The Path To Success For Senseonics

The CGM system allows a diabetic, typically Type 1 diabetics, to monitor their glucose levels. This could mean the difference between life or death for a T1 or T2 diabetic.

Introduction:

In my first Seeking Alpha article, I will outline Senseonics (SENS) and provide some valuable information why I am bullish on the stock.

Senseonics is a medical technology company headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The company, led by CEO Tim Goodnow, is developing and commercializing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, providing those living with diabetes the opportunity to utilize technology to monitor their glucose levels. As I mentioned above, the CGM market is expected to reach about $11 billion by 2023.

After an IPO in March 2016, Senseonics has come a long way in a short period of time. These are some highlights of the company's progress (since May 2016) from its press releases:

May 2016 - Senseonics announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). This exclusive distribution agreement provides Roche Diabetes Care the multi-country (Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands) commercialization of Eversense, Senseonics's first generation CGM.

August 2016 – Senseonics announced top-line accuracy results from the U.S. Pivotal Study of Eversense.

October 2016 – Senseonics announced a Pre-Marketing Approval or PMA to the FDA for its Eversense CGM.

December 2016 - Senseonics expanded its distribution agreement with Roche across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

May 2017 – Senseonics entered into an agreement with Type Zero Technologies, Inc. to develop an artificial pancreas and decision support system which uses the Eversense CGM system.

July 2017 – Senseonics leads development efforts of a long-term "artificial pancreas" system for use in the International Diabetes Closed Loop Trial.

September 2017 – Senseonics announces CE Mark approval (180-day device wear time) for the Eversense XL CGM system.

Company Financials:

On August 9, 2017, Senseonics reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, and reiterated guidance for 2017 revenue.

On the earnings call, CEO Tim Goodnow stated:

We are pleased with our accomplishments in the second quarter as we expanded our presence in Europe, grew revenue, enhanced our balance sheet, and embarked on the development of a closed loop system with Roche Diabetes and TypeZero.

Second Quarter 2017 Results:

Revenue was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2017 versus $19,000 for the second quarter of 2016.

Second quarter 2017 sales and marketing expenses increased $0.6 million year over year, to $1.2 million, versus $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Second quarter 2017 research and development expenses decreased $1.9 million year over year, to $5.6 million, versus $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Second quarter 2017 general and administrative expenses increased $0.5 million year over year, to $3.9 million, versus $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Net loss was $12.4 million, or $0.12 per share, in the second quarter of 2017, versus $11.9 million, or $0.13 per share, in the second quarter of 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $41.4 million, and outstanding indebtedness was $25 million, versus cash and cash equivalents of $36.2 million and outstanding indebtedness of $15 million, as of December 31, 2016.

Reiterated guidance for 2017 revenue of $6.0 to $7.0 million.

The Eversense XL CGM is approved in Europe, and the company is seeing some sales in Europe. Its net loss per share has decreased from ((0.26)) for the six months ended June 30, 2017, to ((0.12)) for the three months ended June 30, 2017, as reflected in the company's 10-Q filed with the SEC on its Q2 2017 earnings call. It is my opinion the company will continue to see increased sales in Europe and will see greater financial revenues if the Eversense XL CGM is approved here in the U.S.

Offerings:

In May 2017, Senseonics announced the pricing of a $41 million-dollar underwritten offering of common stock at a share price of $1.41 (this offering was completed prior to my investment in Senseonics). Roche Finance and New Enterprise Associates agreed to purchase shares of stock in this offering.

In August 2017, Senseonics announced another public offering of common stock of 11,637,500 shares which were offered at a price of $2.15. I was invested in Senseonics at the time of this offering. The stock was trading around $2.60 per share, and I feared the stock would drop to the $2.15 offering price. The stock did not drop and actually began to rise from the $2.60 area. I contacted investor relations, and they said they had more buyers than sellers of the stock at the offering price, so the stock was not affected like a traditional public offering.

Senseonics presented at the Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on September 11, 2016. I listened to the webcast of this conference, and Goodnow said the company is in a good financial position. He stated they have enough cash on hand to last through 2018, and they don’t anticipate any additional public offerings of common stock until well after the FDA approval of Eversense.

Pipeline:

The Eversense CGM is Senseonics's only product at this time. Eversense consists of three components; the mobile application, which is compatible with an Android or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) smartphone, the sensor which has now been approved in Europe to last 180 days and is implanted in the patient’s body, and the transmitter which alerts the patient to low or high glucose levels.

If you were a diabetic and you utilized the Eversense CGM system, this is a basic overview of how the system would work:

You would go to the doctor and have the implantable sensor inserted under your skin in a non-invasive, outpatient office visit. The insertion of the sensor takes about fifteen minutes, according to CEO Tim Goodnow at a recent conference. You would download the Eversense mobile application on your smartphone and attach the transmitter to your body (typically worn on a belt or under a shirt). If your glucose levels got too high, or too low, your glucose count number would be displayed on the smartphone application, and the transmitter would vibrate on your body to indicate your glucose level was too low or too high. Thereafter, the inserted sensor would be changed every 90 (or potentially 180) days.

These are some of the product highlights as mentioned by Goodnow on the conference call at the Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month:

The Eversense CGM is unique from other FDA approved devices because the on-body transmitter vibrates to indicate high or low glucose levels. This is a key factor for diabetics due to discreetness, because diabetics can be embarrassed by the fact they have the disease.

The Eversense CGM costs about $10 per day, which is very reasonable for a device that could save someone’s life. It was mentioned at the conference they are currently working on having the Eversense CGM covered by insurance.

The insertion of the sensor for the Eversense CGM takes only 15 minutes in a non-invasive, outpatient office visit.

The transmitter is submersible in water, which would allow someone with diabetes to take a shower or go swimming with the transmitter on.

It only takes 45 minutes for the Senseonics staff to train a doctor or their staff on the insertion of the sensor, which is relatively quick. This is a good indicator they could train a large number of doctors in a small amount of time.

Goodnow mentioned there is a very small amount of people who are concerned about the sensor being implanted under their skin.

Roche is its exclusive distributor in Europe.

It is partnered with TypeZero and Roche to commercialize an artificial pancreas and expect commercialization in late 2018.

Competitors:

Currently, there are a few competitors with FDA approved CGMs; however, they differ from Senseonics's Eversense CGM, and I will provide my opinion why I believe Senseonics has an advantage over its competitors.

DexCom (DXCM) is the juggernaut in the space. Its G5 system is similar to Senseonics's Eversense system; however, the DexCom device only lasts 7 days, then it needs to be changed. Senseonics's Eversense system submitted its PMA to the FDA for a 90-day device. It recently received its CE Mark approval in Europe for the device to last 180 days, and I foresee it submitting a supplement to the FDA to receive approval for their device to last 180 days here in the United States. The 90-day/180-day use is important because it allows the device to last longer, decreasing the inconvenience of changing it frequently.

Medtronic (MDT) has an FDA approved CGM. Its sensor, the Enlite, and the monitor is attached to the patient’s body. Unlike Senseonics's Eversense device, it appears from the Medtronic website it does not offer a mobile phone application.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also has an FDA-approved CGM called the Animas Vibe; however, it is more of an insulin pump and is integrated with DexCom’s G4 device. This differs from the Eversense device in that it is not a standalone monitor.

Abbott (ABT) has an FDA approved CGM called the FreeStyle Libre Pro, which consists of a sensor and monitor. It doesn’t provide a mobile application, and its sensor only lasts 14 days, versus Senseonics's 90 days and 180 days.

Upcoming Catalyst:

On recent earnings calls and at the Morgan Stanley conference, Goodnow has indicated it expects an FDA decision on the Eversense CGM by the end of 2017. I should reiterate Senseonics filed its PMA in October 2016, so we are approaching the one-year mark very shortly.

As a confident investor in Senseonics, I conducted some open-source research recently on the FDA review process for medical devices. From my research, it appears the FDA is holding a Patient Engagement Advisory Committee Meeting in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on October 11-12, 2017. It should be noted that the location is approximately 5 miles from Senseonics headquarters in Germantown, Maryland.

The purpose of this FDA Advisory Committee is to provide advice and recommendations to the agency on complex issues relating to medical devices, the regulation of devices, and their use by patients.

Through my research, I was able to determine DexCom participated in an Advisory Committee when it filed a supplement to the FDA for their CGM. At that time, patients using the DexCom device attended this FDA Advisory Committee to urge them to approve the DexCom supplement.

I believe this FDA Advisory Committee meeting in October will review, consider, and recommend the Senseonics Eversense CGM for FDA approval. Senseonics could receive the FDA approval shortly thereafter.

Institutional Ownership:

As of September 26, 2017, institutions own approximately 135 million shares of Senseonics stock. Amongst the larger positions, New Enterprise Associates owns around 35 million shares, New Enterprise Associates Management Company owns around 33 million shares, and Roche owns around 29 million shares.

Conclusion:

As I wrap up this article, I will conclude with why I am bullish on SENS and provide my opinion on its road to success:

The diabetes, and more specifically the CGM, market continues to grow exponentially.

With only a handful of FDA-approved CGMs, I foresee Senseonics receiving FDA approval to provide diabetics a broader choice of CGMs, especially with the unique features of the Eversense CGM.

Senseonics has a distinct and unique advantage over its competitors due to the on-body, wearable sensor, which vibrates. Its 90-day device use (180-day use approved in Europe) and the potential to receive 180-day device use here in the U.S. gives Senseonics a distinct advantage over their competitors' devices.

As it continues to work on the artificial pancreas, which would be a big milestone for those living with diabetes, this will increase their pipeline and provide the company with a larger market share in diabetes management.

The Eversense CGM sensor, worn on the body to alert high/low glucose levels, is submersible in water and will alert to high/low glucose levels, unlike the DexCom device, which is submersible but will not provide real-time alerts under water.

The downside risk to consider for Senseonics would be a negative approval from the FDA; however, Eversense is approved in Europe and Senseonics is working toward an artificial pancreas, so the company has options if Eversense is not approved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SENS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.