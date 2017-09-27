Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup

In 2004, Robin Sloan and Matt Thompson released an 8-minute video presenting an alternative history of media evolution, resulting from Google + Amazon and culminating in 2014. I was a fledgling employee in media when the video was released. I found it fascinating and, frankly, cool to think two tech startups could essentially upend the business. Sometimes, it is great to be naive.
Fast forward to 2017. The past 13 years did not quite unfold like in the video, but the Googlezon idea is not very far off from current reality. So much of the concept is demonstrated by the impact Google, Facebook and Amazon have had and continue to have on the media world. And so much resulting from the impact, while still fascinating, has not been cool.
Fascinating
Google and Facebook Tighten Grip on US Digital Ad Market
Amazon reviews have a bot problem
Read between the lines with Cloud Natural Language’s new recognition features
See what Facebook ads you actually clicked in ‘Recent Ad Activity’
Small Businesses Crowd Facebook, Twitter for Marketing
Chase is streaming concerts on its Facebook page
Study: Mobile video ad spending jumps 142% in Q2
In paywall age, free content remains king for newspaper sites
Arc Publishing introduces white label native app
Not Cool
Economist suffers ad revenue decline as ‘virus’ catches up with it
Apple blocking ads that follow users around web is 'sabotage', says industry
Forget the duopoly, Apple’s anti-tracking moves rattle digital media
Publishers continue to see monetization problems with Apple News
Rolling Stone, Once a Counterculture Bible, Will Be Put Up for Sale
Other Interesting Reads from the Past Week
Vox Media is bending to the wave of using technology to sell ads
Millennial publisher Mic.com says comScore data showing a shrinking audience is wrong — and it exposes a critical disagreement in digital media
Ev Williams Has Big Plans For Medium 3.0
Once a Running Joke, LinkedIn Is Suddenly a Hot Social Network. Here’s What Changed
Equifax was reportedly hacked almost five months before its first disclosed date
Why Charles Schwab is putting on a TV show
Santander International in digital banking revamp
JPMorgan Seeks to Banish Paper Payments With a Fintech Venture
Why mobile wallet companies are pushing plastic cards
Investopedia launches online finance and investing academy
‘Survival of the fittest’: How ageism issues affect the finance industry
‘A story the world needs to invest in’: Inside State Bank of India’s inclusion efforts
One in five central banks say they will be using blockchain tech by 2019
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.