Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Round Up

Are you familiar with Googlezon?

Its purpose is to highlight information relevant to the advertising and marketing environment Seeking Alpha competes in.

The weekly news round up covers general media market and business/finance news.

In 2004 Robin Sloan and Matt Thompson released an 8-minute video, presenting an alternative history of media evolution, resulting from Google + Amazon and culminating in 2014. I was a fledgling employee in media when the video was released. I found it fascinating and, frankly, cool to think two tech startups could essentially upend the business. Sometimes, it is great to be naive.



Fast forward to 2017. The past 13 years did not quite unfold like in the video, but the Googlezon idea is not very far off from current reality. So much of the concept is demonstrated by the impact Google, Facebook and Amazon have had and continue to have on the media world. And so much resulting from the impact while still fascinating, has not been cool.



Fascinating

Not Cool

Other Interesting Reads from the Past Week

Equifax was reportedly hacked almost five months before its first disclosed date

Why Charles Schwab is putting on a TV show

Santander International in digital banking revamp

JPMorgan Seeks to Banish Paper Payments With a Fintech Venture

Why mobile wallet companies are pushing plastic cards

Investopedia launches online finance and investing academy

‘Survival of the fittest’: How ageism issues affect the finance industry

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.