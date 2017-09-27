Advisor Marketing In The Age Of Robos

Advisors can't compete with robos on price, but they can on value.

The rise of robos has left advisors with two options: throw in the towel and be the first to welcome our new robot overlords, or embrace technology and become a hybrid Robocop-Advisor. By and large, firms have chosen the latter, and that’s great. Computers can do a lot of stuff that humans can’t.

If you give a computer the right instructions the first time, you’ll never have to repeat yourself. That’s why most advisors have some sort of software working on their behalf – like monitoring multiple aspects of their clients’ portfolios, such as asset allocation or portfolio accounting, or running workflows in their CRM.

The information age has certainly brought a lot of efficiencies to our lives. With more and more tasks surrendered to technology and the increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence, it was only a matter of time before robots were able to fill all of an advisor’s duties. Hence, the rise of robo-advisors and the excessively loud ringing of the death knell of the advisory profession.

Just like Deep Blue and Watson, a computer will pretty much always outdo a human in an area where algorithms can be applied. That’s especially true in the markets, where advisors are constantly telling their clients to remove their emotions from the decision-making process. Nothing is more emotion-less than a robot. And few advisors will work for the fees of a robo.

WealthFront’s maximum fee is 0.25%, and if you have less than $10k, they don’t charge anything. I’ve met advisors all over the fee spectrum, but no one goes quite that low. Their low fees are one of the reasons WealthFront currently boasts over $5 billion AUM.

But it’s not just the lower fees. In 2016, Acorns and Betterment outperformed Vanguard Balanced Index Fund and T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund, two of the largest balanced mutual funds out there. Such numbers led The Wall Street Journal to ask: “Do investors need people anymore?”

How can you compete with lower prices and comparable, if not better, returns?

Ric Edelman says if you’re trying to compete on price or performance, now is the time to stop. In 2015, he told an auditorium full of advisors, “You cannot do it cheaper, and you cannot make more money for your clients.”

So what sets human advisors apart from robos? According to Edelman, it comes down to two things: personal relationships and exhaustive financial planning services.

You’ve probably talked about that in person with your clients and prospects in the past. That’s great, but it should show up in your marketing, too. A prospect who is doing some comparison shopping between you and a robo needs to understand how you are different.

How should that inform your marketing?

1. Write your content in your own voice

To build a relationship with a prospect or client, they need to know you. My favorite approach to writing content for a client is to get them to write a sloppy rough draft or outline of a blog post and then I clean it up and reorganize it without losing the voice.

Write in the voice that comes naturally to you. If that’s informal, go for it. If not, that’s great. I edit for a client whose natural voice is incredibly formal with little to no use of contractions. I always enjoy talking to him because his conversational style is so unique. When you live in the world of academics, you tend to adopt that voice, and that’s great. For this client, that’s authentically him. But if that’s not you, then don’t write that way on your blog. The way you speak to your clients online should match the way you speak to them in person.

The same goes for your emails, client meetings, webinars and landing pages. The only exception would be your website. Your website is the place to convey your highest level of professionalism while still feeling like it’s you and your team.

If you think about your website as your virtual office, the homepage is your reception area. It should be very tidy, a little bit impressive while still welcoming. Your blog is like your office, where you can speak as you normally would, but the rest of the site should be the most professional version of your philosophies, processes, and information.

2. Emphasize the relationships you build

The other day, my throat started swelling up and I was having trouble breathing. So I ran to the most-trusted doctor of the internet – WebMD – and told it my symptoms. Its response was, “Well, Zach, have you eaten any strawberries lately? Because you know you’re allergic to those. Remember that time your throat closed up in 1998 after you ate that strawberry pie?”

OK, that didn’t happen. No matter how many times I turn to WebMD at 2 a.m. out of sheer paranoia, it will never connect my current problems to past ones. It can only speak to current problems – not my past or future. The same could be said of a robo-advisor.

The same way that a physician has your entire medical record on hand when it comes to diagnosing your ailments, you as an advisor have your clients’ full financial picture in mind when giving them advice. If they want to pull money out of an account that will upset their retirement plans, any good advisor will warn them of the repercussions of such a move. Your clients need someone who can respond to the nuances of life.

Robos don’t do that. They can’t process competing information about their clients’ plans and goals. They can’t tell clients when is the right time to move money from one account to another. They can’t tell someone when they should start contributing to their children’s college fund. You can.

3. Establish transformational relationships, not transactional ones

In his book Beyond the Final Score, the great Tom Osborne talks about the difference between transactional leaders and transformational leaders. Transformational leaders focus on helping others apply knowledge to their lives, while transactional leaders focus on turning a profit. The same could be said of advisors.

If you only have transactional relationships – meaning that the full extent of your services is to invest money for people in exchange for your fee – then you should be replaced. A robot can definitely do that.

Your profession should be about developing transformational relationships. Educate your clients. Identify with them. Let them know that your objective opinion is available to them.

Remember: you are worth your fee. Don’t get into a “race to the bottom” with robos. You’ll lose.

If you do a great job of serving your clients and providing value beyond price and performance, the right clients will see the value you provide.

