Acquisition Opportunity: Gigamon Inc. And Elliott Management

A competitor of the firm was acquired recently and the shareholders were paid 45% premium.

Business

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE: GIMO) is a network visibility and traffic monitoring service provider based in Santa Clara, California. Founded in 2004, currently, it has a total of 743 employees and generate a yearly revenue of 310 million.

The company also has a Market Cap of 1.57 billion. Gigamon Inc. belongs to the software communication sector and Communication - Components industry. Aside from the US, the company also has an international presence, as it operates in other parts of North America, Asia, and Africa.

Balance Sheet, and key financial ratios

Gigamon Inc. maintains an equity only capital structure for the last few years. The company maintains high current assets to fixed assets ratio in its balance sheet.

We appreciate that the current assets of the company are over 88% of total assets, with Cash & Short-Term Investments being the biggest contributor to its total assets. The company has constantly increased its cash and short-term investments from 2010 to 2015.

Despite change in assets policy, the company has still managed to increase its liquidity ratios for the year 2016, as the total stockholder equity increased its contribution to total liabilities from 55% to 65%. In my opinion, the recent structural changes indicate that the company is moving towards a long-term stability.



Additionally, the company is profitable. The ROA is 0.46%, whereas the ROE is 1.16%. But, we believe that a private equity could make these numbers increase a little bit, which would increase the company’s valuation.

The opportunity - The Buyout offer

On September 11, 2017, the market got to know a buyout offer from PE firm Evergreen, which was launched by Elliott Management in 2015. According to the information received by the market, this bidder had already secured financing from two banks.

What we like about this special situation is that according to Reuters, Elliott Management owns a big stake in the company, 15.3%, and this activist fund has a lot of expertise in taking private companies. The chances of seeing a buy out are larger, as the fund already has a big stake in the company. Additionally, if another big player buys out the GIMO, Evergreen will receive a nice IRR.

Several analysts claimed that the company could be bought for over $50 per share. But, we believe that upside is larger. Other strategic competitors could pay more.

In the annual report, we could read that the company's competitors are large corporations that could easily acquire this target, given its size.

"I compete either directly or indirectly with certain Ethernet switch vendors, such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. and Arista Networks, Inc., " Source

That's not all, we discovered that other competitors recently have been bought out too. This is again information from the annual report:

"Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Ixia (Nasdaq: XXIA), which recently announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Keysight Technologies, Inc., that offer point solutions that address a portion of the issues that I solve." Source

Keysight successfully acquired Ixia for $1.6 billion in cash and the most significant is that it is paying a premium of approximately 45 percent to Ixia’s unaffected closing stock price on Dec. 1, 2016. That's a good reason to believe that the upside in GIMO's share price is larger.

What's the value hidden in this company?

The most significant are the intangible assets of GIMO. As of December 31, 2016, the company noted, in its annual report, 35 issued patents and 30 pending patent applications in the United States. That's the reason that I believe that a strategic acquirer could pay more for the company.

Institutions are buying

The insiders of Gigamon Inc. hold around 8.73% of the Shares. A total of 3.27 million shares are held by the insiders. In addition to the insider stocks, more than 260 institutions hold more than 99% of total floating shares. This number has been increasing after the acquisition of Ixia was announced in December, 2016.

Source: YCharts

Among many institutions, Blackrock Inc., Vanguard Group, Inc. and Elliott Management Corporation are three of the majority shareholders. The short position shares are only over 8%.

Case Analysis

We believe in the following four scenarios:

- Evergreen retires its bid: We think it is quite unlikely. In this case, the share price may decline to $37-$39 per share, which was approximately the price before the bid.

- A new strategic buyer bids: We think the share price could go to $55-$60 or even more. Analysts in the sector said that a strategic buyer could pay such amount.

- A bidding war occurs: this could happen and would be a great event for the shareholders. New bids would usually be 5% to %10 higher than the previous offer. It is difficult to predict the final price.

Conclusion

There are several things that smart investors will appreciate in this story. There are previous transactions of competitors that successfully closed and shareholders were paid very well. Additionally, the company has already received a bid from a big PE firm holding a big stake. Furthermore, the company's competitors are big strategic players that could be interested in the intellectual property owned by the firm. Finally, we believe that the payout scenario is positive and not symmetric.

Author note: Click "Follow" for more M&A and special situations articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIMO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.