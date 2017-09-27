Control4: This IoT Company Controls Your Home And Can Make You Money

- A previous version of this article was provided to Margin of Safety Investing members. The stock has been recommended for a few months now. -

The "Internet of Things," a phrase I hated a few years ago because it sounded a little too clever and pithy to me, is quickly becoming one of my favorites. The connected world, for any trepidation I might have about it personally, is becoming a foregone conclusion.



Smart homes are going to be a big component of the IoT future. Eventually, we will be able to control everything in our homes from a cell phone, iPad or whatever device comes next that you like. More importantly, the homes will be able to control themselves depending on the "settings" we give or what our home "senses."



While existing homes won't become smart quickly or cheaply, they will become smarter incrementally. New home construction, which will need to boom in the 2020s to keep up with demand, will be where smart homes really penetrate. By the 2020s sometime, I believe almost all homes will be configured for the connected future (as well as, have solar). Getting a piece of that early is a smart move for the long-term investor. Control4 (CTRL) is poised to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) winners in the smart home space. The company is on the Margin of Safety Investing "Growth 30" list of top growth companies for the next decade.

Per the company: "Control4 is a leading provider of automation and control solutions for the connected home. We unlock the potential of connected devices, making entertainment systems easier to use, homes more comfortable and energy efficient, and families more secure. We provide our consumers with the ability to integrate music, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications and other functionalities into a unified home automation solution that enhances our consumers’ daily lives. More than 75% of our consumers have integrated two or more of these functionalities with our solution. At the center of our solution is our advanced software platform, which we provide through our products that interface with a wide variety of connected devices that are developed both by us and by third parties. Our solution functions as the operating system of the home, making connected devices work together to control, automate and personalize the homes of our consumers."



In short, the company has created a plug and play system to connect virtually anything home related into a central management system. Think of it like apps on your iPhone or Android. If you want security, buy a system and plug-in the app to Control4's platform. If you buy a smart refrigerator, plug the app onto the platform. Control4's platform is an operating system for the home.

Your Next Smart Home

Your next smart home will likely be your first smart home, but it won't be your last, unless of course it's your last home. What's coming in smart home technology and connectivity is going to be truly "Jetsonesque."



There will be no more making sure to open windows at night to let cool air in or closing blinds to block the hot afternoon sun in the summer. Coffee will make itself not on a timer, but depending on what your schedule is that day. The freezer will know how much meat to thaw based on who is going to be home for dinner tomorrow. Climate controls will become passé they'll be so advanced. Security systems and entertainment are the early adopters of Control4's platform.

Smart homes are the future of homes for builders. While adoption is slow for existing home owners, it seems very likely that the homes of the future will incorporate such technology from the build. Control4 is providing deep support for architects and home designers out of the gate.

Amazon (AMZN) already is partnering with Control4 to make the future come home earlier. Amazon's Alexa is being transformed from a toy (it sort of was) to a powerful command station that controls your home. The power of Amazon could fuel huge growth for Control4 even sooner than I thought a few months ago.

With the field starting to emerge in the smart home space, we will have to monitor closely, but all indications are that Control4 is the platform that others will plug into. There will likely be a at least a couple more entrants into plug and play platforms for smart homes, such as Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which already has purchased Nest and Apple (AAPL). Both of those behemoths also are candidates to buy Control4 outright, as is Amazon.

Control4 Key Advantages

Before I get further into the analysis, please take a look at Core4's most recent investor presentation to get a better baseline on the company:

At the top of the list of Control4's advantages is that their technology is the clear leader. The company was named for the third time in row the top home automation provider by CE Pro's Top 100 Brand Analysis report. The company ranks in categories including: multiroom A/V distribution systems, video distribution switchers/extenders, whole house automation, HVAC control and home networking.



Control4's software platform is open source which allows applications to be added for thousands of products. Right now there are over 10,000 possible connections available. It is scalable to fit different installation needs at different price points.



The company's platform is well integrated with Amazon's Echo, Dot and FireTV. This makes you think that the company has a great avenue for expansion or possibly could be acquired.



Control4's systems are professionally installed and can handle dozens of devices. This is a significant difference from limited offerings from AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMCSA) as well as Apollo Management's (APO) ADT offering, which also is professionally installed, but only handles about a dozen products. Over 5,300 local distributors and consultants now operate in 97 nations for the company.



The company is focused on the high-end of the market, about 14 million homes with above $150k of disposable income, which is the most profitable niche. As of now, they have about 1.4% penetration into that group, giving them a large runway in an industry likely to grow rapidly in the next decade. Their Q1 quarterly year-over-year revenue growth rate was 17%.



Financially the company is debt free and revenue of $216 million over the trailing 12 months with a gross profit margin of 50%. They are reinvesting aggressively into new products and potential strategic acquisitions, so don't expect earnings to surge just yet, although the company has said the right things about growing earnings rapidly. Investors must be willing to consider long-term growth goals versus current earnings as their primary analysis tool.



As a pure play on the connected home, the company is very focused and uncluttered for investors to analyze. The technology is certainly adaptable to business though, so I wonder when that market will be opened up. Such an event is another catalyst at some point.

Investing in Control4

The rationale to invest in Control4 is as a potential home run investment. There is no doubt that technology is a fast moving game and that Control4 has some monster companies to compete with. They might not achieve their objectives. The Amazon relationship both gives me hope and pause. It is not unusual for Amazon to cannibalize "frienemies."



Investors will want to own this in the portion of their portfolio reserved for stocks that could drop 50% and languish on a negative surprise, but could also rise hundreds of percent. I'm inclined to own a dozen to two dozen such stocks at most times. For those who have a smaller allocation to high growth potential stocks, Control4 still belongs even in a group of 5-10 stocks, it has that much potential.

Control4 stock has rallied handily this year, up over 150% so far. Normally that could be cause for many to pause. However, what we are witnessing in my opinion is a breakout. The 200-day moving average keeps getting pulled upward after the gap in Q1.

While the stock's price to book is over 4, the company is debt free and profitable with extremely high growth in the 15% quarter over quarter range.

Any stock price softness seems to be a spot to get involved. If you are familiar with options, I'm suggesting selling puts and buying shares. I 'm actively buying and accumulating shares in Control4.

The puts to sell paired with a stock purchase at current price levels are the November $25 puts trading for about $1.30 right now. As you can see on the technical chart, $25 appears to be fairly good support at the 200-day moving average. Buying some shares now and collecting premium on another potential batch allows you to scale in and immediately reduce your cost basis.

I do favor selling cash-secured puts on volatile potential home run stocks in order to generate portfolio income and lower cost basis, so if you want to learn options, please do visit the CBOE Option Education Center, it's a great resource.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.