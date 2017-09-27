The Tax Reform Plan Includes 2 Scares

However, there are two possibly large scares within which seem very relevant (and negative) for the market-darling large-capitalization tech companies.

What detail it has seems broadly in line with expectations.

The tax reform plan is out, though still raw and lacking in detail.

The Tax Plan Is Here

The Trump Tax Reform Plan has just been leaked. It’s still very raw and leaves a lot of holes open (to be filled with details later). On the whole, it seems as expected, including such things as:

A reduction in tax rates and tax brackets for individuals, reducing the tax brackets to just three brackets (12%, 25% and 35%). The plan also includes an increase in standard tax deduction.

A general simplification in the tax code for individuals and corporations, including the elimination of many deductions and the AMT tax and the inheritance tax.

A reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35% previously.

The elimination of taxes on repatriated profits.

The partial limitation of interest expense deduction.

Allowing for the immediate expensing of capital investments other than structures. This can make for lower taxes as well.

Most of these already were expected. However, I think there are two items which raise doubts. These are:

The taxing of already-existing profits held in foreign subsidiaries.

How foreign profits in general are treated.

Arguably, the expectation was simply that foreign-held profits would be allowed to be repatriated at a reduced tax rate, and that henceforth such would continue to be the case.

However, what seems to have happened is …

Taxing Already-existing Profits Held Abroad

What the plan says is:

To transition to this new system, the framework treats foreign earnings that have accumulated overseas under the old system as repatriated. Accumulated foreign earnings held in illiquid assets will be subject to a lower tax rate than foreign earnings held in cash or cash equivalents. Payment of the tax liability will be spread out over several years.

Now a doubt could creep up here, when it’s said “as repatriated." "As repatriated” under the old or the new system? Let’s recall that under the new system, profits held abroad simply won’t be taxed when repatriated.

However, since the paragraph includes “payment of the tax liability will be spread out over several years,” this implies a payment. A payment implies the accumulated balances will be taxed under the old system.

Moreover, this taxation isn’t optional. The plan says that the balances will simply be treated as repatriated and will thus constitute a tax liability to be paid.

Granted, this tax liability is to be spread over several years, and some assets are taxed at lower rates (illiquid assets). However, it seems clear that a liability will be created on foreign-held profits which will be taxed at the previous “usurious” tax rates.

This seems like a very large negative for companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and others, which have large cash balances held abroad.

It doesn’t stop here …

Foreign Profits Going Forward

What the plan says is:

To prevent companies from shifting proﬁts to tax havens, the framework includes rules to protect the U.S. tax base by taxing at a reduced rate and on a global basis the foreign proﬁts of U.S. multinational corporations. The committees will incorporate rules to level the playing ﬁeld between U.S.-headquartered parent companies and foreign-headquartered parent companies.

What does this mean? It means that while repatriating foreign profits won’t be taxed, foreign profits will be taxed (at a lower rate).

Now, not only do US corporations already enjoy low effective tax rates, but those companies enjoying those low tax rates tend to have them because of having lots of profits abroad.

So now, what this means is that while US profits will be taxed lower, the entire profit base earned abroad will see double taxation. That is, it will pay foreign taxes AND US corporate taxes on top.

Again, this is mostly negative for technology companies which tend to have large profits abroad.

Conclusion

The tax reform plan is broadly as expected, and will be mostly a positive for US-based corporations earning most of its profits in the US. It’s also likely positive for US corporations carrying out non-infrastructure investments, as it will lower their tax burden further.

However, as proposed, the tax plan seems to penalize companies holding large, existing foreign-held profits. Moreover, going forward those companies also will be penalized by having to pay double taxes on foreign profits – though they will no longer pay taxes on foreign profits they want to repatriate.

This plan seems a negative for most large, profitable, tech companies. These are the companies which most often have large foreign-held cash balances, as well as low effective tax rates due to their profits tending to be generated abroad, in lower-tax jurisdictions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.