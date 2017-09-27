Natural Gas Rallies As Storage Outlook Is Revised Lower

As of 04:17 EDT this morning, we had to upgrade our short-term trading risk outlook to mildly bullish. A combination of technical and fundamental factors led us to conclude that there should be a rebound in price (at least, in the short term).

First of all, October contract expires today. Usually, on the last day of trading, price action in the prompt month contract is driven by technical indicators. We notified our clients yesterday that 2.900 was a strong support level and that natural gas was somewhat oversold in the short term. Secondly, and most importantly, fundamentals began to look more bullish compared to yesterday’s results. This morning, we have revised our storage outlook lower (see the table below).

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from 5-year average, measured in billion cubic feet. End-of-season is the week ending October 27, 2017 (reported on November 2, 2017).

Notice that the official end of the injection season (the week ending October 27) is now fewer than 8 weeks away. That does not mean, however, that you should expect a draw from storage for the week ending November 3. Indeed, we currently expect two more injections after the official end of injection season.

The mid-term outlook for natural gas, however, is mixed. On the other one hand, storage surplus vs. 5-year average should continue to shrink, but we see two major risks. Firstly, market expectations for tomorrow’s EIA storage report look quite bullish. And from history we know that excessively bullish expectations are usually much easier to disappoint rather than to satisfy. It is not uncommon for natural gas price to rally in the first half of October, but price weakness in the second half of the month has been equally widespread. Secondly, the peak in terms of “days of supply deviation” has already been reached (see the chart below). From now on, that bullish deviation is projected to subside. That is hardly an invitation to open a short position. But it does mean that price rallies will be harder to sustain at this time of the year.

Source: Bluegold Research

It is important to remember that natural gas is primarily a winter commodity. And winter is not far away. Very soon, price action in natural gas will be almost entirely dependent on the changes in weather forecast. It will therefore become vital to monitor fundamentals on a regular basis.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.