Retirement Strategy: Realty Income Is In My Personal 'Buy Zone'

It is remarkable for me to watch the knee jerk reactions from basically anyone who has a position in a REIT of any kind. Not all REITs are created equal, and when a solid triple net lease REIT like Realty Income is hit by "collateral damage" it creates opportunities.

Today, the 10 year Treasury has shot up to 2.30% and Realty Income (O) is taking a fairly oversized hit to its share price (-2.18% as of this writing).

A 4% dip in less than 5 days is clearly an over-reaction in my book. Let me remind you that O is not a mortgage REIT of any kind. The company does NOT just move money around. It has property that is owned, or with very long term leases that are mainly unaffected by rising interest rates, the way mREITs are. Realty Income has tenants that rent from the properties that are physically held by O and does not lend them money.

That being said, the collateral damage creates an opportunity in my opinion.

Realty Income Is Already In My Own Buy Zone

As most of you know, my buy zone price for dividend aristocrats is half way between the 52 week high and 52 week low. For Realty Income, the 52 week high is $68.89/share and the 52 week low is $52.72/share. The mid-point comes to about $60.00/share so today's price is quite a bit lower than that. In my own personal buying strategy, when it comes to these dividend aristocrats with a 25 year history of paying and raising its dividend, I consider adding to existing positions or open new ones.

As you can see in the model TARP II chart, Realty Income is one to be considered.

The new model TARP II consists of the following stocks as of today: Altria (MO), PepsiCo (PEP) Hormel (HRL), Lowe's (LOW), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Realty Income (O), Omega Healthcare (OHI), LTC Properties (LTC), Community Healthcare (CHCT), Apple (AAPL), Gilead (GILD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT), Novartis (NVS), Bank of America (BAC), AT&T (T), Facebook (FB), NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) Qualcomm (QCOM), and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Let me re-iterate strongly, that my personal strategy has worked for me over a long period of time with dividend aristocrat stocks, but you must do your own research before taking any action. Over the long term, these stocks have ALWAYS increased in price, and while it might fluctuate at various times, TARP II has been modeled for the long time horizon investors for retirement.

^SPX data by YCharts

The chart above shows the historical trend of the S&P 500 (SPX) and each "bear" event has always recovered and headed higher. That is how I built my own portfolio. For those with a 20+ year time horizon can look back at history to see that during any 20 year period, the trend has been UP.

Buying shares of dividend aristocrats at prices that are on sale, but may not be the lowest prices ever, enables an investor to grow the number of shares as well as increase the income stream at a slightly higher yield. Today, O is just about at a 4.50% yield.

Compounding this over a 20+ year time frame will more than likely create a more secure financial future and retirement.

The Bottom Line

The decision is yours as to whether you should buy shares, but I am considering adding more shares to my own account. Keep in mind that O has increased its MONTHLY dividend for about 90 consecutive months and is the blue chip of its asset class in my opinion.

What are YOUR thoughts?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL BAC BBBY CHCT ED FB GILD HRL LMT LOW LTC MO MSFT NEE NVS O OHI PEP QCOM T V WBA WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio.