Fresh Del Monte Is Turning Ripe For A Buy At 52-Week Lows

The company is conservatively leveraged and seems to have cash flow from operations available to continue recent buybacks or increase the dividend to shareholders.

After reporting disappointing Q2 results on August 1, share of Fresh Del Monte (FDP) have slowly traded down to sit near 52-week lows. In their Q2 release, the company reported net income of $69.2M vs. $96.2M in the prior year quarter due to lower sales in their prepared food business segment, lower selling prices in the banana business segment, and higher fruit cost in the other fresh produce business segment. With the shares of the company hovering around 52-week lows and a 14.8x TTM P/E, the valuation is not yet ripe enough to make me want to take a big bite out of this business but its fall might warrant a small investment.

An Introduction to the Company

Fresh Del Monte has a long history dating back to 1886 and over the years established itself as a household brand known for quality originally arising from its canned produce. The company is a global vertically integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of over 100 products. In 2016, the company's product break down was bananas (45%), other fresh produce (46%), and prepared food (9%). In 2016, it was also the #1 marketer of fresh pineapples worldwide and the #3 marketer of fresh bananas worldwide. At year end 2016, the company owned 40 distribution centers worldwide, 12 refrigerated vessels, as well as 62,000 acres of land with a further 44,600 acres leased.

A Profitable Company Slowly Growing

Being a vertically integrated fresh fruit company that is active in most parts of the value chain does not automatically mean that the company is highly profitable as net margins have averaged only 3.3% over the past decade. However, profitability is not all about net margins and what investors should really care about is how the net income margin comes together through the DuPont equation with asset turnover and financial leverage to drive return on equity (ROE) and similarly return on invested capital (ROIC)

Over the past decade, the company has achieved average ROE and ROIC of 7.7% and 6.9% respectively. This level of profitability is not above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and, most importantly, 9% ROIC which would signal a great company and long-term investment. However, the ROIC of 6.9% is within my range of 6% - 9% for an adequate company allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to at least maintain its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $21.77 in 2007 to $36.56 in the trailing twelve month (TTM) period which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 6.4% annually further reinforcing these profitability measures.

Source data from Morningstar

Conservatively Financed

While Fresh Del Monte could increase leveraged to boost ROE, the company seems to have a policy of maintaining a conservative capital structure. Over the past decade, finance leverage (assets/equity) at the company has stayed within 1.4 to 1.8x. While leverage has increased in the past couple years, the company current sits with financial leverage at 1.5x leaving interest coverage at a very conservative 35x.

Source data from Morningstar

However, this conservatism does not mean that the company has not been buying back shares to support EPS. Over the past decade, share count has fallen an average of 2.1% annually from 59 million at fiscal year end 2017 to 52 million for the most recent period. When this average share buyback is combined with the 1.3% dividend, total shareholder yield improves to 3.4%. With capital expenditures taking up an average 35% (not including 2009 asset sales) of cash flow from operations and dividends taking up a further 25% of cash flow from operations in the most recent period, Fresh Del Monte looks to have another 40% of cash flow from operations that could be partially used to continue buying back shares or increase dividends to shareholders.

Source Data from Morningstar

Potential Shareholder Returns

While the P/E of 14.8x can also be expressed as a 6.8% earnings yield, I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 7.7% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.26 when the price is $46.20, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 6.1% for an investor's equity at that $46.20 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is well below the 9% that I like to see in a great investment.

Source data from Morningstar

For a company with global exposure and a +100 year history, one might want to add a 3% growth rate to these potential yields to reflect the company growing alongside global GDP. However, as the company's 10 year compound average revenue growth has only been 2.2%, this 3% growth rate looks aggressive.

Conclusion

While Fresh Del Monte is trading near 52-week lows, the company's profitability is mediocre with ROIC averaging only 6.9% over the past decade. However, the company is conservatively leveraged and seems to have cash flow from operations available to continue recent buybacks or increase the dividend to shareholders. Potential returns from the company also look mediocre with the earnings yield only at 6.8% and ROE adjust for price to book value being 6.1%. The current share price is not low enough to get me very excited but this +100 year old company is one I will take a small bite of with some of my excess cash.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FDP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.