Are MLPs Extinct?

The midstream energy tracking ETN, Alerican MLP Index (AMJ), which tracks the MLP index for midstream energy companies is about 10% away from it's all-time low, while oil prices have more than doubled from its lows seen last February. This is despite the fact that their equity counterparts have benefited more as equities markets have been reaching new highs. This summarizes one of the major risks for MLP investments: liquidity risk. One of the major reasons investors should be waiting for there to be buying support before getting into AMJ as a buy-and-hold.

An MLP, master limited partnership, provides tax benefits to investors who are with stable cash flows from distributions of the underlying business. MLPs gained serious popularity right after the financial crisis as the Fed lowered rates to zero, and yield-starved investors looked for income. They are a very commoditized group with a majority of them in the oil & gas universe of stocks. With that said their valuations rely heavily on oil price stability.

The relative weakness between the MLP investments and their stock counterparts shows how dangerous things can get in the event of a global market sell-off when liquidity dries up.

Investors should be wary of the fact that oil has been stuck in a $15 range for well over a year now; and the possibility of unsettling gas prices could very well become a reality again.

Although spikes in oil and gas prices could give AMJ a healthy rally, the demand for ETNs is still too weak to justify proper ownership as an investor. Investors should be mindful of liquidity risk, because although AMJ is an ETN, it still tracks the performance of MLPs, which have a high amount of liquidity risk built into them.

To understand MLPs better, take a closer look at Plains All American Pipeline (PAA),nobody saw how this investment was going to be absolutely crushed. The company was forced to cut dividends after a dismal earnings report. The following day, the company caught five downgrades and a credit downgrade from Fitch on August 10th. To make matters worse, Moody's has placed them on review for further downgrade. Just as an aside, the company PAA has a bond rating of Baa3, as of yet.

Needless to say, these investments still can have a lot to lose. And, this isn’t uncommon in the industry for energy MLPs, point being there is a lot of understated risk in this investment universe of MLPs which AMJ tracks.

INDUSTRY NOTES

After Linn Energy went bust, investors started questioning whether paying double-digit yields in a zero-interest rate environment was a facade. The old saying, ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is’, definitely applies here.

Most of the sector has already slashed yields in the heart of the oil crash last year, including the infamous Kinder Morgan (KMI). Kayne Anderson (KYN, KYE, KMF) were cut earlier in the year.

How can one pay double-digit yields in an interest-rate environment where the government of France is hovering around 1%, and the US 10-year can barely crack 2.5%? All it took was a sudden and unexpected ‘black swan’ dive in oil prices to get fear re-instilled in the markets.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy (DSE) has a whopping 13.95% distribution rate. Currently trading at a 9% premium, DSE has been trading as high as an 11.5% premium over the past month. The shares are down 65%, since inception in 2014 (excluding dividends). To own a CEF at a premium is not entirely wise in a market that is so underwhelming. There are plenty of stocks trading at discount or at par value that don't carry the same risks as these with potential dividend cuts in store.

In this resilient bull market, every index around the globe is breaking new all-time highs, while oil names—notably, MLPs—continue to hover around all-time lows. Even price surges in oil are barely moving the sector. The short interest in the big names; such as, Williams, Energy Transfer, and Kinder Morgan, remains minuscule. Magellan Midstream (MMP), which has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the sector, broke a 6-year uptrend last month.

Some wounds from the oil collapse seem to have never healed. When the dominoes started falling in 2016, these tax-advantaged instruments quickly turned into tax nightmares, many had to file for bankruptcy or restructure their debt. For example, when Atlas Resources Partners LP filed for bankruptcy in July of 2016, not only did the stock price fall to zero, but the stockholders were liable for a $900 million debt reduction when the company emerged from bankruptcy.

CONCLUSION

All of this considered, MLPs need to show signs of demand before jumping back in. This might require another flush and round of dividend slashes before regaining trust of the investor. Excess leverage has made the industry a wasteland with lower oil prices being the new normal for a longtime now.

Funds such as TYG, FMO and DSE, trading at a high premium, should be avoided. They have bigger dividends that will potentially be cut. A dividend with double-digit percentage returns is a huge red flag in this market environment for MLPs. Overall, these funds need to deleverage and evolve to be leading price performers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.