after four years of pain. In this context, technical analysts would likely argue that the stock has momentum, but charts often are good only in hindsight...

... although you could easily point out that Ford remains a laggard, at least when its performance is compared to General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock, which I do not dislike, but it's a bit pricey, having risen over 20% since mid-May.

Market & macro

Inevitably, these elements bring us to consider how the broader market has performed in recent times, and on this basis, too, it is hard to argue that the change of leadership has contributed to boost its share price.

Rather, benign trends for the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield were noticeable in the past few weeks; not only have the lows anticipated the rally of automotive stocks, as the chart below shows, but rising bond prices have also helped the automakers' captive finance arms keep at bay counterparty risk.

A top-down approach suggests that the Federal Reserve will continue to be cautious with regard to monetary policy, and while the market expects another rate hike this year, subdued inflationary forces point to Ford as being a decent yield play that surely can continue to offer value to its shareholders, the chief reason being that dividends per share continue to be comfortably covered by earnings.

Excluding the likely supplemental dividend that usually is announced in January, its current payout is well below 50%, for a projected yield over 5% in a word where benchmark rates are going nowhere fast.

On top of that, although there remain obvious headwinds in many of its end markets, some pundits have noticed that the decline in US auto sales may be less painful than it initially seemed for the automakers, which is encouraging.

More than that

Apart from fundamentals, other considerations continue to support the investment case.

In a story headed "Ford turns to students for the future of truck design," Wired recently wrote:

IF YOU’RE AN aspiring vehicle designer, forget supercars. Figure out trucks. That’s where the big money is. Ford’s F-series pickups are the best-selling vehicles in the US, followed by Chevy Silverados, and Dodge Rams. (The first car on the list is the Toyota Camry, in fourth place.)

It added:

This is no new trend. Ford's F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the US since 1981, and it's critically important to Ford. Trucks are profit centers for automakers, which is why Ford agonizes over every change and update. A switch to aluminum construction in 2014, to save weight and fuel, was a bold gamble. What if consumers didn’t like it?

(You read the full article here.)

$13 a share

After all, assuming flat revenues of just over $143bn annually in the next three years, and a steady adjusted operating cash flow (AOCF) margin of 7.7%, which is well below 2015/16 levels, the net present value of its equity ranges between $10.7 and $15.7, with a mid-point of $13.2, based on 3.9bn shares outstanding and conservative trading multiples for AOCF of between 3x and 5x, according to my calculations.

So is it time to jump on the bandwagon?

Review

Its strategic review is due on Tuesday next week, and I think it would make a lot of sense to invest in Ford before then. I would invest in Ford rather than trade its shares at about $11.9, although third-quarter results are due on 26 October, and it is worth pointing out here that comparable revenues and earnings figures are not exactly prohibitive.

Of course, there are alternatives if you are after deep value in less cyclical sectors at a time when volatility -- currently hovering at all-time lows --- could spring back to life in a flash, but I do not think long-term investors should worry too much about that if their name is on the shareholder register at these levels, also given the latest news on Wednesday -- Ford and Lyft (Private:LYFT) are teaming up to take self-driving cars mainstream -- which arguably plays in favor of the bulls and contributes to reinforce the investment case.

