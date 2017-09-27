AT&T And Time Warner Investors: Focus Upon Debt And Dividends

I'm keenly focused upon two things: can AT&T comfortably service the combined debt, and how likely is it the company will retain its Dividend Aristocrat status?

Recently, the pending AT&T and Time Warner deal has been receiving more attention.

I am a long-time, long-term AT&T (T) stockholder. My basic set of investment premises and expectations run like this:

As one of a select few Dividend Aristocrats, I expect AT&T shares to offer a generous and sustainable dividend. Furthermore, I expect the dividend to increase annually, as aligned with the company's Dividend Aristocrat status, even if such growth is modest. I want management to protect the payout by ensuring the business model supports strong free cash flow, and an investment-grade credit rating.

Given the anticipated tie-up between AT&T and Time Warner (TWX), I seek to answer two (2) primary post-acquisition questions.

How likely is it AT&T can service its debt comfortably?

Is the dividend secure and continue to offer growth?

If you agree with my initial investment premises, let's investigate the 2 salient questions as outlined above.

How Likely is it AT&T Can Service Its Debt Comfortably?

The process for answering this question is similar to what I recommended and wrote about prior to the DirecTV and Mexican wireless acquisitions.

We will begin with a basic, "bolt-on" pro forma merger analysis. This is accomplished by simply combining pre-merger, stand-alone AT&T and Time Warner financial data, then running the paces. No merger synergies or asset sales are credited.

Table 1 below highlights the relevant financial data. The first 2 columns were lifted directly from 6-month data found on the AT&T and Time Warner investor web sites or via SEC filings. The third AT&T "bolt-on" column was generated by extrapolating 6-months' data to full-year.

These are raw figures. Further thought and analysis is required to interpret them. Let's get to work.

Post-acquisition, long-term debt will rise....

The AT&T / Time Warner deal provides TWN shareholders $53.75 in cash, and $53.75 in AT&T stock. Details, include stock collars, are found via this link.

I premised the post-acquisition balance sheet will shape up like this:

AT&T requires $42.5 billion cash, and $42.5 billion stock to complete the transaction. Of the cash portion, some will come from cash-on-hand, and the remainder will be borrowed. I model approximately $22 billion cash will come from the balance sheet; in anticipation of the deal, AT&T has amassed $25.6 billion cash. Post-close, Time Warner should add less than $2 billion more. Presuming the company will retain about $5 billion balance sheet cash, the remaining $20.5 billion will be added to the debt load.

Therefore, pro forma long-term debt will increase to $175.1 billion from the "bolt-on" $154.6 billion. Short-term debt is about $12 billion, meaning total borrowing is likely to exceed $187 billion. Meanwhile, balance sheet cash will be reduced to ~$5.3 billion. This figure is aligned with AT&T's historic balance sheet cash levels. A F.A.S.T. graphs helps to illustrate this.

… and interest expense will rise, too

Currently, on an annualized basis, AT&T and Time Warner pay about $6.40 billion interest expense at an effective 3.84% interest rate. Adding another $20.5 billion long-term debt will up the ante. I premise the additional borrowing will settle at around a 4% interest rate, requiring an additional $820 million a year to service. The new, annualized interest expense should come to ~$7.2 billion.

Pulling it together, the new AT&T will carry over $187 billion total debt (long and-short-term). It will cost $7.2 billion a year to service the debt. Annual adjusted operating profit is expected to be not less than $31.8 billion.

Viewing these figures in the form of the Interest Coverage Ratio (EBIT / Interest Expense) we find

$31.8 billion divided by $7.2 billion equals 4.4.

So the Interest Coverage Ratio is 4.4x.

A 4.4x coverage ratio is adequate. For a capital-intensive company like AT&T, I submit a 3x coverage ratio is reasonable.

Indeed, AT&T can handle the combined debt load comfortably.

Currently, AT&T owns a credit ratings ranging from A- to BBB+. However, major credit agencies have placed AT&T on a Negative Credit / Downgrade watch. Additional detail is found here and here.

It's possible the company could face a one-notch credit rating downgrade. Nonetheless, the company would retain an investment-grade rating.

Is The Dividend Secure And Continue To Offer Growth?

Table 2 below provides another raw data set, the first two columns using the same sources as outlined earlier.

The AT&T "bolt-on" column requires some explanations.

Six-month actual operating cash flow figures were extrapolated to reflect expected AT&T "bolt-on" full-year results.

AT&T "bolt-on" capital expenditures were estimated by accepting previous management representations. A recent example was expressed by CEO Randall Stephenson at the September 12, 2017 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference:

And so, we will be continuing to push the envelope in terms of technological deployment and capabilities, 5G and so forth, Internet of Things, we will be investing, continue to invest aggressively there, and as you said, $22 billion is probably a range that we can sustain for a long period of time.

Free cash flow was determined subtracting pro forma operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Post-acquisition total shares outstanding was reckoned by the expected number of TWN shares outstanding at closing, and making an assumption for the calculated price of T shares to be issued. If AT&T stock is distributed to Time Warner owners at $40 a share, about 1.34 T shares will be issued for each share of TWN. Therefore, ~1.06 billion new shares AT&T common shares should be issued to Time Warner stockholders. Specific details, including stock distribution collars, are found in the link offered earlier.

If 7.23 billion AT&T shares are outstanding after closing the deal, and we forecast an upcoming quarterly dividend increase of a penny (to $0.50 a share from the current $0.49), it means the company will need approximately $14.5 billion a year to meet the payout.

Viewing the AT&T "bolt-on" $19.4 annualized free cash flow figure as a function of the required dividend payment suggests a post-close 75% FCF payout ratio. This is comfortably above the 81% stand-alone FCF payout ratio as reported in the company's 2Q 2017 results.

Given this information, one may conclude the dividend is safe; plus the payout ratio affords a greater cushion than T shareholders enjoy today. Presuming just a modicum of post-merger integration success, it appears the dividend is not only secure, but AT&T is likely to retain its Dividend Aristocrat status.

CEO Stephenson reinforced the commitment to the dividend at the aforementioned September 12 conference:

…..our owners expect the cash return, the dividend return, and we are committed to that. We've been a public company for over 30 years. We've increased that dividend every single year. And so, we are committed to the dividend. We think that's very, very important.

Bottom Line

Utilizing a conservative, "bolt-on" post-acquisition methodology, AT&T appears capable of comfortably servicing the enormous debt load.

By the same token, the generous dividend is likely secure; with room for continued modest growth. Indeed, the company may find its post-transaction free cash flow payout ratio is lower. AT&T should retain its Dividend Aristocrat status. Management is well-aware of the historical significance of the payout.

However, investors should not be surprised to find the AT&T / Time Warner combo triggers a one-notch credit rating downgrade. If this occurs, it will not jeopardize the company's current investment-grade rating.

Investors are encouraged to pay particular attention to post-acquisition debt leverage. In late 2016, S&P estimated AT&T net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA could rise to 3.7x. My own model, based largely upon AT&T management's approach, suggests a ~3x handle. For reference, as of 2Q 2017, the company reported a 2.22x leverage ratio. Management stated 1.8x is the long-term objective. I do not see the ratio meeting this objective anytime soon.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.