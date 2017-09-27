Spirit Realty Up 30% And Still A Strong Buy With 8.5% Yield

An investment in Spirit yields 8.5% today and given the defensive and recurring nature of its cash flow, I consider it to be sustainable and likely to grow over time.

Spirit today sells for 10 times FFO despite owning a respectable portfolio, being conservatively financed and having a decent track record at the exception of the recent hiccups.

The difficulties of a few key tenants are gaining all the attention; while most of the portfolio is doing just fine.

After being up about 30% since its 52-week low, the valuation gap between Spirit Realty and its peer group remains excessive.

Spirit Realty (SRC) is a controversial name among Net Lease REITs. Some believe that its low valuation is justified by a problematic portfolio, while others (including me) keep thinking that it is grossly undervalued by the market today. The debate between different thinkers has been fierce on Seeking Alpha, especially after the REIT announced disappointing results back in May, causing the share price to collapse to a low of $6.6 per share.

This is when I made the bold statement that “Spirit Realty Is A Strong Buy." Many, including some of the most popular authors here on Seeking Alpha, laughed at me, yet seeing the results 4 months later, I am very pleased to provide an update to my readers.

The share price has increased by 30%, the high dividend payment has been maintained and as a result, contrarian investors were very handsomely rewarded:

My intention here is not show off one good pick, but to simply demonstrate the power of contrarian thinking in the REIT field. While Brad Thomas urged to hit the sell button right after the dip, calling my article “nonsense,” I continue to believe that my analysis was the superior one. What I believe Thomas got wrong is that pricing matters just as much as quality. It was very clear already back then that Spirit was not the highest quality company out there, but its valuation was suggesting enormous and long-lasting difficulties ahead. After digging deep in the fundamentals, it was clear to me that Spirit was grossly mispriced, and now after the 30% surge in share price, I continue to believe that shareholders are set to continue outperforming.

The Big Market Inefficiency

I find it fascinating how very large valuation differentials can exist between fairly similar companies. This is very true in the net lease REIT sector where a few REITs including Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN) trade at close to 20 times FFO while others sell at or even below 10 times FFO. It is clear that higher quality deserves higher valuation, but at the end of the day, most of these REITs have very similar business models and own fairly similar assets.

In this sense, a firm such as Realty Income will rightfully trade at a premium valuation given its long track record of outperformance, solid balance sheet and lower risk assets. That said, I find it unreasonable to give it a two times higher valuation multiple compared to other fairly similar peers.

The above table (provided by NAREIT) shows the forward FFO multiple of the net lease peer group in the last column (circled in red). Here, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) sticks out as a potentially undervalued REIT given its significantly lower valuation relative to its net lease peer group.

The average FFO multiple is over 16.68x with names trading as high as 24x 2017 FFO, and yet, Spirit sells for only 10 times FFO. There must be a very good reason for this significant discount, right?

In an efficient market, yes there should be… Yet, despite some struggles, I find the REIT to share surprisingly many similarities with its higher quality peers. It owns a respectable portfolio, has a comparable balance sheet, and in spite of this, it trades at a 2x smaller multiple compared to certain peers.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit is an internally managed REIT that invest primarily in single tenant retail properties just like Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN) and Agree Realty (ADR) to name a few popular peers.

With over $8.2 billion in gross real estate investments, it is one of the largest owners of triple net properties and has significant scale. It owns today a very diverse portfolio containing over 2600 properties leased to 450 tenants in 49 states and across 28 industries.

A majority of the portfolio consists of single tenant, operationally essential freestanding retail properties, with only 6% exposure to office and 8% to industrial. From my experience working in private equity real estate, single tenant triple net retail properties are some of the most conservative real estate investments one can make. They are typically leased to well-known retail brands, with long term leases (+10 years), pre-determined rent bumps, and zero responsibility for the landlord. As such, tenants have to even pay for property maintenance and capex depending on the individual cases. Consequently, the cash flow is very predictable and has a very defensive nature.

The portfolio has a stronger exposure to higher growth states including Texas, Florida and California; supporting stronger real estate fundamentals. I worked last year in Dallas, Texas where the population is currently growing at a very fast rate; helping property owners increase rents and occupancies. The same trend is happening in numerous Texan cities and so I was glad to see that 12.5% of the revenue is derived from the state. I am bullish on the Texan market and I like this higher focus on the state.

The tenant mix is well diversified with many well-known companies among its top 20 tenants including Walgreen (WBA), AMC (AMC), Albertson (ABS), CVS (CVS), Dollar General (DG) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). The top 10 tenants of Spirit make up only 25% of its rental income today.

The best measure to evaluate the strength of the underlying tenants is perhaps the rent coverage ratio. In the case of Spirit, the portfolio has a unit level coverage ratio of 3x which is very favorable. What this means is that on average for each $100 paid in rent, the tenants make about $300. In this sense, the average tenant appears to be very capable of paying rent and would need to suffer very large losses before they would risk defaulting on their leases. Spirit will experience tenant bankruptcies from time to time, just like any other property investors as risk can never be completely removed. Yet, the essential data here is that ON AVERAGE, the tenants are doing FINE.

The historical track record of maintaining high occupancies throughout very changing market conditions including the financial crisis provides additional evidence that the tenants are strong (on average) and the cash flow well-secured; excluding occasional bankruptcies.

Moreover, the weighted average lease term is high today at over 10 years and 89% of leases have contractual rent bumps. Assuming no tenant defaults, the cash flow is hence expected to remain stable and slowly increasing over time.

The strategy of the management is to target properties that are in e-commerce resistant industries, operationally essential for its tenants, have strong unit coverage and secured by strong leases. This has resulted in a well-rounded portfolio at the exception of a few tenants undergoing difficult times. The portfolio has an 8% concentration on Shopko, a tenant that is suffering from the growth of online shopping. I guess you could include it in the same group as Sears (SHLD), J. C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M). It does not mean that the tenant will default, but its risk profile is certainly higher than average.

This is the main reason why Spirit continues to trade at a much lower valuation than its peers, because otherwise the portfolio is fairly comparable in my view. The fears appear however way overblown given that Spirit trades at a 2x smaller valuation than Realty Income.

First off, 8% may be significant, but there is another 92% that is unaffected by Shopko. Secondly, as Dane Bowler points out in a recent article, the rent per sqft paid by Shopko may be materially below market rates. As such, this may really be an opportunity for Spirit to capture higher rents in case Shopko would vacate certain of its properties.

The balance sheet is also very comparable to the peer group. It is rated investment grade and the adjusted debt (incl. Pref) to EDBITDA metric is in-line with its peers at 6.2.

Lastly, the REIT has a track record of AFFO and dividend growth that is favorable when considering that the REIT experienced a few tenant bankruptcies down the line.This is particularly impressive when considering that during the same time frame, the REIT managed to very materially reduce the leverage of its capital structure. This is proof to me that the management is competent and very capable of creating lasting value to its shareholders.

To summarize, I really see nothing wrong with Spirit Realty Capital. It recently suffered from some tenant credit issues, but I expect this to be nothing more than a temporary setback. The market quickly panicked and sent the shares substantially lower, but the truth is that Spirit still owns the same properties. A tenant bankruptcy may cause short term pain, but the revenue may be recaptured already within a few quarters as the REIT finds a new tenant.

Excessive Undervaluation Relative to Peer Group

The below tables summarize some key metrics of the portfolio, balance sheet and compare the valuation of SRC relative to its peer set. It is a bit dated (beginning 2017), but most figures are still relevant.

From the above table, it is very apparent that there are many similarities in the fundamentals and therefore, I would argue that SRC deserves a valuation multiple much closer to its peers.

If the REIT traded at 15 times its expected 2017 FFO, it would sell at a 40% higher share price and still be discounted relative to its peers which sell at 16.68 times FFO.



The high discount to NAV provides additional evidence that Spirit is grossly undervalued today:

At the time when this chart was made, Spirit traded at an about 10% higher valuation, so the discount is even higher than it here appears. In comparison, Realty Income and National Retail Properties trade at very sizable premiums to NAV.

A Few Clear Catalysts

What is better than an apparently undervalued company that on top of that has a few clearly identifiable catalysts?

The management announced last month that Spirit will undertake two drastic measures to create more value to its shareholders. First off, Spirit will undertake a spin off in order to improve the quality of its portfolio and capital structure. This should result in an improved market sentiment and higher share price of the combined companies. Secondly, Spirit Announced a new $250 Million stock repurchase program and further enhances to its corporate governance.

Note that throughout the article, I show figures excluding any potential effect of the expected spin-off. I believe that either way Spirit remains a BUY regardless of if the spin-off occurs or not.

Final Thoughts

Shares are up 30%, and yet Spirit Realty remains a great bargain in my opinion. The fears over Shopko and other key tenants are overdone given that the rents are below market and it represents no more than 8% of the rental income. The remaining 92% appear to be of relatively high quality and yet it is highly discounted due to the fears over few key tenants. The management has done a good job since the IPO at reducing the risk of the investment portfolio and improving the long-term growth prospect. Today, I consider Spirit to be a compelling higher yielding alternative to more expensive peers such as Realty Income. It shares many of the same qualities, but sells for an almost 2 times lower valuation.

Some of the discount is certainly deserved, but it is way excessive in my view. The underlying business model and risk exposures have many similarities and in this sense, the much higher risk premium given to Spirit shareholders is unwarranted. While you wait for potential appreciation coming from multiple expansion, you earn a 8.5% yield that appears sustainable given the manageable payout ratio and reasonable capital structure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.