Here's What The Pros Say Is The Biggest Risk To Markets

This week has been interesting to the extent it's a case study in how the market tends to ignore geopolitical risk until there's some kind of immediate catalyst that effectively forces everyone to take a step back and catalogue the potential flash points.

That exercise in taking stock (no pun intended) of geopolitical land mines always ends the same way: everyone remembers that things like E.U. breakup risk, sectarian strife in the Middle East, tension on the Korean peninsula, etc., never actually went away. They were just lost in the daily news flow which, ironically, is itself dominated by another source of geopolitical ambiguity: Donald Trump.

The AfD's surprisingly strong performance in the German elections conspired with new threats from North Korea's foreign minister to perk up the market's ears on Monday and investors didn't like what they heard. Because what they heard was that there's a separatist movement in Catalonia, an independence referendum in Kurdistan, and (surprise!) there's still some political risk on the table in Italy as well.

What's amusing about the above is that while no one seems to trade on any of it (that is, risk aversion is systematically suppressed by central bank assurances and reassurances), when you ask folks to sit down and think about things for a minute, the answer seems to always come back the same. That is, when asked what the biggest risk to markets is, survey respondents almost invariably put something related to geopolitics at the top of the list.

The latest global macro survey from Barclays is no exception.

"Political developments continue to dominate investor sentiment as geopolitics is considered to be the biggest risk for markets over the next 12 months," the bank writes, in a note dated Wednesday. "2017 has been heavily dominated by European political risks as well as the more recent war of words between North Korea and the US and market sensitivity to political headlines appears to have increased over time."

Here's the accompanying visual which shows that investors have been getting more worried about geopolitics with each passing quarter since Brexit (i.e., this chart shows the "evolution of market angst" - if you will):

But again, it's one thing to say you're concerned and it's another to express it via markets. Recall this from Deutsche Bank's Kocic (this is from his classic note called "The Swarm Effect"):

The current mode of market functioning is really not so much about complacency as a result of willful blindness or ignorance as it is about difficult choices and high costs associated with those choices. More than eight years of monetary stimulus and forced status quo have created a situation where change has become impossible. To facilitate a change that would improve market conditions, there have to be multiple concessions to those forces against which change is directed. This has set in place the swarm effect: You can say no, but it is inconsequential. The resulting calm of the markets we have been experiencing lately has a special quality to it, like the calm one sees in people who have been talked into believing that they have found their peace.

Yes, investors have been "talked into believing they have found their peace".

And for proof of that, you need only look at the following two charts which show that while respondents to the Barclays survey expect equities (SPY) will provide the best returns over the next three months, they also overwhelming say those very same stocks are overvalued.

(Barclays)

Some readers will say that makes sense - "there is no alternative to equities", as it were.

But I'm not sure "this is least bad option" is a quality investment thesis, and as you can clearly see from those last two charts, that's what people have resorted to.

