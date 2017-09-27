Will Shareholder Activism Tame The Gold Miners?

It's not uncommon during periods of industry-specific underperformance to hear individual investors complaining about the management of the companies they hold share in. Less common is when a well-known hedge fund manager levels a similar criticism. But as audience members at the Denver Gold Forum learned this week, some underperforming mining companies are about to get a dose of hedge fund activism.

An article by Reuters report Nicole Mordant explained that John Paulson of Paulson & Co. has "declared war on poor gold mining returns." On Tuesday, Paulson called for the world's largest share holders in gold mining stocks to form a coalition to tackle miners' "dreadful" performance.

Speaking at the gold mining industry's top annual event, Paulson & Co. partner Marcelo Kim formally initiated the attack on the industry, saying the hedge fund was looking for fellow founding members for a "shareholders' gold council" to speak out on issues including "high executive pay, cozy board appointments and value-destroying mergers and acquisitions."

"If we don't do anything to change, then as investors we will continually be disappointed with shareholder returns and the industry will slowly dig itself into a hole of irrelevance and oblivion," Kim reportedly told audience members. Kim also said that one of the largest industry investors, Tocqueville, endorsed the idea.

The Reuters article pointed out that average total shareholder returns from gold mining investments, including top producer Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX), are a negative 65 percent since 2010. Over this same period, the CEOs of 13 of the largest gold mining companies have received a combined $550 million in pay, according to Kim.

In that same time, the gold price rose by 20 percent. Also since 2010, the industry has written off $85 billion due to overpaying for acquisitions and massive cost overruns on mine builds, said Kim. He insisted that executive compensation for mining and exploration firms should be matched by profitable shareholder returns and that underperforming CEOs and board members should be held accountable by shareholders.

While Paulson and Kim believe that they can help boost shareholder returns in the major mining stocks like Barrick, their analysis falls short of the true underlying cause of the industry's underperformance. And while it's true that gold has outperformed the mining stocks in the past year - the following graph comparing the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) with the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) illustrates this - there are reasons for this beyond corporate governance.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

One of the main factors behind the gold stocks' underperformance in the past year has been a lack of internal strength. Physical gold has had the benefit of strong demand from safe haven investors who bought the yellow metal to hedge against a weak global economy or because of geopolitical concerns. That same mentality doesn't normally carry through to the shares of the companies that mine gold, especially since gold stock speculation is a completely different endeavor.

Investors buy gold mining shares when they are convinced that gold prices will rise independently of safety concerns. Outperformance among the gold mining stocks generally requires a type of enthusiasm which isn't shackled with mere safe-haven concerns. Remember that safety concerns among investors were one of the primary reasons for gold's strong performance since 2016.

The following graph shows the internal momentum of the XAU index since last September. This indicator depicts the incremental demand for gold stocks on a 24-week rate of change basis. It's based on the new highs-new lows for the actively traded gold mining shares and provides a simple illustration of whether or not the mining shares are in demand. As can be seen here, gold stocks haven't been in high demand for the last year - and for good reason. Until the internal condition of the average gold stock improves, investors can't be expected to rush headlong into the sector.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Paulson and other hedge fund operators seem to believe that performance can be engineered through shareholder interventionism. The market for company shares is dynamic, however, and can't be controlled through dictation. Above all, time is required to allow gold to find a reason, beyond merely investor fear, for launching a sustained long-term advance. When gold finds the catalyst it has been searching for, the shares of companies which mine the metal will follow the gold price higher. What long-term investors like Paulson need, in other words, is patience, not pushiness.

