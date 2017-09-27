Which Dividend Challenger Is The Best Airline To Buy Right Now?

In this article, I will be comparing the three against each other to determine which is the best long term buy at the moment.

Overview

Dividend Challengers are stocks that have increased their dividend for at least five consecutive years. The list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers is maintained by Dave Fish. More information about this list can be found here. Currently there are three airline stocks that meet the criteria of being a dividend challenger. These stocks are:

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

In this article, I will be comparing these stocks to one another to determine which is currently the best long term buy for investors. In doing so, I will be reviewing each company's financial statements, revenue and earnings growth, dividend history, and future outlook.

Revenue And Earnings Growth

Over the past five years, Alaska Air Group has seen the highest revenue growth followed by Southwest Airlines.

In terms of earnings, Southwest Airlines has seen the highest growth, while Alaska Air Group has seen the lowest.

In its most recent quarter, Alaska Air Group saw a 40.9% increase in revenue and and increase in earnings per share from $2.12 to $2.51 compared to the same period last year. Southwest saw its revenue go up by 6.7% and its earnings increase from $1.19 to $1.24 per share in its last quarter compared to the same period last year. Delta saw a 3.3% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.47 to $1.64 in its last quarter. Southwest was the only stock to beat its earnings estimates in its most recent quarter and I feel like it is the winning stock in terms of revenue and earnings growth. While Alaska Air Group does have the higher revenue growth over the past five years, Southwest has them beat when looking at a ten year period.



So I am ranking Southwest first, Alaska Air Group second, and Delta third considering Delta is the one out of the three to see declines in revenue and earnings over the past three years.

Financial Metrics

In the table below, I have five metrics such as ROA, ROE, ROIC, etc. with the value for each stock and its rank when compared against the others.



Alaska Air Group Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines Return On Assets 8.19% (2nd) 7.21% (3rd) 8.62% (1st) Return on Equity 24.45% (3rd) 29.41% (1st) 26.02% (2nd) Return on Invested Capital 14.66% (3rd) 17.83% (1st) 17.53% (2nd) CFO To Assets 16.81% (2nd) 8.88% (3rd) 16.89% (1st) Profit Margin 11.02% (1st) 9.30% (3rd) 9.63% (2nd)

In terms of these metrics, Southwest Airlines is the winner again, having the best value for ROA, and CFO to Assets and coming in 2nd for the other three metrics. Alaska Air Group and Delta Air Lines matched for second place if you add up their combined rankings.

Current Valuation

To determine which stock is currently the most attractively valued, I will be taking a look at each stock's PE ratio, PEG ratio, Price to Book, and Price to Free Cash Flow values.

Based on both PE ratios and Price to Book values, Delta appears to be the most attractively priced stock, while Southwest appears to be the least attractively priced.

In terms of PEG ratios and Price to Free Cash Flow ratios, Alaska Air Group appears to be the most attractively priced stock while Delta becomes the least attractively priced stock.

I feel like the distance between Alaska Air Group and Delta are greater in terms of PEG and Price to Free Cash Flow. Because of this I am going to rank Alaska Air Group first in terms of valuation especially when taking into consideration the historical averages of the stocks. I am ranking Delta and Southwest as a tie for second. Even though Delta looks attractive based on PE ratio and price to book, I feel like its high valuations in terms of price to cash flow and PEG ratios are concerning.

Dividend

Delta currently has the highest dividend yield at 2.52%. Alaska Air Group is second with a yield of 1.60%. And Southwest is third with a yield of just 0.91%.

In terms of growth, Southwest has raised its dividend the most over the past five years. It's most recent dividend increase was 25% earlier this year. Delta has raised its dividend the second most over the past five years. It's most recent dividend increase was an impressive 50.6%. Alaska Air's most recent dividend increase was 9.1%.

All three stocks have attractive payout ratios with Alaska Air having the highest of the three.

In terms of dividends, I'm ranking Delta first. It has a big advantage in terms of yield and also had the largest increase in its dividend this year. I'm ranking Southwest second. While Southwest does have a lower yield than Alaska Air, it's dividend growth has been significantly higher and with the lowest payout ratio, the strong dividend growth should keep rolling forward.

Price Appreciation

Looking at the chart below, you can see that Southwest is the only stock out of the three that has seen positive price appreciation this year.

In terms of the past twelve months, only Alaska Air has under performed the S&P 500.

Looking at a longer term picture, all three stocks outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, with Southwest performing the best.

Conclusion

I currently think Southwest Airlines is currently the best long term option for investors right now. I'm not alone in my thinking with JPMorgan calling it the 'safe' airline pick. In my analysis, Southwest performed the highest in terms of revenue/earnings growth, financial metrics, and price appreciation. Delta performed the best in terms of its dividend and Alaska Air Group performed the best in terms of valuation. Because of this, the right stock for individual investors might vary depending on what they are looking for.

While I agree with JPMorgan's assessment of Southwest as the safe pick within the airline industry, I don't think it necessarily has the best upside potential in terms of near term price appreciation. I think that distinction goes to Alaska Air Group. Alaska Air was recently rated at Outperform by Macquarie with 26% upside potential. Southwest was also rated as Outperform, but with 12% upside potential. I think that is a pretty fair assessment, so investors looking for price appreciation in the next 12-24 months may want to look at Alaska Air instead of Southwest.

Some investors might be more interested in Delta and its higher dividend yield, especially considering its large recent increase in its dividend.

I believe that Southwest remains the most fundamentally sound company of the three and that is why it is my personal pick for the best of the three. Looking at the chart below, you can see it has the highest YCharts fundamental score with Alaska Air and Delta just slightly behind.

While Southwest is my pick for the best long term option right now to investors out of the three stocks, I do believe that Alaska Air and Delta remain strong long term investment options as well. For investors looking at near term price appreciation or a higher dividend yield, they may want to focus on one of those stocks instead. Each stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three, five and ten year periods and I think this trend is likely to continue moving forward. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

