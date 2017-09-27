Toll Brothers: Are We There Yet?

I rate the stock a hold, but keep my eye on the developments.

Although Toll Brothers is well positioned versus its peers, I expect industry headwinds to overwhelm the underlying improvement in the company's fundamentals.

Headwinds in the homebuilding industry, which I pointed out in my last article, are getting stronger.

Quick Recap

Last year, I wrote the article titled "Homebuilders: Stars Are Lining Up," predicting an upward correction in homebuilder stocks. At the time, I estimated that the homebuilders' valuations did not reflect the improving fundamentals of the industry. Since then homebuilder stocks have run up quickly... and a bit too quickly.

I recently wrote the article titled "Headwinds Ahead For Homebuilders" to point out that homebuilder stocks have run up quicker than the underlying improvement in industry fundamentals, which are limited by labor shortages, but more importantly, rising interest rates. I predicted that higher rates would keep a lid on industry fundamentals and explained that I expected a slowdown in homebuilder stocks for the foreseeable future.

Recent News Corroborate This View

First, existing home sales acutely disappointed last week. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales dropped in August for the fourth time in five months. Existing home sales retreated 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million in August from 5.44 million in July. Last month's sales pace is only 0.2% above last August, and is the lowest since then.

Second, National Association of Realtors ("NAR") this morning reported that pending home sales, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, sank in August for the fifth time in six months. NAR trimmed its full-year sales forecast to 5.44 million homes versus 5.52 million expected at the start of the year. 2016 sales were 5.45 million. The growth in the homebuilding industry has flatlined.

Third, the Mortgage Bankers Association this morning reported that mortgage applications failed to recover from last week's plunge. Further, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, which has very high correlation with 10-year Treasury yields, increased to 4.11%. I do not expect mortgage applications to rise significantly anytime soon as real income levels simply are not rising quickly enough to support a surge in purchasing activity in the face of rising interest rates.

None of the three pieces of major news I just discussed is good for the homebuilding industry, and I believe the recent deterioration in industry fundamentals is driven by higher interest rates.

Interest Rates Set to Rise Further

Market participants, as estimated by generating a binary probability tree using corresponding futures contracts, are expecting as many as three to four more rate hikes in the next ten months:

Source: CME Group Inc.

As I've illustrated before in a recent article, higher interest rates mean higher monthly mortgage payments, which limit the purchasing power of potential homeowners, and limit home price increases and monthly sales activity. None of this is good for homebuilders.

How Will Toll Brothers Fare?

Toll Brothers stock (TOL) has risen nearly 40% in the trailing twelve month ("TTM") period, outperforming both the S&P 500 index and the S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) by a significant margin:

TOL data by YCharts

I estimate that part of this outperformance is due to the company's aggressive and well-timed stock buybacks in the first half of 2016:

TOL data by YCharts

I estimate that another reason for the outperformance is the company's strong gross margin...

TOL Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

... combined with its conservative balance sheet versus majority of peers:

TOL Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Toll Brothers' dominance of the luxury housing segment is also a significant competitive advantage that will soften the blow from rising interest rates.

Valuation

The year-long rise in the stock price was driven in part by the improvement in the company and industry fundamentals, but also in part due to the expanding valuation multiples in the homebuilding industry as well as the overall market.

As of the most recent trading day, Toll Brothers traded at 15x TTM price-to-earnings multiple, significantly below the 25x for the S&P 500.

One More Thing

I estimate that rising oil prices will negatively affect the homebuilding industry, but that the impact on the company will be limited due to its primary focus in the luxury housing segment, which is relatively unfazed by swings in consumer spending.

Bottom Line

Recent news corroborates my investment thesis that homebuilders are cruising into strong headwinds. If interest rates continue to rise as I expect, then homebuilder stocks will likely come under pressure for some time.

Primarily because of its reasonable valuation multiple, superior gross margin, lower balance sheet leverage, leading brand in the niche luxury housing segment, I expect Toll Brothers to outperform its peers in the next 12 months, but I rate the stock HOLD, as I expect continued headwinds for the industry due to rising interest rates.

