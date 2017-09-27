Tile Shop: What's Going On?

Tile Shop (TTS) stock continues to drop. After Piper Jaffray cut the stock to neutral, TTS is dropping a rather significant 18% to trade just above $12. We think this sell-off, coupled with the recent post-earnings collapse in the stock, is over-done. We expect this stock to bounce back in a big way after the company's next ER.

TTS data by YCharts

Quick rundown on the TTS story. This is a company with consistently positive comps, stable and high gross margins, and a very strong unit growth narrative. Overall, sales have grown at a 15% annual clip since 2012 and the company is looking at double-digit sales growth into the foreseeable future.

Last quarter wasn't very good. Comps were still positive, but slipped to barely above flat. The bad comp number was simply the result of a really bad April. The last 2 months of the quarter saw a mid single-digit rise in comps, which is consistent with the previous quarter's performance.

All in all, removing an ugly April, things are just fine at TTS. Our checks indicate nothing is materially wrong with the TTS growth story. Web traffic is actually trending up relative to peer home and garden websites. Search interest trends are largely positive, indicating that search interest related to "tile shop" and "the tile shop" is growing.

But investors are selling this stock off sharply. The valuation has cratered to multi-year lows on a forward earnings, trailing earnings, trailing EBITDA, and trailing sales basis. The last time the stock was this cheap across the board was back in early 2015. That valuation depression preceded a huge run-up in the stock. The fundamentals (positive comps, stable gross margins, and strong unit growth) imply that we could get a similar run here.

TTS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts TTS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts TTS EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts TTS data by YCharts

It also helps that insiders are finally starting to buy the stock. Although the sentiment has been skewed heavily towards the bearish side over the past 12 months (1 million shares sold versus 300,000 shares bought), that sentiment has turned bullish over the past 3 months (150,000 shares sold versus 250,000-plus shares bought). Moreover, since the stock plunged after its last earnings report, the only thing insiders have done is buy the stock.

We like TTS stock. It has been tough to own, but today's near 20% drop puts the stock into deep value territory. Its trading at just 19.5-times fiscal 2018 earnings for 20% earnings growth over the next several years. That is a pretty good PEG profile, especially considering the S&P 500 is trading at only a slightly lower multiple (17.2x 2018 earnings) for much, much less multi-year growth potential (just over 10%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.