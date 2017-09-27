Six Reasons To Buy Charles Schwab

I think the nimble investor can pick up shares of online broker CharlesSchwab (SCHW) and gain an outsized return.



That’s assuming that the current correction in the stock market remains in single digits, and doesn’t explode into a full-blown pre recession melt down.



This is a particularly good day to consider such a bet, as the financials are the best performing sector in a generally great day, with the last North Korea threat in the rear view mirror.





From these impenetrable depths, there are many things that can go right with (SCHW).



Of the major online brokers, Charles Schwab pays the highest tax rate. With the least amount of international business, it is unable to hide billions of dollars tax-free offshore, as do (GS), (MS), (BAC), and (C).



It therefore pays the highest tax rate of the major financials, and will be the most to benefit from any tax cut, if and when that ever happens.



I think Q1 2018 is realistic, but the big funds will start soaking up the stock now.



That leads to the second play. With the smallest amount of international earnings, the company will suffer least from a weak US dollar.



With the ten year Treasury yields (TLT) ticking at 2.298% this morning, the greenback will almost certainly remain weak into 2018.



Since financials are the one sector most sensitive to interest rates, (SCHW) should do well when the bear market in bonds resumes over the longer term.



At a 2.298% ten-year yield, unwindind interest rates will see yields slowly rise.



Personally, I don’t think the ten-year will go any lower than 1.80% in this cycle.



Here is the fourth reason to pick up some (SCHW).



When my New American Golden Age kicks in during the 2020’s, stock markets will rise tenfold and volumes will explode.



The retail investor will make a long awaited return to investing in equities.



You may think that it’s still early too make such a play. Institutional investors don’t and venture capitalists don’t because of their size.



Ever wonder why your online brokers keeps disappearing?



Why TradeMonster got taken over by Option House, which then was swallowed by E-Trade?



Charles Schwab itself has been involved in this game taking over OptionsXpress to increase its presence in the booming options market.



It’s the major players making bets that financials will become the top-performing sector of the next decade.



This makes Charles Schwab a takeover target.



And if Schwab doesn’t get bought out, it will benefit from reason number six, a huge concentration of the industry that will finally allow commissions to RISE instead of fall, as they have over the last four decades.



Reduced competition always leads to higher profits.



Charles Schwab originally sprang from a well-written newsletter from the 1960’s, and is now both a bank and brokerage firm, based in San Francisco, California.



It was founded in 1971 by Charles R. Schwab, and was one of the earliest discount brokerage houses. It is one of the largest brokerage firms in the United States.



The company provides services for individuals and institutions that invest online.



(SCHW) offers an electronic trading platform to trade common stocks, preferred stocks, futures contracts, exchange-traded funds, options, mutual funds, and fixed income investments.



It also provides margin lending, and cash management services. The company also provides services through registered investment advisers.



It is not cheap, with a price earnings multiple of 26, but then what company is?



This is a market that is all about expensive stocks getting more expensive, which cheap stocks (retail) get cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.