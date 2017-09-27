A Deeper Look Into Foot Locker's Problems

Retail Weakness, E-Commerce Growth, Market Share Loss

The retail industry has faced strong headwinds in the past few years. Starting from the exacerbation of a clear problem of overcapacity in the industry, retailers had to face the effects of competition from Amazon (AMZN), which exerts strong pricing pressure with a dilutive effect on margins. Moreover, some additional factors such as a weak tourist spending resulting from a strong dollar, lower-than-expected growth in Chinese tourists and geopolitical tensions contributed to weakening foot traffic even further. Retailers in the apparel industry were hit in a particularly strong way and experienced many quarters of falling comps and margins, and many of them started to implement turnaround plans that included many store closures and a higher focus on building an omnichannel business.

Sportswear/footwear retailers such as Foot Locker (FL) have been immune to these headwinds for a certain period, before falling like anybody else in the recent past. The reason why FL and some peers managed to resist is related to the strong momentum in athletic footwear and athleisure in general. The rise of this segment of the apparel industry contributed to maintaining healthy levels of foot traffic, although the situation has recently started to deteriorate.

There are two important headwinds that must be taken into account when analyzing stocks such as Foot Locker:

The overall weak retail environment in the United States. The problem of overcapacity in the retail sector in North America is well-known. Compared to Europe, the United States are estimated to have at least 4-5 times more retail space per capita. It’s difficult to justify this difference (at least, not entirely). The result is that a significant number of stores are suffering losses and are forced to shut down or reduce their size, while e-commerce platforms gain market share in an already troubled environment.

The expansion of e-commerce and the transition to an omnichannel environment. Pure-plays such as Amazon (AMZN) constantly gain market share at the expense of traditional retailers. For many of them, it’s often difficult to compete with Amazon on pricing as the e-commerce giant is willing to run its retail segment at a loss with the goal of conquering market share. This has a detrimental effect on retailers pricing power and, as a result, on their margins.

While it’s clear that the retail industry offers several attractive investing opportunities after the recent meltdown, it’s also clear that these pressures may be here for the foreseeable future, although in a softer form. The increasing market share of e-commerce players will generate the need to further reduce brick and mortar retail operations. Amazon will continue to be a source of margin pressure until regulators start to fine the company for unfair competition and force it to adjust its practices (if they ever will). These headwinds are going to stay here for the foreseeable future.

An additional problem that is related to e-commerce growth but is mostly ignored is related to the strong expansion of the brands own e-commerce platforms, which can be a significant problem for third-party retailers such as Foot Locker. The athletic apparel/footwear industry is rather concentrated. At least, is much more concentrated than the other segments of apparel. Nike (NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Jordan control the vast majority of the market in North America while the rest of the world sees the dominance of the aforementioned brands with the addition of Puma. All the other brands, which include less popular global brands and many regional producers, control a very small part of the overall pie. As a result, customers' purchasing habits are somehow different from what we could expect in other segments of apparel. The high market concentration in the hands of a few famous brands and the following that these brands have can lead many customers to avoid third-party retailers and use the brands DTC channels. Many customers looking for a precise Air Max model would likely go directly to nike.com or to a Nike store and ignore Foot Locker and its peers. To show you how brands are gaining market share at the expense of third-party retailers such as Foot Locker, I am going to show you some evidence based on financial results from Nike and Foot Locker. The first thing worth doing is comparing Foot Locker’s sales growth to Nike’s growth in the DTC channel. The reason why we have to consider only the DTC channel is because it includes Nike’s stores and its e-commerce platforms while including results from the wholesale channel would mean including sales to third-party retailers such as Foot Locker. This is how Foot Locker’s revenue has changed in YoY terms in the past 4 quarters:

This is how Nike’s DTC revenue has changed in the past 4 quarters (I didn't include last quarter as we need to wait for the 10-Q):

The overlap is not perfect due to the difference between the reporting periods of the two companies. Nonetheless, it’s easy to see that Nike’s DTC channel is growing 1,000-1,500 bps faster than Foot Locker, a clear sign of market share loss for Foot Locker. Somebody would argue that this comparison doesn’t take into account the fact that Foot Locker has a lower exposure to emerging markets in comparison to Nike, so I thought it was necessary to apply the same approach including only Nike’s DTC revenues in North America and Europe. This is the overall DTC channel’s performance in those regions:

As you can see, the difference is a bit less but the main message doesn’t change. Nike’s growth in the DTC segment is always 500 – 1,500 bps higher than Foot Locker’s overall growth. The threat to Foot Locker’s market share is real and is exacerbated by Nike’s focus on growing through the DTC channel. This was further confirmed by Nike's management during the last earnings call (emphasis added):

However more important than our financial results in any individual quarter are the actions we’re taking to accelerate our Consumer Direct Offense and how those actions are igniting NIKE’s next horizon of long-term growth. […] Finally, as we target doubling our direct connection to consumers, we are ramping up investment in digital capabilities ranging from data science and analytics to machine learning to augmented reality to image recognition and personalization. […] we continue to expect mid single-digit reported revenue growth for the full-year. And the three primary drivers of that are continued a very strong international momentum. Two, we see strong growth and some acceleration on our NIKE Direct businesses.

The reasons are clear. The DTC grants higher margins and an expansion of Nike’s “direct” market share strengthen its already huge bargaining power with wholesalers. In the examples above, I compared Foot Locker to Nike, but not in an attempt to cherry-pick the right benchmark. If we apply the same reasoning to a comparison between Foot Locker and adidas, or between Foot Locker and Puma, the results would actually show an even larger gap, due to those brands’ higher momentum.

Final Thoughts

It’s clear that there are some issues that Foot Locker needs to address:

The overall weakness in the North American retail industry. Foot Locker has been immune to the overall weakness in retail due to its exposure to fast-growing segments of apparel such as sportswear and, above all, athletic footwear. It’s clear that the momentum in that industry, although still healthy, has decelerated significantly. As a result, foot traffic is declining and we might see a rising number of weak-performing stores.

The increasing share of e-commerce at the expense of traditional retail is a clear trend. Third-party retailers don’t seem to be able to face the new challenge without losing market share. Many customers prefer to bypass third-party stores and rely on the brands’ own retail stores. It’s also clear that Foot Locker’s e-commerce platform is not able to compete with those of Nike or adidas at the moment. Foot Locker’s e-commerce platform grows at high-single-digit rates against high-teens growth rates for Nike and adidas, a further confirmation that many customers prefer to buy directly from the brands and skip the middle-man.

The main focus of players like Nike to grow their DTC channels (especially the e-commerce segment) means that Foot Locker will face strong margin pressures in any case. It could be a result of negative operating leverage due to market share loss and lower sales. Or it can be a result of the fact that Foot Locker can’t compete with Nike or adidas on pricing, so every trial to maintain market share will necessarily come at the expense of profitability.

These issues are clear and I don’t see any solution at the moment. The only hope is that the positive momentum in the athleisure market continues and that the recent deceleration ends up being just short-term noise. Only high-growth rates in the industry can offset the negative impact of the headwinds discussed above, as a rising tide that lifts all the boats. I think that FL, trading at just 8x earnings and 11x FCF, is actually cheap for a reason. The increasing penetration of e-commerce and the increasing market share of the brands’ own platforms are two strong headwinds that are probably going to stay here for the foreseeable future. Before placing a bet on FL, I think it’s necessary to see a reduction in the growing gap between Foot Locker and the brands, a sign that the company is at least able to maintain its market share.

