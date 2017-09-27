Nike's First Quarter: I Don't Like It

Nike (NKE) was down around 4% this morning after reporting fiscal year Q1 2018 earnings yesterday. Things could have gone better. Revenues were flat at $9.07 billion vs. $9.06 billion the year prior. The real buzz kill here is the displacement in revenue growth due to pullbacks in the North American market. I see most of this slowdown relating to a very saturated retail market. It's getting pretty easy to play the Amazon (AMZN) card these days; but that's not the whole story.

Ecommerce in general has hastened the struggles of some of the weaker players within the shoe industry such as Finish Line (FINL) and Foot Locker (FL). The struggles of these sellers have hurt Nike. But Nike sells its products online as well. I see more of a problem in the sheer number of competitors within the segment. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has snatched market share from Nike, slowing its ability to grow. Competitors within the segment are to blame; not just Amazon. Look at Under Armour's (UA) expansion over the last decade. They're not exactly killing it right now, but their growth story has certainly been a detractor from Nike's. The company has a real problem. It is not the kingpin anymore, and will need to find some creative ways to stem the threats.

In the past I've been easy on Nike due to their strong stock buybacks, dividend, and general position within the market. It's getting a little tougher to defend the company. Asian expansion means nothing if Nike can't hold onto its home turf in North America. Any global growth obtained in Q1 was countered by a 3% pullback in North America.

The revenue stall out resulted in some ugly net income developments. Net income decreased 24% year over year to $950 million. Part of this is due to a higher effective tax rate of 11%, but income still declined 16% before income taxes. Nike failed to maintain costs while failing to make revenue gains. Cost of sales increased 3% to $5.108 million. This in turn cut gross profits by 4% to $3.962 billion.

The Stock

I think I'd call Nike a "hold" right now. Some analysts still look at Nike with a bullish global sentiment. I share the sentiment that Nike is a strong company, but there's some work to be done here to justify the stock's current valuations. The problem remains to be Adidas aggressive moves here at home; and too many key players in the market space. The German competitor is crushing it. Perhaps this latest bribery scandal will soften demand, but I doubt it.

Remember, Nike had a strong fiscal 2017; with higher revenues and net income. The stock still declined. Market sentiment seems to be expecting more than Nike can deliver. Therefore, I'm getting iffy on Nike right now. It's a great company, but the industry is simply shifting. Stock shakeups are happening to various players. Under Armour's stock is down on the year as well. Part of it stems from overvaluations. This systemic threat is across the stock market in general. There are a lot of stocks with very high P/E ratios. That puts a lot of pressure on these companies to produce unrealistic numbers. Nike's pullback showcases a growing understanding that it's just not going to live up to that much hype.

Some catalysts I see going forward that could help quell the North American slowdown are direct to consumer initiatives, and its developing relationship with Amazon. Nike products have been selling on the ecommerce giant for years. Nike might as well do what they can to get a piece of the profits. I question whether the deal will bolster sales, or simply steal away from their sales in sporting goods stores/Nike locations.

The more appealing move to me is Nike's efforts to cut out wholesales and move their products themselves. Their own online sales increased 19% this quarter; while direct to consumer sales progressed in becoming a larger portion of their sales. The obvious advantage here is that retailers don't get a piece of the buy, thereby increasing Nike's bottom line. Whether these initiatives are capable of stopping the shifting market share remains to be seen. Until North American sales reverse course, I don't see the potential in the stock.

