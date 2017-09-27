The GNC Liar's Poker Games Continue

GNC short interest for the period ending September 15th was released last night. Only 380,000 shares were covered during that time period.

When I woke up this morning, I had zero intention of writing about GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) on Seeking Alpha’s public site. Yet, due to heightened volatility in shares of GNC, here I am.

Last night, per the WSJ’s timely reporting of short interest data, we learned that the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) only covered 380,000 shares of GNC despite GNC closing at $10.16 on September 15, 2017.

At precisely 10:36 am shares of GNC were trading at $9.36 per shares on modest volume. If you ran out for coffee or weren’t near your computer, market participants might be surprised to learn that only one hour later that the GNC shorts had a full court press in motion.

Source: Google Finance

Given that there is way too much “fast money” (a nice word for day traders) that moves in and out of shares of GNC, here we are again, as we find ourselves stuck in this annoying enhanced volatility pattern. Moreover, the fact that the MOTU only covered 380,000 shares, during the first 15 days of September seems to perpetuate our friendly game of Liar’s Poker. I’m pretty confidence that I am holding aces, but it is really up to Robert Moran to turn over the cards when GNC reports Q3 numbers at some point in late October.

In terms of GNC’s new CEO, outside of what is available in the public domain, I don’t know anything about him. He wouldn’t be my first choice, but I have to trust that Robert Moran has deemed him to be an able operational execution guy.

Anyway, given the lack of any new information, the MOTU have every incentive to push the stock technicals such that they trip key technical levels. It is simply ridiculous that vast amount of capital has a mandate to move in and out of securities based on algos and technical patterns, but I digress. That is the world we live in and a topic for another day.

As of this morning, GNC’s 50-day moving average (DMA) was $9.18 and its 200-DMA was $8.65. They already tripped the 50-DMA and have the 200-DMA in their crosshairs.

By the way, there is absolutely no new news to support today’s trading in GNC, unless a sell side shop has a “hit piece” on ice and they gave their sell side clients an early heads up. Moreover, the S&P credit downgrade, from Friday night, is now ancient history, so that can’t be the explanation for today’s wild trading action.

Enclosed below, note how 758,779 shares of GNC were dumped between 11:05am and 11:40am. This isn’t mutual fund selling, as they intentionally break up their order in small pieces so as to prevent adversely affecting the price when selling, therefore this has to be algos and Masters of the Universe trying to move GNC’s stock price

Also, I am hoping/wondering if there are any SA readers with equity trading backgrounds that can comment on why on the NYSE between 4pm and 4:02pm there are end of the day balancing orders. Outside of the day of GNC's earnings, I never see 4:02 trades of more than 100K shares.

Note that on Monday, September 25, there was a block of 538,670 shares at 4:02pm.

Source: Fidelity

Also note that yesterday, September 26, there was a block of 559,990 shares at 4:02pm.

Source: Fidelity

Takeaway

The game of Liar’s Poker continues into the wee hours of the night. If my man Robert Moran gets this note via homing pigeon, my friendly advice is simple: Just do a deal in China!

We both know that consumer pull in China is tremendous. We both know that there are multiple Chinese pharmacy chains that would be more than happy to partner with GNC. GNC has the great brand cache in Asia and products that are in demand. The right Chinese partner offers the local market access and distribution to sell the trusted GNC products. This is GNC’s nuclear option to end this game of Liar’s Poker. Will Robert Moran nuke the GNC shorts?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.