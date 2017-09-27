New Countries Added To Emerging Markets Local Debt Index

The emerging markets local debt universe has grown tremendously over the past several years. Within the last five years, the investable universe has grown 37% to $1.2 trillion versus approximately $900 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign debt.1 Investors today benefit from a more diverse opportunity set with greater market depth, in addition to the attractive yields offered by the asset class.

This year alone, three new countries, Argentina, Czech Republic, and Uruguay, have been added to the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index (the "Index"). Romania was added in 2013. The chart below shows the change in country weights over the past five years, with new countries shaded in light green. (Not shown is Nigeria, which entered the Index late in 2012 but was removed in 2015 after currency controls were imposed - a good example of the emphasis the Index places on liquidity.)

Overall the Index has shifted exposure towards Latin America and European emerging markets and away from Asia and Middle East/Africa. Compared with five years ago, credit quality is unchanged to one notch lower, depending on the rating agency scale used.

Change in Index Country Weights

(8/31/2012 to 8/31/2017)

Source: J.P. Morgan

The changes in the Index over the past five years reflect the broader evolution in the emerging markets local debt market. Over the past several decades, many emerging markets countries have increasingly sought to develop their local currency bond markets. This helps reduce their vulnerability to external shocks which could impact their ability to repay U.S. dollar-denominated debt. Uruguay is the latest example of this long-term trend away from a reliance on external debt. More countries are expected to be added to the Index over the coming years, most notably China. As the market continues to grow, we expect emerging markets local debt to play an increasingly large role within global bond portfolios.

J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index tracks bonds issued by emerging markets governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer, and are accessible by most international investors.

