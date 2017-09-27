BP Ventures Invests In Victor Private Jet Marketplace

BP Ventures is increasing its investment activity across a range of energy, efficiency and digital innovation sectors.

Victor has developed an online marketplace for travelers to find available seats on private jets.

Quick Take

BP Ventures (BP) has led an investment of $20 million in the Series B round for private jet charter marketplace Victor.

Victor has created an online marketplace for travelers wishing to book travel on available seats in private jets.

BP Ventures has been an active investor across a range of energy, efficiency and digital innovations, with investments in nine new companies since 2016.

Investee Company

London-based Victor was founded in 2010 to create efficiencies in the private jet charter market, which has significant overcapacity in terms of seats available for fill.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Clive Jackson, who was previously founder of Autotorq, an automotive marketing company.

Below is a brief video about Victor’s system:

(Source: Victor)

The company enables users to book transportation via a website or mobile phone app for access to thousands of aircraft via its global network of more than 200 operators.

Victor says it had revenues of $39 million in 2016 and expects to finish 2017 with revenues in excess of $60 million. (Audit status of these figures is unknown.)

Investment Terms And Rationale

Along with BP’s investment of $10 million, other investors in the current round included existing shareholders and family offices.

Valuation of the funding round was not disclosed. Victor has now raised more than $44 million in known funding since 2010.

Victor intends to use the $20 million in this round to build out its B2B offerings and partner with flight-planning and aviation fuel providers.

BP Ventures is investing in Victor as part of its ‘ongoing commitment to invest in high-growth, game-changing companies driving innovation across the entire energy spectrum within general aviation - a market worth $12-$14bn per year.’

As David Gilmour, VP of BP’s Group Technology Business Development stated in the deal announcement:

The digital revolution is changing the face of the energy industry and BP is at the forefront. BP Ventures has now completed five deals in less than a year. Victor's business and ambition aligns with our priorities around digital innovation and low carbon. We look forward to advancing our relationship with Victor. We are committed to being a long-term value investor and strategic partner whilst encouraging Victor's entrepreneurial spirit and drive.

BP Ventures has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing more than $350 million in technology companies since its inception.

The table below shows BP’s recent investments in tech startups (click to enlarge),

(Source: Crunchbase)

BP says that its investment interests are focused on five areas:

Bio & low carbon products

Carbon management

Power & storage

Advanced mobility

Digital transformation

BP believes Victor’s approach to driving efficiencies in the air travel market will reduce carbon emissions as well as provide opportunities for further expansion in the digital innovation space.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.