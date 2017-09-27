Fonar: At 10x EV/EBIT, This Medical Imaging Pioneer Is A Strong Buy

Upside of 50%, perhaps as much as 100%, is very possible over the next 12-24 months.

Medical imaging has come a long way since 1895, when German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen accidentally discovered electromagnetic rays, which he famously called “X-rays” because he didn’t know what they were. Over the ensuing century, numerous other imaging technologies were developed. One of the most widely used and safest was the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scanner.

It was invented in the early 1970s by Raymond Damadian. To monetize his invention, he founded Fonar (FONR) in 1978, and it sold the world’s first commercial MRI two years later. Fonar would further revolutionize medical imaging with the introduction of the Upright MRI in 1996. This unique MRI scans patients in weight-bearing positions (such as standing, sitting, or bending), allowing it to detect problems – particularly in the spinal region – that conventional lie-down MRI scanners typically miss.

To date, the Upright MRI remains Fonar’s core product, accounting for 14% of its revenue. Close to 90% of it is recurring in nature, generated via servicing and upgrade contracts from an installed base of customers. The only real downside in this business is the limited growth potential. Reimbursement cuts stemming from the 2005 Deficit Reduction Act have hurt demand for imaging equipment, and particularly MRIs. As a result, Fonar’s service fees have taken a hit in recent years since as older scanners are taken out of service, there are fewer new scanners available to sign service contracts.

However, these declines are being more than offset by the growth in Fonar’s imaging center management segment, which now accounts for 86% of its revenue. Imaging facilities pay Fonar to take care of their back-office of operations such as staffing, billing, collections, and scheduling, as well as their expansion and marketing strategies, allowing physicians (who generally own the facility) to focus on their core medical specialties. The number of Fonar-managed facilities has more than doubled over the last five years to 26. Facility management revenue grew even faster, mostly thanks to Fonar’s efforts to increase scan volume per facility, allowing it to negotiate higher management fees.

Going forward, Fonar’s strategy remains unchanged: 1) continue expanding the number of facilities under management and 2) continue increasing scan volume per facility. Assuming a doubling in the number of managed facilities to a total of 52 by 2022 (a conservative estimate given past growth), Fonar can easily post a five-year revenue CAGR of 12+%. This should be very achievable, given the rising demand for its management service.

There are two key factors driving this demand. The first is the need to cut costs. A typical imaging facility with one or more imaging machines generates around $2 million in annual revenue. Generally over 90% of this is eaten away by various operating costs. For instance, the annual maintenance and electrical costs per machine alone can well exceed $100,000. In short, facility profit margins are thin and will only get thinner over time as reimbursements continue to decline. Keeping costs in check is therefore vital.

This is where Fonar can help. The company efficiently takes care of all a facility’s day-to-day business operations, from the accounting to the office management to the transcription of patient reports. It even provides the equipment and supplies. As a high volume buyer, Fonar generally gets everything at a discount, enabling it to pass costs savings to its clients.

Fonar also supplies most of its facilities with Upright MRIs – the second factor driving demand for its service. With the exception of Esaote’s G-Scan Brio (which has a unique design of its own), the Upright MRI has no other meaningful competition in the weight-bearing MRI market. And, this is unlikely to change for the time being, as its key design patents won’t expire for at least the next several years. Since the Upright MRI has superior imaging capabilities over traditional lie-down MRIs, lack of competition has driven significant patient volume at Fonar-managed scanning centers.

Fonar was a big money loser from the early 1990s through the late 2000s. As a result, it’s had significant protection from income taxes. While the NOL tax credits will likely last several more years, keep in mind that these will eventually be exhausted, and the current net income is inflated. NOL carryforwards of about $100 million are still available to offset future taxable income through 2031. The state NOLs began to expire in 2016, and the federal NOLs will begin expiring in 2021.

That said, EBIT, which excludes non-operating items like taxes, is a much better earning measure to focus on. Fonar’s EBIT margin hit a record high of 24.5% in the most recent 12-month period. Very impressive considering that much larger competitors like RadNet (RDNT) and Alliance (AIQ) struggle to break the 10% EBIT margin barrier. The difference comes down to the asset-light nature of Fonar’s business. Unlike its peers, Fonar doesn’t own most of the facilities it runs – it’s essentially just a management. Assuming it can keep raising its fees above the rate of inflation, a 26-28% EBIT margin is very achievable within the next couple of years.

With an enterprise value, or EV, of $196 million, Fonar trades at a mere 10x its trailing 12 month EBIT. By comparison, typical industry peers – many of which are heavily leveraged, have single-digit EBIT margins, and meager growth rates – trade at 17x EV/EBIT.

Notes: 1) EV = mkt cap – liquid cash and investments + total debt + preferred stock + minority interest; 2) peers are long-term profitable medical management/instrument companies; sample size = 63 companies; 3) EBITs exclude significant non-recurring items; no such adjustments had to be made to Fonar’s EBIT.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

This 40% valuation discrepancy is unjustified, though not uncommon in the small-cap world. Fonar currently has no analyst coverage. Even on investment sites like Seeking Alpha, the company receives very little attention. Fortunately, this should change going forward. The reason why is because Fonar joined the Russell 3000 Index back in June of this year. This has increased the company’s membership in index funds and ETFs, which will naturally give it more exposure and drive its share price higher over time.

Just how much higher? A very conservative estimate is 15x EV/EBIT (a still ~12% discount to peers). This implies a fair value of $43.30/share, representing about 50% upside from recent price levels. A less conservative but still reasonable estimate would be 20x EV/EBIT. This translates to a fair value of $57.60/share, or roughly 100% upside from recent price levels.

To summarize my thesis in short, I believe Fonar is a wonderful business trading at a very attractive valuation. The company’s recent addition to the Russell 3000 Index will gain it more investor exposure, which should drive its share price significantly higher over the next 12-24 months. Upside of 50%, perhaps as much as 100%, is very possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FONR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.