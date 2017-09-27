Volkswagen Is Too Cheap To Ignore

It has launched several new models in the past few months and should beat its own guidance for revenue growth and EBIT margin in 2017.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) was considerably affected by the emissions scandal revealed a couple of years ago, affecting considerably its corporate image and financial performance. Despite this, Volkswagen has recovered rapidly and is showing very good operating momentum and financially is on the right track to return to a very solid position. However, its valuation is still very low, making it a very good play for long-term investors.

Company Overview

Volkswagen is based in Germany, being Europe’s leading car maker and second in the world by vehicle sales after Toyota (TM). It produces more than 10 million cars, trucks and vans per year. It has 12 brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Porsche and Skoda. It has a market capitalization of about $85 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its closest competitors include General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) beyond other car makers.

Volkswagen is a global company, selling its cars worldwide with operations in about 150 countries. It has a global market share of about 11%, with sales outside of Germany accounting for about 80% of the company’s revenues. Internationally, its most important markets are Europe (40% of revenue), the U.S. and China. In Europe, it has a market share of around 22%.

Volkswagen was heavily impacted by the diesel scandal revealed in 2015, affecting significantly its corporate image. Its share price declined considerably at the time and is still trading below the level when the Dieselgate issue was released. New allegations that Volkswagen colluded on emission technology are still pressuring the company and its stock, something that is expected to continue until issues are completed resolved.

Due to this big issue, Volkswagen’s strategy has shifted to the defensive, with the company’s primary concern being containing the fallout of the emissions scandal. The total cost of this issue is still difficult to estimate, but can range from $20 to $40 billion. Volkswagen has a strong balance sheet with a lot of excess cash, thus from a financial standpoint, this issue is bad but is not expected to be catastrophic. Like most of its peers, Volkswagen is pushing for electric vehicles in the next few years, mainly in an attempt to move the debate away from diesel.

This move to electric vehicles [EV] requires huge investments for years to come and Volkswagen expects to spend about €9 billion ($10.3 billion) in EVs during the next few years. In the last year, the company spent about 6% of auto revenues in research & development and this ratio is difficult to be lower due to these investments in EVs. Volkswagen’s strategic goal is to sell 2.5-3 million EVs by 2025, which is around 25-30% of its current annual unit sales.

Financial Overview

Despite the Dieselgate, Volkswagen continued to report a very good operating performance over the past couple of years. Despite the negative news flow during the past couple of years, Volkswagen has been able more recently to grow its units sold and increase revenues, even in North America, which was the market where the negative impact on the company’s image was expected to be harder.

The effect of the emissions scandal had a greater impact on its bottom line due to the cost of recalls, modifications, legal costs and customer outreach. This led to a loss of €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2015, the first annual loss since 1993.

Volkswagen has been able to recover rapidly its good financial performance and increased total sales by 5.4% in 2016 to about €214 billion ($245 million), showing that the impact of the Dieselgate on its brand image was manageable. Its profit for the year amounted to €5.4 billion ($6.2 billion), which is still one of the lowest levels of the past few years due to high provisions for the emissions scandal issue. Volkswagen has currently more than €30 billion ($34 billion) of provisions in its balance sheet; thus, it is expected that most of future costs with this issue should not impact materially its financial figures.

During the first six months of 2017, Volkswagen maintained a good operating momentum across its multiple brands, with positive effects from volume and mix. Volkswagen has launched several new models across its brands, leading to very good revenue momentum in the past couple of quarters. Its revenues increased by 7.3% to close to €116 billion ($133 billion). Due to this good performance, it has raised revenue growth guidance to in excess of 4% for the year 2017.

Its operating profit improved to €8.9 billion ($10.2 billion) and had no effect of special items, showing that Volkswagen is back to business as usual. Its EBIT margin was 7.7%, a very good level of profitability within the major car makers globally. Moreover, its guidance for an EBIT margin of 6.7% looks conservative, even if automotive markets turn slower in the second half of the year, the company’s restructuring efforts and positive model momentum should make it quite easy for the company to beat its guidance. This should lead to better sentiment towards the company’s future prospects, as business is clearly on the right track despite the Dieselgate issue.

Volkswagen’s net profit in the first six months of the year amounted to €6.6 billion ($7.6 billion), up by 83% compared to the same period of the last year, boosted by the good operating performance and the lack of negative special items that impacted its 2016 earnings.

Going forward, the company should continue to report positive results, with top line supported by new models and positive car markets across the world, leading to unit sales moderately above 2016, while its earnings are expected to improve due to efficiency measures and recovery from the emissions scandal issue.

Dividends

Volkswagen’s balance sheet is quite strong due to its net liquidity at the industrial business, given that it had about €23.7 billion ($27.2 billion) of net cash at the end of the second quarter of 2017. The company expects significant outflows (of about $9 billion) related to the Diesel scandal this year, but should return to a net cash position above €20 billion ($23 billion) in the short to medium term.

Volkswagen has a very good cash flow generation capacity, but this situation has been clearly penalized by the emissions scandal. In the first six months of 2017, its cash outflow related to the Diesel issue was €12 billion ($13.7 billion), which led to negative cash flow during this period of about €4.8 billion ($5.5 billion). Its capital expenditures were €4.2 billion ($4.8 billion), which are more than financed by its normal cash flow generation without considering one-off outflows.

Given that most outflows related to the Diesel issue may be already completed, its cash flow generation profile should return to a normal path in the next few quarters, supporting its excess cash position and also allows for an improving shareholder remuneration policy. Volkswagen had a relatively good dividend history until 2015, when it practically cut its dividend to near zero.

Related to 2016 earnings, its dividend was €2.06 ($2.36) per share, which at its current share price led to a dividend yield of about 1.4%. This is not particularly an impressive yield, but according to analysts’ estimates, Volkswagen has good dividend growth prospects and its income profile should improve markedly. Its dividend is expected to increase significantly in the next three years, to €5.29 ($6.06) per share by 2019, which is expected to increase its dividend yield to much more attractive levels.

Conclusion

Volkswagen is one of the best car makers, with very powerful brands, good profitability and a very strong balance sheet. However, the emissions scandal has been very harmful to its corporate image and the total costs of the issue are hard to quantify. Despite this, its operating performance has remained robust and should continue to improve in the next few years.

Reflecting the Dieselgate issue, Volkswagen’s valuation is very cheap making it a deep value play for a contrarian investor with a long-term view. In a few years, the emission scandal will only be part of its corporate history without much effect on its business performance. Currently, it is trading at only 5.5x forward earnings (vs. 11.7x for the sector) and EV/EBITDA of only 2x, a very undemanding valuation that seems to already discount huge costs with the emissions scandal issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.