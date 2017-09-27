More Historically High Yields For The Dividend Investor

Introduction

As a dividend investor I am always on the hunt for value. In this context value means a solid and growing dividend at a good price. I look to see if a company's yield is a "good deal" relative to its history. Good deals in this sense are difficult to find in today's market when so many dividend stalwart yields have not kept up with their share prices. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), Proctor & Gamble (PG), and Aflac (AFL) are a few of the many companies whose yields are way below their historic average. It's difficult to be enthusiastic about buying shares that lock in a low yield and corresponding high price. Instead, my research looks for the opposite: a yield that is historically high for that stock, and a corresponding low price. As the yield reverts to normal in a regression to the mean, the share price will rise as long as it is a company for which the dividend is secure. These situations are not easy to find, but in the first article in this series I presented four such companies. Based on the positive response to that article, I offer another three companies with historically high yields for your consideration.

High Yield Impact

The power of buying a stock at a historic high yield has two parts: dividend and capital gains. The first article in this series contained a chart illustrating the difference in total dividends between buying $10,000 of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) at its average yield of 3% vs. the ten-year peak yield of 5%. It showed that buying at the 5% yield generates $2,466 more in total dividends in 10 years than buying at 3%. At 15 years the difference on that $10,000 investment is $4,673 more.

Capital gains in these situations have the potential to be faster and more dramatic. Mathematically, regression from a 5% yield to 3% produces a 40% gain in the stock price. In the three company charts below, gains of well over 40% occurred in two or three years as the yield returned to its mean.

Three Opportunities For Historically High Yields

The following charts show three stocks that are currently near a historic high yield. They cover the last ten years to include a variety of market conditions. Dividend.com is the source for all charts and data.

Black line = yield. Blue line = stock price.

Cardinal Health (CAH):

CAH provides a wide array of services and products to the healthcare industry, with pharmaceutical distribution the largest segment. Industry headwinds have driven down share prices across all pharma distribution companies, giving Cardinal its record high yield of 2.77%. But looking past the recent headwinds and 33% price decline since April, CAH projects a 15% earnings increase by 2019. Cardinal has never cut its dividend and has a 12 year history of dividend growth, so investors can be confident that the dividend is very safe.

Lowe's Companies (LOW):

Lowe's and Home Depot (HD) together dominate the home improvement industry. While not a record high, Lowe's yield is significantly above its mean, high enough to at least put on the purchase radar. The current yield is 2.10%. Rather than coming from a large price decline, the high yield is more a result of large dividend increases in recent years. The dividend has gone up 83% in five years, including a 17% increase in 2017. Such large increases are a sign of management confidence in the company’s earning potential. Put that alongside Lowe's 54 consecutive years of dividend increases, and the future return to investors looks very secure.

Kroger Company (KR):

The travails of Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in America, have been well publicized. As a result, the stock price has been cut in half and the yield is a historically high 2.40%. There have been macroeconomic headwinds, such as deflation, but most of the troubles have come from competitors’ plans to increase their penetration of the market. Amazon’s announcement of the Whole Foods acquisition caused Kroger stock to drop 25% in one day. The reaction to Amazon’s many press releases about new businesses borders has the hallmarks of hysteria, but in any case the fall in Kroger’s price seems way overdone. This leaves a significant potential for capital gains as well as a secure dividend that matches the S&P500 yield and will most likely soon surpass it based on Kroger’s dividend history. The stock price will be further supported by a $1 billion share repurchase plan, which happily is quite opportunistic at these prices.

Yield-related numbers for these companies show yields are up and prices down.

CAH LOW KR Current yield % 2.77 % 2.10 % 2.40 % Low yield % (10 yrs.) 0.83% 1.28% 1.01 % High yield % (10 yrs.) 2.82% 3.02 % 2.55 % Payout ratio % 37.4 % 36.4 % 25.3 % Div growth streak (yrs.) 12 54 8 Total div cuts 0 0 0 Curr Price $ 66.77 78.04 20.22 52 wk low $ 62.70 64.87 79.26 52 week high $ 84.88 86.25 36.44 % Off high 21 % 25 % 44 %

The Bottom Line Question

A record high yield is not a sufficient reason in itself to invest in a company. It is an important marker, however, for investors interested in maximizing the dividends from any given investment. In addition, the mean reversion principle and the strong relationship between price and yield mean these stocks have historically above-average potential for price appreciation.

All three of these companies have issues that concern the investment community, and that is a big reason why their yields are high. Cardinal Health is facing industry headwinds related to margins, the position of generics, and several other directions. Kroger is caught in the octopus reach of Amazon and competition from competitors like Aldi and Lidl. Lowe's is underperforming compared to Home Depot. The bull and bear cases for these companies are well-covered on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere and need not be repeated here. The bottom line question is this: Are these businesses permanently impaired, or are the challenges something they will successfully address and overcome? For those who believe in a successful path, the historically high yield is a motivation to buy now. Cardinal Health, Lowe's, and Kroger have long histories of successful operation in different economic conditions and competition from many directions over the years. They also have records of reliable and steadily increasing dividends. It is unlikely that this has changed because of one year of missed expectations from Cardinal, or in Kroger’s case a single acquisition by Amazon in an area where they have had little success in the past. The advantage of the long view is it allows one to look past short term weakness and see the potential for profit further on.

Summing up

Locking in a high yield relative to a company's history is a valuable strategy for many dividend investors. The payouts of the three companies profiled here are perhaps smaller than some dividend investors would like, but the high yield also carries the potential benefit of larger capital gains when the yield comes from a lower share price. When the company is a strong one, with a long history of successful performance and dividend payments, this is as close to a guarantee as it gets in investing.

Courage is required to invest like this, because a historically yield is often the result of problems, real or imagined, in a company's business. Courage can be found if we look past the immediate day-to-day news and see a path of success and strength in the longer term. This is the case for Cardinal Health, Lowe's, and Kroger, and at today's yields and prices all three are worth your investment consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH, LOW, KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.