Nvidia: Why The Selling?

But the stock has struggled to rally for over three months.

Calling tops in a bull market is generally seen as a mug's game. It certainly hasn't worked with Nvidia (NVDA) over the last few years. Or at least, it's been a lot easier and profitable to just buy and hold.

But there's a misconception that shorts have been steamrolled and consistently lost money on NVDA. That's simply not true as my articles in June and August hopefully demonstrate.

Traders such as myself who can't bring themselves to invest for the long term at these prices can still make money playing both sides.

And although shorts have been hard work, I think things could get a lot easier.

Drivers of a decline

Fundamentally Nvidia looks in great shape. It leads the way in high-end GPU and GPGPUs. Earnings are fantastic. There is huge potential for growth. How could it ever fall?

Well clearly after a 680% gain since the start of 2016, much of the fundamental positives are already priced in. The PE ratio has jumped from just over 20 to 48. Nvidia has a lot to live up to.

And while the company is likely to continue doing very well, there are some possible catalysts for why it may find it hard to live up to the lofty expectations.

Competition from Advance Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) could weigh on the gaming revenue. The data center business could also come under pressure from competition. Perhaps the Bitcoin (COIN) bubble bursts and causes headwinds.

However, the eventual catalyst for a drop is probably one few people are talking about now. In fact, it could be completely unrelated to Nvidia the company. Nvidia moves in line with the broader market and related sectors such as Technology (XLK). Here is a how a beta adjusted portfolio of long NVDA versus long XLK looks.

Software developed by Arbitrage Trader

The middle left chart clearly shows the portfolios move in line; NVDA is in red, XLK in blue. The correlation over the last 150 days is as high as 0.94. NVDA is essentially a leveraged position on XLK.

So while you may feel a warm glow looking at Nvidia's current balance sheet, a market correction will cause a drop around three times a large in the stock. And that is regardless of earnings, growth or any stock specific catalyst.

In other words, if there are signs of selling and a top, it may be related to macro factors. And a warning could come from other high flying tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Tesla (TSLA), all of which have recently reversed and possibly topped. They haven't all suddenly had bad company specific news.

One factor may be the Fed's policy of balance sheet reduction which was first properly aired in late May. While this didn't cause an immediate reaction, Tech stocks have generally struggled to rally since then. It signaled the Fed is determined to tighten financial conditions, and there are theories this is less to do with controlling inflation (consider there have been four hikes and inflation is still below the Fed's target rate) and more to do with equity bubble prevention (or even giving the Fed room to act if the bubble pops).

I think this quote from Paul Tudor Jones is apt,

"By watching [my first boss and mentor] Eli [Tullis], I learned that even though markets look their very best when they are setting new highs, that is often the best time to sell. He instilled to me the idea that, to some extent, to be a good trader, you have to be a contrarian."

Source: 25iq

The path to a top

This article isn't intended to merely point out there are risks for Nvidia longs. All stocks have risks, at all times. But the patterns on the charts are quite clearly suggesting the big money is trying to get out. I don't know exactly why yet, but no doubt it will become clear in time.

The path to a top has been playing out quite predictably. Rallies since June have struggled to hold new highs, strength has been sold, and the pullbacks are getting deeper. I posted this chart in the comments section of my August article projecting a final rally.



The projection was based on the below pattern, and ending diagonal, which is created by slowing momentum and selling at each new high.

Source

On 20th September I followed it up with the below post on Matrixtrade.com.

The move to new highs came on good news as Evercore raised its price target to $250. Markets tend to top on euphoria and good news, allowing the large players to exit positions. It seems they did exactly that and prices began to fall two days later. The reversal tells us the gap higher on the 18th September was indeed an exhaustion gap.

It's interesting Intel (INTC) topped with the same pattern at the height of the last tech bubble in 2000.

Strangely enough, Intel's PE ratio peaked at 55 in the year 2000, the exact same figure NVDA topped at earlier this year.

Sentiment, positioning and faith in the future are all comparable in these two stocks and periods. So is the Fed's hawkish stance and the concern about equity bubbles. I think this is one reversal pattern we shouldn't ignore.

Conclusions

Nvidia is a great company, but is priced for perfection. There are signs the trend is reversing and the smart money is leaving. Why?

At the moment we can only speculate on the reasons. There are potential headwinds for the company, but similar reversals are happening in related stocks and it seems the catalyst is affecting the broader market. I think it relates to the Fed's concern with elevated equities and their hawkish stance. Either way, I would take note of the price action and what it tells us.

If Nvidia does manage to recover I would expect any new highs to be brief and an opportunity exit longs or short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.